The Fed's Reserve Supply Might Be Too 'Scarce' - What Does That Mean?

Now that the effective Fed Fund Rate is equal to IOER, some worry the Fed might lose control of the interest rate.

In the FOMC meeting last week, the Fed decided to hold the interest rate target unchanged. In the statement, the Fed "expects that further gradual increases in the target range for the federal funds rate will be consistent with sustained expansion of economic activity, strong labor market conditions," and its 2% inflation target. Somehow the market took it as a hawkish (or, at least, not dovish) signal and the stock market reacted negatively.

This is not the focus of our discussion, though. Before last week's meeting, As WSJ's Michael Derby wrote in his article "Fed Could Move Again to Keep Short-Term Rates in Check by End of Year", some analysts speculated that the Fed might "cut the rate" in the meeting. The rate they are talking about is not the benchmark Federal Fund rate (NYSEARCA:FFR) target range (which is currently set at 2 to 2.25 percent); the rate that the Fed might consider cutting is the interest rate on excess reserves (IOER, which is now set at 2.2 percent).

As discussed below, IOER is an important tool that the Fed is using to control the interest rate. However, there is a technical difficulty that the Fed is facing in the past year --- the effective FFR is moving higher than the Fed expected and moving increasingly closer to IOER. At the end of October, the two rates converged and both remain at 2.2 percent since then.

In order to comprehend the significance of this situation, it is best for us to first understand the interest rate policy regime of the Fed, before and after the 2008 financial crisis.

Fed's pre-2008 Corridor System

Before 2008 the interest rate policy system is a so-called "corridor system", where the discount rate served as the corridor ceiling and the zero lower bound (ZLB) was the floor.

In this system, the demand curve of the bank reserve market is downward sloping with respect to the interbank interest rate. Note that the demand for reserve is perfectly elastic when the interbank borrowing rate (the Fed Fund rate) is at or above the discount rate, or at or below the ZLB, that means the demand for reserve vanishes when the interbank rate is outside the bond of these two rates (discount rate and ZLB).

Here is the graphical illustration of the reserve market:

The supply of reserve is controlled by the Fed, and it is the intersection of the supply and demand curve of reserve that determines the level of interbank interest rate.

Under the corridor system, the Fed would put the reserve supply at the level which the reserve demand curve is downward sloping, and the Fed adjusts the reserve supply daily to keep the interbank rate at the FOMC target level. In the jargon, the supply of reserve is said to be "scarce".

In theory, the equilibrium interbank rate should be equal to the equilibrium risk-free rate in the market for loan. If the risk-free rate is higher then the interbank rate, banks would have the incentive to extend more loans, this would increase the demand for reserve, as banks need to meet a higher reserve requirement when the loans in their book increased. Higher demand for reserve would push the interbank rate higher and eventually equate the risk-free rate in the market for loans.

The Post-crisis Floor System

In October 2008, the Fed started to pay interest on excess reserves (IOER) to the banks and it is no longer zero. At the start, the IOER was at around the level of 75 bp, but soon it came down alongside the Fed's rapid cut of Fed Fund rate. From 2009 on, IOER is stuck at 0.25 ppt till 2016.

Under the old corridor system, IOER is zero and served as the corridor floor. Yet, ever since the Fed started paying IOER, IOER is constantly higher than the effective Fed Fund rate (EFFR). That is, EFFR no longer stays in the corridor.

By setting IOER above the EFFR, the Fed essentially eliminated the cost of holding reserves for the banks. Remember in the old system, the banks earn nothing from holding excess reserves, so they have to forgo the interest income that can be earned from loaning out the reserve in the interbank market. Now the banks have the incentive to hold much more reserves.

Graphically, the supply and demand now intersect at the bottom flat part of the demand curve. che interbank rate is set by the risk-free rate of the loan market, and the interbank rate is lower than the IOER.

Because of the 2008 financial crisis, the demand for loans greatly reduced, this brings down the demand for reserve also. On the other hand, in November 2008 the Fed started the first quantitative easing (QE), which started buying mortgage-backed securities (MBS) and long-term treasuries from the bank, and paid the bank with reserve in exchange. Hence, the supply of reserve increased substantially.

