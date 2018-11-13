The Young Investor's ETF Strategy - Early November Update And Adding SCHA To The Eligible ETF List

Young investors with limited capital and those who aren't as concerned with above-average yield are likely to find this strategy the most attractive.

As suggested Total Return Investor in the last article, I have made a tweak to existing guidelines that will help capitalize on larger market swings.

The portfolio previously consisted of four funds (SCHD, SCHB, SCHF, and SCHE) but I am now adding SCHA as fifth option.

With time on my side and a market that appears fully valued, I decided to implement a new strategy of ETF cost-averaging using Charles Schwab ETFs.

Investment Thesis

For those who are familiar with my work, I think it would be easy to accept the argument that a majority of my writings focus on near-term and/or current retirees. I'll even admit that I have neglected my own portfolio over the last year as I tend to get caught up in writing and monitoring my clients' portfolios. This is the third article in a new series that documents the changes I'm making to my own personal investment portfolio (specifically concerning the ETF portion) with the goal that I can improve my investment returns while also providing a roadmap that young investors can relate to.

My previous articles can be found via the links below

This series is truly meant for the average investor who is looking for reasonable returns but who don't have the ability/desire to put in a significant amount of time into researching investment options.

As always, I believe it is important that readers understand the following:

This series will focus on building up my Charles Schwab ETF portfolio only. I still hold a significant amount of common stock that will not be discussed in this series.

Much like my series on John and Jane, I strongly believe in transparency, which is why I will include actual documentation (when possible) of my trades and account activity.

To further emphasize the second bullet point, this is a real portfolio of mine with my actual money being invested.

The problem for most investors (including myself) was that it can be difficult to understand where to start when all the examples you see are based on portfolios worth hundreds of thousands of dollars (or more). Believe me, I understand how you feel because although I actively manage a portfolio that is in excess of $1 million my personal retirement accounts are probably closer to $100,000 when you consider my 401(k), IRA's, and cash accounts. I want this series to be compelling, which is why I have started it from zero because I want the average investor to understand that because of reduced barriers to investing (technology and investing options) that it is possible to significantly increase your wealth regardless of education or income.

Rules For My ETF Strategy

Here are the six rules I will follow when implementing this strategy (including my update that impacts rules #1 and #2):

I am only allowed to purchase 1-2 shares of any commission-free Charles Schwab ETF per day (per Taxable and Roth IRA account). Even more specifically, I may only purchase one Charles Schwab ETF on a day when the price is currently sitting at a loss to the previous end of day price. I may purchase a second share under the following circumstances: When the day change (%) exceeds -1% of the previous day's closing price.

When two (or more) stocks day change (%) both exceed -1% of the previous day's closing price I can choose to purchase one of each or two shares of one. If the first and second criteria are met and I have cash available to invest, I will make the purchase; however, if there is no cash available, then I will forgo making a purchase on that day. I am only allowed to sell up to 50% of my holdings in a Schwab ETF when the total gain exceeds 10%. If gains exceed 10%, I may continue purchasing shares, stop purchasing shares, or choose to sell (0-50% of my shares) at my own discretion. Any shares I sell will be used to invest in another one of my approved Charles Schwab ETFs (allowing me to rebalance the portfolio) and will not be held as cash. All distributions will be collected as cash and added to the pot for purchasing additional shares. The Charles Schwab funds I have approved include the following: SCHD, SCHB, SCHE, and SCHF. No Schwab ETF will be considered eligible until I have performed the necessary research.

I have decided that this approach is acceptable for both my Taxable account and my Roth IRA.

ETFs In The Portfolio

As mentioned above, my portfolio of stocks is currently focused on the following funds:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHB)

Schwab US Broad Market ETF (SCHD)

Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)

These funds currently offer me a reasonable degree of diversification and exposure to varied areas of the market. October has been a struggle for US and international markets alike as we saw a major drop in the value of SCHB and SCHD. In 2018, SCHF and SCHE have performed poorly along with the rest of International Equities.

SCHB data by YCharts

The overall decrease in value of SCHF and SCHE is one of the main reasons why I believe in purchasing on a daily basis. Had we loaded up on SCHF and SCHE exactly one year ago we would have seen a decrease in the value of our investment of -8.51% and 12.8%, respectively. By the same token, we would have seen better performance from SCHB and SCHD returning 7.27% and 5.86% respectively. This method of daily investing should reduce the downside of a bear market while also placing a cap on the extreme growth that comes from a bull market. Given that we have had nearly a decade of a bull market I believe that the current strategy of buying daily means following:

Allows me to allocate capital to the ETF that has more upside potential.

