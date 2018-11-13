Market Volatility Bulletin: The Micro Went Macro

Not moving at all should be the default (even for traders).

Some of the vaunted names such as AAPL, GE and GS are leading the averages lower.

Market Intro

Investors lick their wounds on Veterans Day (thank you, Vets!), as US stocks (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) lost meaningful ground in the wake of large sell-offs in high-flying names like AAPL, AMZN, GS, GE, and TSLA.

SectorSPDR.com

Tech (XLK) certainly bled the worst of the group, but honestly the pain was doled out quite generously to most sectors; defensive and rate-sensitive sectors (XLU, XLP, XLRE) fared better.

Remember last Wednesday's massive rally? We're more or less trading scratch over the last five days. Similar to last February, volatility toned down and investors took the opportunity to unload shares. At one point in pre-market trade, ES futures printed around 2790.

Thoughts on Volatility

Even traders have to ask the important question of what determines one's entry and one's exit; everything other moment one holds tight. Investors typically do not spend as much time considering the intricacies of buying or selling positions.

It can be tempting in times like these for investors to become traders, a dangerous prospect.

Remember what your rationale was for buying. Has something fundamentally changed? If yes, then action may well be appropriate. If not, then doing nothing is likely the best course of (in)action.

Recall that the mid-term aftermath is where stocks peaked last week. Sure I see where earnings have been a factor, but in cases like Apple and Google one could argue that the quarterly meeting caused the shares to really sell off hard. I agree that investors feel 'emboldened to sell', an impulse which has frequently been lacking for most of the period stretching back to July 2012.

I view share buybacks as a tax efficient DRIP. Many investors check a box with their broker electing to reinvest all dividends. It is true that GE is looking to deleverage its operations, which insinuates that issuing any form of dividend to shareholders was in retrospect not the best use of scarce capital.

Term Structures

The whole term structure got a boost on Monday. Spot VIX was up 3 vol points from last week's close, and finished on the day's highs.

Given the clustering, it would not surprise me if the term structure has it more or less correct here, and that the various other measures meet in the middle, right around 19.

Keep in mind that the November contract is already approaching its expiration (next Tuesday is the last full day).

CNBC: Monday Close

WTI was down for the 11th straight day: a record. Similar to 2015, part of this story may have to do with a strengthening US Dollar (UUP). Indeed, gold (GLD) and silver (SLV) are also on the defensive, even as global volatility notches higher.

MarketChameleon.com: SVXY Implied Volatility Term Structure

For those considering a short-vol position, I am including comparisons of the term structure for SVXY for today, Friday, and thirty days ago. Recall that SVXY now only moves half-inverse to the VIX short-term futures index. The term structure has lowered over the last month, and also flattened.

Conclusion

If this is your first time reading Market Volatility Bulletin, thanks for giving it a try. If you're a regular, we thank you for your ongoing contributions in the comments section.

I wonder if any technicians out there trade metrics like the 200-day, given the effects of contango and backwardation on these products. Clearly there are technical traders for the vol ETPs, but I am under the impression that much of this takes place on pretty tight look-backs. Please do chime in if you, reader, have anything to add on this topic.

