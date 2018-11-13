The Rise Of China's Tesla

In boosting their market base, the firm has grown their distribution network to 12 houses and plans to further grow this to 20 – 30 houses by 2020.

NIO Inc (NIO) presented the automotive world with another stellar top line performance. 3Q18 revenue rose drastically vs 2Q18, riding on a steep rise in the number of units sold – from 100 units to over 3,266 units.

The near 3200% QoQ growth in revenue to Rmb 1.47 billion handily beat analysts’ expectations in 3Q18. Given the low base (the firm had only about Rmb 46 million in revenues in 2Q18), it's hard to accurately pinpoint quarterly numbers. Gross profit margin also surged to -7.9% over 3Q18 from their previous low (-333% in 2Q18), riding on the favorable operating backdrop. NIO gets a pass on the bottom line (which remains in the red), as the firm’s top line speak volumes about the growth runway ahead.

The Operating Environment

There has been a continued shift towards a cleaner environment across the globe. Fuel emissions are being reduced by governments and companies alike in a bid to ensure issues such as global warming are adequately addressed. In trying to achieve this, firms such as NIO have ventured into the automotive and components industry with the firm producing both electric cars and housing equipment (a la Tesla).

Dubbed the Tesla (TSLA) of China, NIO has continued to make major leaps in their production process. Initially, however, their meager production volumes stood as an impediment to an increased profit position courtesy of their high initial investment as well as fixed costs. However, this has slowly changed, especially in 3Q18 when they sold over 3,000 units, surpassing guidance and laying the pedestal for their success in 4Q18. With 3Q on the board, the 8,000 unit sales target looks very achievable by end-2018.

For now, NIO is laser-focused on its top line. Given the market's top-line focused valuation of Tesla, this seems to be the way to go for EV manufacturers. Despite the decline in profits, NIO's revenues continue to rise. Revenues hit their all-time highs this quarter as they closed the quarter at Rmb 1.47 billion. Encouragingly, 3Q also saw a commensurate increase in the firm’s gross profit margins to -7.9% which speaks volumes about the operational efficiency within the company.

The company is however, actively investing through its income statement, and that's depressing net profits. Key drivers of the lower net income was higher labor costs associated with R&D as well as a surge in non-cash share-based compensation (pre-IPO grants). In total, operating costs rose by 56.4% QoQ or 109.1% YoY(year over year), resulting in a record 118.2% YoY operating loss increase or 49.9% QoQ loss. Net losses rose a further 59.7% QoQ or 491.9% YoY to close the quarter at Rmb 2.38 billion.

Although the NIO is firmly in cash burn mode, the firm is working diligently to meet their production and sales milestones. With their production line encompassing both the ES6 and ES8 SUV vehicle models, NIO is attempting to capture share in both the high end and lower end market segments. As first mover, ramping production will be crucial to pre-empt foreign competitors looking to set up shop in China.

(Source: The National)

Furthermore, with NIO boosting their product line both within the automotive business – the ES6 is slated to be their rising star and eventual cash cow – as well as the housing business, their revenue base should grow further. Benefiting from operating leverage, this should lead, over time, to not only a more solid revenue position but also toward profitability.

Housing Hiccups

The NIO story hasn't been without challenges - their venture into housing is one such example.

Here, NIO makes "NIO houses" which are currently retailing at Rmb 20 million in tier 1 cities and about Rmb 12 million in lower tier cities. These are state of the art facilities which can accommodate a significant number of individuals and corporations alike. These places will serve mainly as offices and will provide individuals with a feel of more efficient energy consumption places.

(Source: NIO)

While this is the case, however, the firm has been quite upfront about the issues it continues to face. Firstly, processing time for its production license has been delayed as certain key personnel who were critical to this process departed the company. Secondly, some of their customers who had placed deposits cancelled their orders due to the long waiting times of 3-4 months.

There is long term potential though - NIO's study of consumer behavior indicates that ~70% of the population prefer home charging devices for their cars. With NIO already heavily investing in EV infrastructure buildout, this bodes well for NIO cementing their head start in China. For instance, NIO is already prioritizing key infrastructure investment along Chinese highways, especially within the Shanghai-Jiangsu-Zhejiang region.

View on the Stock

There is a lot that’s expected of NIO especially over the coming quarter. For instance, consensus has set the bar at a lofty ~70% QoQ growth in units sold. Should they hit the 8,000 unit milestone this year though, valuation uplift should follow. With revenue already showing clear signs of growth on higher volume, a further boost in top line is not out of the question. The bar may seem high but if Q3 is any indication, Nio is well-positioned for more "beat and raise" quarters to come.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.