By investing daily it helps investors get used to (and more importantly to accept) market volatility.

Builds the habit of saving and creates more excitement around investing by keeping it part of daily life (instead of out-of-mind out-of-sight).

Here is another way I look at it. Had I invested the current amounts in the four holdings previously mentioned on the date I had approved them this would have been the overall return as of 11-10:

Here is the same chart from the last article:

In comparing the two charts, I find the following interesting:

SCHE and SCHF have seen share prices continue to decrease, but since the current price of those shares is well below the price when I first added them to the approved-list it means that every share we add below that level continues to lower the cost basis vs. the price on the original date it was approved.

We have seen improvement in SCHB for the same reason that shares are being added below the original cost based on the date it was approved.

SCHD has seen very little changed and its largely because this position isn't being added to as regularly as the others.

Adding SCHA As Another Option In My Portfolio

The portfolio is currently focused on the ETFs mentioned above. For more information on why I included the other ETFs please reference the hyperlinks in the Investment Thesis section above.

Before choosing a fund like the Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (SCHA), I always start with a look at the competition. Some of the important characteristics that I consider during this comparison include the following:

Expense Ratios

Total Assets

Top 10 Holdings/All Holdings

Dividend Yield

Inception Date

Short-Term and Long-Term Performance

Source: Charles Schwab

It's pretty common now to see companies provide ETFs with expense ratios that are in-line with all other companies. The race to the bottom has been rapid as funds continue to improve pricing because of how much competition exists. The only outlier in this situation is iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) which is nearly four times the cost of the other funds. Before making a judgment on whether or not IWM's expense ratio is too much it is worth looking at the historical returns.

Inception date in total returns is extremely important because many of these funds have nearly identical assets but their performance over a selected period of time can often be misleading. Simply put, a longer history provides better insight as to how the ETF will perform going forward. Unfortunately, we need more than a 10-year history to see how the fund performs largely because many of these funds were started at the beginning of the bull run that followed the great recession.

Source: Charles Schwab

The performance table above is a perfect example that illustrates the point I was trying to make that inception date can often be misleading in a positive/negative way. SCHA's performance since inception has been solid largely because the fund was established in the aftermath of the 2008/2009 recession. At this time, share prices for even the highest quality companies were at rock bottom and small-cap companies were, for the most part, doing even worse. Let's look at the three ETFs that existed during that timeframe.

IJR data by YCharts

As you can see from the graph above, the 2008/2009 recession caused ETFs in the small-cap arena to approximately 50% over the course of a few months. Meanwhile, SCHA entered the scene after prices had already hit rock bottom which meant that it was able to capitalize on the massive upswing that has taken place over the last decade.

After looking at the performance of the five funds again, something really ended up standing out to me. iShares Core S&O Small-Cap ETF (IJR) has significantly outperformed the other four ETFs YTD 2018. Based on the holdings, it appears that there are a few meaningful differences between the way IJR is structured in comparison to the other four ETFs that may have contributed to its current outperformance.

Source: Charles Schwab

Here are the main differences I see over the other funds that may have driven better results for IJR:

They have the most exposure to consumer discretionary companies.

They have the least exposure to healthcare related companies.

They have the most exposure to industrial companies.

They have the least exposure to real estate companies.

^MGCND data by YCharts

I tried to find indexes or funds there was a reasonable representation of these categories. Based on the above information I feel pretty safe in concluding that their higher exposure to Consumer Discretionary and lower exposure to Real Estate helped to drive the outperformance compared to the other ETFs. While the improved returns on IJR are undeniable, it isn't enough for me to consider changing my approach in using Charles Schwab ETFs because over the long-term (10 years) the three ETFs IJR, IWM and (VB) that exceed this time frame have returned 12.5% to 14% annually. Using the inception date for SCHA, the fund has returned 13.55% annually over 9 years which is comparable to IJR's 14.03% over 10 years.

At this point, the main complaint I have with SCHA is that the share price is not as attractive as SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (SPSM). Although some readers may deem this irrelevant I do like it when share price is low because it really does make it easier for new investors to feel like they are making progress.

