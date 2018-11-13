Growth Is Not Enough

A Strong 3Q Beat...

The Trade Desk (TTD) posted some impressive numbers for 3Q. The headline numbers were outstanding - TTD reported adjusted earnings per share of 65 cents, beating consensus estimates for 49 cents per share. Adjusted revenue growth of 50 percent to $118.83 million, also beat analysts’ estimates of $116.6 billion. Adjusted EBITDA rose 49% YoY and net income grew 98% YoY to a record $20.3 million in 3Q18.

In line with income growth, operating expenses also rose to $97 million in 3Q18 (vs. $61 million in 3Q17). Most of this growth came from increased investments in technology and development for future growth. 3Q18 saw strong cash generation as well - net cash from operations came in at $26 million while trailing 12 months operating cash flow and free cash flow were $63 million and $46 million respectively. With zero debt on the balance sheet and a cash position of $166 million at the end of the third quarter, TTD is decidedly underleveraged and maintains good balance sheet flexibility.

Drilling down, TTD's growth was mainly driven by strong channel-specific spend in the third quarter with 65% growth in Mobile (in-app, video and web), tenfold growth in Connected TV, 192% rise in Audio, 98% increase in Mobile video and 90% growth in Mobile in-app on a YoY basis. Notably, 46% of gross spend came from Mobile for 3Q (its highest percentage ever), reflecting the growing importance of this channel to advertisers.

Other important callouts include TTD’s customer retention, which continues to remain strong at over 95% in 3Q18. Performance in Asia was also noteworthy, posting record results in 3Q18 as Hong Kong and Australia both grew more than 100% YoY.

... And A Strong 4Q Raise

For the full year 2018, TTD raised its outlook for both revenue and adjusted EBITDA - the company now expects revenue to be about $464 million, up from the previous forecast of $456 million (~50% growth year over year). Growth is anticipated to come on the back of winning over big clients (e.g. the top 200 largest advertisers in the world) in FY17 and FY18. With spend rising 5x year to date compared to the previous year, the TTD growth story looks set to continue for the foreseeable future.

Adjusted EBITDA guidance was also raised to $145 million (vs. $140 million prior). That brings 4Q18 revenue guidance to $147 million and adjusted EBITDA to $53 million (vs. consensus expectations for $145 million in revenue and adjusted EBITDA of $52mn for 4Q18).

More Strategic Partnerships And New Launches On The Horizon

Going forward, TTD is targeting some of the biggest digital publishers globally. With the company already engaged in strategic partnerships with the likes of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) and Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), it has now also added Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) to that list. The company has also recently signed an exclusive deal with ITE Taiwan, which should allow TTD to leverage ITE’s massive and highly engaged Taiwanese user base (ITE is one of the largest publishers in Taiwan).

Additionally, TTD is enabling the activation of data and has increased the adoption of cross-device data by three-fold in the third quarter.

Overall, TTD continued to show good progress with the signing of new MSAs (master services agreements) and cited spend moving over to the company’s platform from large competitors and social media platforms as a key contributor. Recent new business wins include a major consumer technology company and a global beverage company with more big wins expected in the near future.

Expanding The Geographical Footprint

Almost every TTD ex-US operation set new records in Q3, led by Spain, which posted staggering growth of 380% YoY. Other callouts include Germany (Hamburg) at 206% and Hong Kong, which grew 107% YoY. Asian outperformance was also helped by successes in the Australian and Indonesian markets - for instance, the company announced winning over one of the largest travel companies in Australia. Overall, Q3‘s encouraging international growth has underlined the growing importance of the international story, which is set to outpace the US going forward.

But It's Already In The Stock

To us, TTD's massive run YTD and rising consensus expectations implies the stock has already priced in elevated growth expectations, leading to a pricey earnings multiple. Even post-pullback, TTD stock currently trades at ~55x FY18e consensus P/E. That's pricey to us.

While we do recognize that TTD has a massive runway ahead and maintains a highly attractive near-term growth profile, we have concerns around the growth trajectory medium to long term. We think growth has come mainly from share gains from other pure plays with the sector as a whole a highly commoditized one, ripe for intensive competition. Given the lofty valuations and optimism embedded in the stock, we're staying on hold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.