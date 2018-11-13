Market Bottom Signs - Cramer's Mad Money (11/12/18)

Stocks discussed on the in-depth session of Jim Cramer's Mad Money TV Program, Monday, November 12.

After the selloff on Monday, Cramer noticed that money managers are buying the winners and selling the losers. "Unfortunately, there are a heck of a lot more losers than winners, and I want to put that into context because such behavior, frankly, is highly unusual this close to the end of the year," he added. There are seven key things that need to happen to get a sustainable comeback:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) needs to stop going down - The stock went down on its supplier Skyworks cutting iPhone order guidance. "After today, there's no denying that Apple has some sort of problem selling some of its phones. Is it China? Is it the developing world? Is it a slowdown here in America? We don't know. Maybe it's nothing. Then again, maybe it's something. The question is, what's the solution?" Cramer thinks that Apple's pricing structure and brand loyalty will start attracting buyers. FANG stocks have to stabilize - Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has to move past the data privacy issues, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) needs to find a strong footing, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) needs a better valuation, and Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) needs more attention. "Their stock is pretty inexpensive. They have more than $100B in cash. They own search. They own online video. They own the self-driving car market, at least for now. I think it's an outright buy. But no one cares. All this will start mattering at some lower price, though," said Cramer. Fed - They are acknowledging that they are winning the war against inflation. "Don't forget, Powell thinks it is his job to slow the economy in order to prevent inflation. To be fair, that's part of his job. But the way the Fed tames inflation is by slamming the brakes on the economy so that wages stop rising. You know what? I think that's ill-advised," he opined. Fed has to take a data-driven approach. China - The US-China relationship has to improve. "The Chinese economy is slowing faster than most people realize, and when the tariffs automatically increase next year, it will hurt them a lot more than it hurts us," Cramer noted. Dollar - The strengthening of the USD is becoming a major headwind for companies. "That's bad for the earnings of most companies. So, despite the lower energy costs, the earnings estimates for next year are still too high," said Cramer. Quality - The quality of stocks that are going higher is a bad sign. Defensive stocks go up in times of a bad economy, and this needs to change. General Electric (NYSE:GE) - The industrial giant needs to turn around. CEO Larry Culp's interview with CNBC gave an indication that the company will take long to turn around.

"Some, if not all, of these things have to occur before this market can find a sustainable bottom. Everything else is just a phony false floor not to be trusted," Cramer concluded.

CEO interview - Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks had a great last quarter. Cramer interviewed CEO Kevin Johnson, who spoke about his company's initiative to hire veterans.

In 2013, Starbucks made a commitment to hire 10,000 veterans by the end of 2018, only to hit the goal in just two years. The company doubled down and made a new goal of hiring 25,000 veterans or their spouses by 2025, and it is already close to 21,000 hires. As veterans make a transition to civil life, Starbucks wants to help provide them range of benefits like healthcare and college achievement programs. It's a win-win for both.

Commenting on the business, Johnson said that the turnaround began 18 months ago, and the company's deal with Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) will pay off for years to come. When asked about the geopolitical situation, he said, "We operate in 78 countries around the world, and so, we deal with geopolitical situations all the time. I think by engaging with an attitude of optimism and 'How can we collaborate to create a better environment for all.'"

China is the second-largest market for the company after the U.S. "We haven't seen any significant impacts from the geopolitical situation between the U.S. and China, but that said, we're not immune. But because we really have built Starbucks in China for China, it really is operating as an entity in China that's relevant to the consumer, to the culture, and we're playing the long game," the CEO added.

The company has partnered with Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in China to push its digital initiatives. Starbucks is also buying back stock. "Much of this buying back our stock is the acknowledgment that we think we've got one of the world's most admired and trusted brands, and we've got the right strategy to really drive the growth agenda here over the next several years," Johnson concluded.

CEO interview - FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE)

While the troops protect on the border, one should not forget the importance of cybersecurity. Cramer interviewed FireEye CEO Kevin Mandia to know his take on the current threats to the environment and the importance of cybersecurity. The company had a good last quarter.

Mandia said that having veterans helps FireEye, as they have great attention to detail and leadership qualities. The company's senior managers have met 4-star generals to pick up those leadership qualities.

Commenting on the recent election, the CEO said, "we were armed and prepared for this election, and that's across the board. That's FireEye, that's industry, that's the operating system companies, that's the state officials - everybody was shields up, borrowing the old Star Trek term, for this election."

Elections being influenced are a matter of concern. "It's very hard, on an anonymous internet, to police that to make sure that not only are we getting truth in what we're being told, but also getting truth about people's identities. It's going to be hard for us to combat those folks that want to influence the hearts and the minds of the American people in an inappropriate way," Mandia expressed.

Dividends

In times of turmoil, dividends play an important role by protecting the downside. However, a high yield does not mean the stock is good - it could also be a red flag. Cramer discussed the ways to identify good dividends. "As much as we love dividends, they're only worth chasing after if your payout is safe. So, if you want some income from your stocks, you need to watch out for red flags," said Cramer.

The dividends of Anheuser-Busch (NYSE:BUD) and General Electric (GE) are classic examples of a red flag. Anheuser-Busch took on a lot of debt to fuel its M&A growth, and since a lot of its revenue is generated overseas, a strong dollar cut into the company's profits, as a result of which its dividends were cut in half too.

The same theory applies to General Electric as well. The company had cut its dividend in 2017, only to cut 90% of the remaining dividend to fuel its turnaround.

Viewer calls taken by Cramer

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD): It's taking market share, but the company's last quarter was just about okay. CEO Lisa Su is doing a good job, and it's time to buy the stock.

Should investors trim their portfolio in a volatile market? When the market comes down, Cramer advised having 10% of one's portfolio in cash.

Can investors hide from the current market? Thinking long term helps in times of turmoil. Look for high-quality stocks.

Which sectors would get a boost if a trade deal is reached? Cramer thinks industrial stocks and tech will get a lift.