SCHA Prospectus

SCHA focuses on companies included in the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (Prospectus). As of August 31, 2017, the index had a total of 1,714 stocks. At least 90% of net assets must be invested in this index with the remaining 10% being invested at the discretion of the fund manager.

Source: Charles Schwab

It is important to consider that some of the shares will be held in a Taxable Portfolio, which means that portfolio turnover can have a serious impact on total returns. With the portfolio turnover rate at 9%, I am not too concerned about the tax impact/implications created by the fund buying and selling securities.

As I mentioned already, SCHA's current entry price of $69.76/share is a little higher than I would like it to be (primarily because lower share cost is more appealing to young investors). However, the share price when compared to the other funds is actually quite affordable.

Source: Charles Schwab

One of the main reasons for choosing to invest in a US Small-Cap ETF is that the amount of research needed to keep tabs on a healthy portfolio of small-cap stocks would be even more impossible than keeping tabs on a healthy portfolio of high-quality Large Cap US stocks. For the most part, I will never be able to adequately assemble a portfolio of US Small Caps with the level of diversification needed to make my portfolio well-balanced. At present, the SCHA ETF is composed of 1,760 stocks with the greatest exposure to any single equities is .33% of total assets. For the expense of .05% (works out to be $5/year for every $10,000 I have invested in SCHA it is well worth the cost.

Risks

Like all investments, it is important to be aware of the risks associated with ETFs. Here are some of the primary risks I am concerned with when it comes to adding SCHA into my portfolio:

Small Cap Risk - Small Cap companies are typically subject to bigger price swings and may experience larger gains/losses when compared to larger and more established companies. Tracking Error Risk - It is possible that SCHA fails to accurately replicate the Small-Cap portion of the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index which would lead higher/lower than expected returns. This is referred to as "Tracking Error" and it can be significant if the companies included in the fund deviate in performance. Portfolio Turnover - Portfolio turnover is what I would consider to be moderate (at 9%) and I have no reason to believe that it will dramatically increase. With that said, the portfolio is reconstructed at the end of August and it could lead to higher turnover, and ultimately, higher taxes (unless held in a tax-advantaged account like a Traditional or ROTH IRA).

Taxable Account

I began implementing this strategy on April 20, 2018, when I made my first ETF purchase. Here are my purchases for the taxable account since my last update. This update covers the time frame of October 10th to November 11th.

Source: Charles Schwab

SCHB - I invested $325.95 on shares of SCHB in my Taxable Account during the time period of October 10th through November 11th.

SCHD - I invested $50.32 on shares of SCHD in my Taxable Account during the time period of October 10th through November 11th.

SCHE - I invested $265.67 on shares of SCHE in my Taxable Account during the time period of October 10th through November 11th.

SCHF - I invested $9305 on shares of SCHF in my Taxable Account during the time period of October 10th through November 11th.

Since the inception of this portfolio (April 20, 2018), SCHB, SCHD, SCHE, and SCHF in the taxable account now have the following characteristics:

SCHB

I have invested $1,340.81 on a total of 20 shares.

SCHB has a cost basis of $67.04/share.

SCHB is currently sitting at $66.85/share, which results in a total return since inception of -$3.81 or approximately -.28% on an annualized basis.

SCHD

I have invested $1,248.13 in a total of 25 shares.

SCHD has a cost basis of $49.93/share.

SCHD is currently sitting at $51.52/share, which results in a total return since inception of $39.87 or approximately 3.19% on an annualized basis.

SCHE

I have invested $543.85 on a total of 22 shares.

SCHE has a cost basis of $24.72/share.

SCHE is currently sitting at $24.14/share, which results in a total return since inception of -$12.77 or approximately -2.35% on an annualized basis.

SCHF

I have invested $623.91 on a total of 19 shares.

SCHF has a cost basis of $32.84/share.

SCHF is currently sitting at $31.19/share, which results in a total return since inception of -$31.30 or approximately -5.02% on an annualized basis.

Roth IRA

I began implementing this strategy on April 20, 2018, when I made my first ETF purchase. Here are my purchases for the Roth account since August 20th through October 9, 2018.

Source: Charles Schwab

SCHB - I invested $134.06 on shares of SCHB in my Roth Account during the time period of October 10th through November 11th.

SCHD - I invested $0.00 on shares of SCHD in my Roth Account during the time period of October 10th through November 11th.

SCHE - I invested $122.02 on shares of SCHE in my Roth Account during the time period of October 10th through November 11th.

