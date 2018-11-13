Pioneer Natural Resources Gets A Pricing Advantage

Moreover, Pioneer Natural Resources has captured the premium Brent prices for a vast majority of its oil production and will do even better in the future.

Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) continues to grow its production at a robust pace. But the company isn’t just about aggressively growing volumes. It is also improving its oil price realizations by capturing Brent-related oil prices. The company will sell more than 90% of its oil at the US Gulf Coast from where a vast majority of volumes will be exported. That’s going to lift its cash flows and margins.

Pioneer Natural Resources has recently released its quarterly results in which its profits surged as oil production increased and realized prices came in higher than last year. The company earned a profit of $335 million, or $2.07 per share, up from $80 million, or $0.48 per share, in the third quarter of 2017. Pioneer’s total production increased by 16.3% to 320,659 boe per day. Its output from the core Permian Basin assets (continuing operations) climbed by 24.7% to 288,463 boepd – that’s slightly ahead of the company’s guidance of between 278,000 to 288,000 boepd.

This growth was led by the 33.9% increase in shale oil and gas production from the Permian Basin to 253,844 boepd, including 29.3% increase in shale oil production to almost 164,000 bpd. The company’s average price for crude oil, NGL, and natural gas was $44.64 per boe in Q3-2018, up from $33.72 per boe a year earlier.

The good times will likely continue in the future as Pioneer continues to target strong growth. The company expects to increase its total Permian Basin production to the range of 293,000 to 303,000 boepd in the fourth quarter while growing oil production to 188,000 to 194,000 bpd. At the mid-point, this will translate into an 18.5% increase in total production and 15% increase in oil production for the fourth quarter on a year-over-year basis, although the actual production will likely come in higher since the company’s output has been coming in close to the top end of its guidance.

The company is also working with a new well completion technique (called Version 3.0+) which has yielded strong results and improved well economics. The company has planned to place around 60 Version 3.0+ wells to production in the second half of 2018, which has allowed it to post strong production numbers. Although Pioneer hasn’t released its plans for 2019, I believe it will likely ramp up Version 3.0+ completions activity next year.

The growth story will continue well beyond 2018 as Pioneer taps into its decades of drilling inventory at the Permian Basin and increases drilling activity. The company has been running 22 horizontal rigs in the Permian Basin but will deploy an additional two rigs in December which will likely have a positive impact on the company’s 2019 production.

Pioneer has set its sight on increasing its total oil and gas output from the Permian Basin to more than a million boe per day by 2026 while increasing its oil production to more than 700,000 bpd. As a result, the company will continue posting double-digit production growth numbers in the coming years.

Additionally, Pioneer’s oil price realizations have also improved as its output is getting closely linked with the international benchmark Brent price which trades at a premium over the US WTI. The company ships a vast majority of its oil production to the Gulf Coast through firm transportation agreements. In the third quarter, for instance, it sent 165,000 bpd of oil (or 89% of its total Permian Basin oil production) to the Gulf Coast which gave it access to the higher prices at this key market as compared to the Permian Basin. Of this, 130,000 bpd were exported, thereby realizing Brent prices.

From November, however, the company’s firm transportation backed volumes will increase to 185,000 bpd and will climb further to 200,000 bpd from early 2019. In fact, Pioneer has said that in terms of oil sales, Pioneer has already essentially become a “Brent-priced company.” This should improve the company’s oil price realizations which will have a positive impact on the company’s cash flows and margins.

The positive impact was already apparent in the third quarter when the company reported a $189 million gain in cash flows by capturing Brent-related oil prices. Pioneer will get superior levels of cash flows in the future as well. More than 90% of its oil volumes are under firm transportation contracts through early 2021 and have been benchmarked against Brent prices.

Additionally, Pioneer has also been successful in reining in its spending levels and bringing them in-line with its cash flows. In the third quarter, the company said that it generated $874 million of net cash flow from operations which fully covered the drilling and completion capital expenditure of $835 million. As a result, the quarter turned out to be a cash flow neutral period for the company. For the full year, Pioneer has said that it will generate $3.4 billion from operating cash flows and asset sales which will cover its capital expenditure of $3.4 billion.

But from next year, Pioneer has said that it will start generating free cash flows - or operating cash flows in excess of capital expenditure - and I believe it is well positioned to do that. Pioneer will likely release its capital budget for 2019 in February when it announces the Q4-2018 results but I am not expecting a major uptick in spending levels as compared to 2018. Meanwhile, the company’s operating cash flows will climb as production continues to grow and realized prices improve. That will likely push the company to free cash flows. I believe Pioneer will likely return the excess cash to shareholders by increasing dividends or buybacks.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock has fallen by almost 14% in the last four weeks due to weakness in oil prices but I believe that the company’s shares will bounce back in the future as it continues to grow profits and cash flows on the back of double-digit growth in production and Brent-linked oil price realizations. The company’s shares are priced 13.9-times next year’s Thomson Reuters’ consensus earnings estimate. It’s not a bargain but this is a high-quality stock which almost always trades at a premium. I suggest investors consider buying Pioneer stock on weakness.

