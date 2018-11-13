Leveraged Loan Monthly - US: October 2018

By Hugo Pereira and Elizabeth Han

The October 2018 ediiton of LPC’s Leveraged Loan Monthly is now available for download on LoanConnector & LC Reports.

Contents:

Leveraged Loan Market Overview

US High-Yield Bond Market Overview

Investor Overview and Fund Flows

CLO Market Analysis

CLO League Tables

Primary Market

After a slower than average September, leveraged issuance increased to over $110 billion in October. The jump was led by the closing of KKR’s LBO of Envision Healthcare’s and Tenneco Inc’s takeover of Federal-Mogul. There was over $71 billion in institutional issuance, which made up 65% share of monthly volume. YTD leveraged volume stands at over $1 trillion, down 10% YoY, with 63% of activity institutional, in line with last year’s share.

Overall leveraged financing increased in October but a drop in high-yield bond issuance combined with an increase in institutional loan volume meant that loans made up the overwhelming share of activity. Institutional loans remain the in favor this year, recording $659 billion in volume, compared to $161 billion in high-yield bonds.

The new money share of institutional loans remains elevated in October at 64%. After driving issuance for most of the year, refinancing activity retreated in 3Q, as investors push back on aggressive terms was met with an increase in new-money activity. YTD, 44% of institutional loan volume was new-money purposed.

Flex activity remained firmly in favor of borrowers in October with downward flexes outnumbering upward flexes by a factor of three to one. The average downward flex was 37bp, while the average upward adjustment was 81bp.

Led by the Chapter 11 filing of long-struggling retailer Sears, there was $1.85 billion of defaulted par in October, taking the year-to-date defaulted par volume to $18.5 billion, in line with activity recorded last year. The trailing-twelve-month default rate continued to tick lower to 2.1 in October.

Secondary

Driven by slumping market values, returns on leveraged loans declined to negative 0.03% in October, the first time loans fail to post a positive return since August of last year, according to the S&P/LSTA LLI. Year-to-date loan returns now stand at 4%. Average returns for open-ended loan funds also declined in October to 0.17% and now stand at 3.17% YTD.

The average multi-quoted institutional term-loan declined 19bp in October to the 98.2 context, as broader market volatility took its toll across credit markets. Average prices were down 30bp across all institutional term-loans.

The share of multi-quote institutional loans priced in the par-plus area declined to 45% at the end of October (it ended September at 61%), while the share priced at or above 101 also ticked lower to 2%. The pull-back in secondary prices saw the share of the secondary that is priced between 99 and 100 increase to 34%, from 20% the prior month. On a dollar-weighted basis, the par plus percentage stands at 39%.

Institutional outstandings ended October at a new high-point of $1.119 trillion. Outstandings have increased 17% so far this year.

The yield on US high-yield bonds widened to the highest level since 2016, ending October in the 6.89% range, up 65bp over the prior month, according to ICE BAML Index data. The average price tumbled over 2 points in the month to 96.4 at the end of October.

CLO and Loan Funds