SCHF - I invested $93.75 on shares of SCHF in my Roth Account during the time period of October 10th through November 11th.

Since the inception of this portfolio (April 20, 2018), SCHB, SCHD, SCHE, and SCHF in the taxable account now have the following characteristics:

SCHB

I have invested $1,216.69 for a total of 18 shares.

SCHB has a cost basis of $67.59share.

SCHB is currently sitting at $66.85/share, which results in a total return since inception of -$13.39 or approximately -1.10% on an annualized basis.

SCHD

I have invested $1,290.85 for a total of 26 shares.

SCHD has a cost basis of $49.65/share.

SCHD is currently sitting at $51.52/share, which results in a total return since inception of $48.67 or approximately 3.77% on an annualized basis.

SCHE

I have invested $400.18 for a total of 16 shares.

SCHE has a cost basis of $25.01/share.

SCHE is currently sitting at $24.14/share, which results in a total return since inception of -$13.94 or approximately -3.48% on an annualized basis.

SCHF

I have invested $624.61 for a total of 19 shares.

SCHF has a cost basis of $32.87/share.

SCHF is currently sitting at $31.19/share, which results in a total return since inception of -$32.00 or approximately -5.12% on an annualized basis.

Conclusion

Recent market volatility has had a significant impact on my ETF holdings over the course of the last month but overall we are close to flat where share prices were one month ago.

SCHB data by YCharts

One positive observation is that it looks like now is a good time to add SCHA to the list of eligible ETFs since it is down over the course of the last month (and like the chart below, shows that gains are entirely flat YTD. This represents a nearly -11% discount to what prices were just two months ago.

SCHA data by YCharts SCHA data by YCharts

Unfortunately, we weren't able to capitalize on the 15% drop since September 1st but a drop of 11% is still significant enough to make SCHA look attractive.

For those of you who are considering following the strategy is important to remember that the short-term price fluctuations are actually to your benefit because the best investing happens when you can buy something of value for less than what is truly worth. In the long run, a market that never corrects or doesn't offer these types of opportunities is one that you would not want to invest in since there would be little benefit to capitalize on.

If you compare the price differences in average cost per share (from my last article with this one) it is worth taking a second look to see how much the average cost per share (cost basis) has dropped, especially for SCHE and SCHF. The only way to lower your cost basis is to continue adding shares at a price lower than the average price of all your shares. When I created my rules for investing this was the primary reason why I decided to make it that I can only buy shares on days when the price is lower than the previous day's closing price. This isn't to say that buying an ETF when the price has increased day-over-day is a bad idea but as a general rule this should help increase the returns/benefit that comes from adding shares when an ETF is beaten down.

Final Thoughts

Since the inception of this strategy, I have purchased a total of 86 shares in the Taxable account and 79 shares in the Roth IRA. When we factor in that each share was purchased in its own transaction, it means that I have saved $816.75 in transaction fees by using Schwab ETFs compared with other ETF funds that are subject to the $4.95 trading fee.

As of November 11, 2018, I have a cash balance of $310.74 in the Taxable Account and $14.50 in the Roth IRA. I have not added any capital to my Taxable Account or Roth IRA since the implementation of this strategy. Any increases in my available cash have come from the buying/selling of individual stock. Similar to the last update, I plan on liquidating select stock holdings to increase my cash reserves so that I can continue growing my ETF portfolio.

With my car now paid off and the pending sale of my girlfriends home, I plan to start consistently adding about $300/month to the Taxable Account and $100/month to the Roth IRA. In addition to these regular contributions, I will be adding lump sums to the Roth IRA with the hope of reaching the full amount of $5,500/annually.

What do you think of my strategy? I love to hear feedback from readers and will do my best to respond to all comments.

Final Note: If you enjoy my articles, please take the time to comment and follow me. While I enjoy performing analysis, providing feedback/suggestions and following me is the best method for showing me that SA subscribers are finding my work useful. I welcome all meaningful feedback and I enjoy using the Seeking Alpha platform to enhance and improve my own knowledge as well. My promise to readers is to be as open and transparent as I can be. The numbers presented are accurate as of the time I wrote this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SCHB, SCHD, SCHE, SCHF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article reflects my own personal views and is not meant to be taken as investment advice. It is recommended that you do your own research. This article was written on my own and does not reflect the views or opinions of my employer. Depending on market conditions I may choose to initiate a position in SCHA now that it is an eligible investment option.