With both the increase in supply and fall in demand for reserve, the equilibrium interbank rate is pushed firmly below IOER.

In 2014, the Fed introduced the overnight reserve repurchase agreements (ONRRP) which allow money market participants to lend money to the Fed and earn interest income that is essentially risk-free. The ONRRP became the hard floor for the risk-free rate in the interbank market and the loan market. This is the Floor system that the Fed is using to set the interest rate policy since then.

What if the Reserve is "scarce"?

Back to present time, the situation we are facing is that EFFR no longer below IOER. Is this a problem? David Beckworth, Research Fellow at the Mercatus Center, argued in his insightful research "The Great Divorce: The Fed’s Move to a Floor System and It Implications for Bank Portfolios" that the Fed intended to keep the IOER above the EFFR, so to ensure that demand and supply of reserve don't intersect on the downward doping part of the demand curve. This is to ensure that the IOER, instead of the supply of reserve, that drives the interest rate policy.

If EFFR rise above IOER, it might be the case that the demand and supply of reserves intersect again in the downward sloping part of the reserve demand curve. Then the new floor system might break down, and the Fed will need to excise its control of reserve supply to stabilize the interest rate. This might be in conflict with the Fed's plan to balance sheet "normalization". (Though some might argue that returning to corridor system is what normalization should mean, but this is out of the scope in this article.)

Strangely, the Fed's response to the fall of IOER-EFFR spread is to make IOER rising slower than the FFR target. The Fed has done that once in their June meeting, which they raise rate by 25 bp but only increase IOER by 20bp.

What is the rationale for such a move? Shouldn't they push up the IOER in order to keep it above EFFR?

While I am not 100% sure, but applying the aforementioned floor system framework, it seems that the Fed is trying to marginally increase the opportunity cost of holding excess reserves by lowering IOER, which can be seen as the foregone income from lending out the reserve minus the IOER. This should lower the demand for reserves and increase the supply of fund in the loan market. Both have the effect of lowering the risk-free rate or the interbank rate.

An important question is, whether the reserves supply fall to a "low enough" level which the supply and demand curve will soon intersect at the downward sloping part of the demand curve?

No, it is not "scarce"

On 26th October, Simon Potter, Executive Vice President of the New York Fed who handle the Federal Reserve system's market trading through the Desk, made an important speech on this topic.

Potter said "Despite some of the recent upward moves in overnight rates, I don’t believe we’ve reached the “steep” portion of the demand curve, where aggregate reserves are scarce."

The first reason, said Potter, is that "if we were closing in on the “steep” part, I might expect to see substantial above-IOR (interest on reserve, which is now set at the same level as IOER) lending in the unsecured overnight markets, as at least some banks each day found themselves short of reserves and had to borrow them from other banks. In fact, the current amount of such above-IOR lending remains low as a share of the overnight bank funding market."

Secondly, there should be a significant shift in bank payments behavior. For example, more daylight overdrafts or more effort by banks to “optimize” their payment flows. "But I have not seen this either," Potter said.

Also, one might have observed a day-to-day relationship between shifts in the stock of reserves and overnight interest rates, if the reserve is "scarce". The Figure below shows a scatterplot of daily changes in reserve balances against daily changes in the spread between the IOR rate and the effective federal funds rate, "there is no visible relationship," Potter emphasized.

So it seems that Mr. Potter, and possibly the Fed is convinced that the reserve supply is not yet "scarce". Hence they still think the floor system is well-functioning. In this case, IOER should remain their primary tool to control the interest rate policy.

The market expects a rate hike in December, as the Fed had communicated a long while that they are likely to do so, we should also expect the Fed will increase the IOER at a rate smaller than 25bp again. This is based on the expectation that EFFR will continue to stay at the same level as the IOER.

Yet, the question is... will the Fed eventually break the floor system by continue using this trick? That is an important question that I have no answer to.

