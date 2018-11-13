U.S. Concrete: Sum Of The Parts Story Is Compelling

Negative momentum can be a pain to deal with in the markets and there is probably no business group that has seen worse downside sentiment than construction supply firms - particularly over the past several months. Impact has been nearly universal. U.S. Concrete (USCR) was one of the hardest hit; shares fell nearly 50% in between Q2 and Q3 earnings releases on no negative news. Given the price action, investors would not be amiss to assume the market outlook was dire. That couldn’t be further from the case, with major research shops and company executives themselves emphasizing that markets look strong heading into next year.

Investors are clearly jumpy. After years of economic growth, this is now the second-longest economic recovery in history and the longest period of consecutive sequential comp improvement in GDP numbers. Everyone knows that the party has to come to an end eventually - and it will. But the data just is not indicating a recession on the horizon today yet the market has sent the valuation on these shares reeling. Today, U.S. Concrete trades at about the cheapest trading multiple that it ever has despite record earnings. And it trades at a discount to private market valuations for its assets. Bolstering the long thesis I established earlier this year, I wanted to explore two facets of U.S. Concrete: the value embedded in its aggregates business and the resulting cheap implied valuation for its ready-mixed concrete assets. All together, these stories paint a stunning picture of a firm that has hard to copy assets trading at a deep discount to intrinsic value.

Winding Back The Clock, What Went Wrong With My Long Call

I recommended U.S. Concrete back in May of this year at substantially higher prices. My $242mm EBITDA estimate at the time has now been walked back to $204mm, in line with current management guidance. Why the change in expectations? Rain and pass-through costs, both of which are aspects that were largely out of management control and will (weather permitting) not repeat in 2019. I’ve admittedly kicked the can down the road, but now both Wall Street (and myself) see a very strong outlook for 2019. The consensus price target from the Street remains lofty: $65.00/share or 75% upside.

Starting with the weather issue - it should be intuitive that you cannot pour concrete in heavy rain. Water is a key component to concrete mix; adding more water lowers the strength and makes it more prone to cracking and scaling. For a company like U.S. Concrete that specifically bids on high volume, high grade work like skyscrapers or airports, it is pretty clear that pouring concrete in the rain is just a no go. Negative weather impact is perhaps felt most deeply in the Dallas/Fort Worth market. Compared to other markets like New York or California, there is a lot of high surface area concrete work being done there which is more impacted by rain; the widening of I-35W is an example. Elevating the weather risk, in this region concrete truck drivers are guaranteed forty-hour weeks. Projects washed out for a week with no concrete being poured? The drivers still get paid which hits margins. Through 2018, the Dallas/Fort Worth area has seen three months with record rainfall:

*U.S. Concrete, Q3 2018 Investor Presentation, Slide 13

In lowering its 2018 guidance in Q3, management pinned $20mm in EBITDA impact on weather in Q3 and Q4. This follows a Q1 that also saw higher than average rainfall in the company’s core markets. More than 75% of the delta between sell-side estimates of $230mm entering 2018 and the $204mm consensus today is just because it rained more than usual. That is not something to punish the management team for, and in any case, many of these projects might be just delayed into 2019, providing a boost next year.

The Q1 weather event, coupled with rising raw material costs and labor shortages, created a tough margin environment heading into Q2. While U.S. Concrete tries to protect itself as much as it can from inflationary impact, the breadth of price increases for cement and to a lesser extent aggregates earlier this year - alongside higher labor costs as the United States continues to pay top dollar for anyone with a CDL - created an environment where contracts had to be honored with less-than-expected margin profiles.

Still, this is not the primary issue. When I penned that research, U.S. Concrete was trading with an enterprise value of $1,800mm, or a 7.8x EBTIDA multiple. Today, based on new revised guidance, U.S. Concrete trades at a 6.6x multiple on lowered expectations. If the company traded at the same multiple it did in May, valuations would indicate a price of $49.60/share. This is more of a story about how the market continues to punish and sell off construction supply firms versus one about missed guidance.

Sum Of The Parts Story

This brings us to the disconnect. U.S .Concrete is primarily viewed as a ready-mixed concrete operator; they just pour “commoditized” concrete. While I dispute that moniker because of the contracts they bid on, this is less true today than it ever has been. Today, 36% of pro forma 2018 aggregates demand within the company is generated by company-owned mines. For those unaware, aggregates is mostly medium grained particulate material like gravel, crushed stone, and large grain sand used to produce concrete. Put water, cement, and aggregates together and you get concrete. By weight, most of the composition of concrete is aggregates and it is a large percentage of overall concrete cost. Cement paste (water and cement) is essentially what is used to bind all these materials together in the mixture.

*U.S. Concrete, Q3 2018 Investor Presentation, Slide 9

Vertical integration – the ownership of aggregates supply – has been a major theme for market participants in concrete. In my opinion, U.S. Concrete has not been getting much credit from the market for continuing to increase its internally supplied aggregates. Given the massive top line growth at U.S. Concrete during its expansion in recent years, the continued increase in self-supplied aggregates is reassuring. Why supply internally? Historically, there has been some evidence of tough competition in many markets, with major firms with vertical operations often disincentivized to sell to the competition at market rates. This is done in order to soften competition and help their own bidding. For major projects requiring specialized concrete or for large projects where contractors want to make sure a job can get done, having internally sourced aggregate is a big plus, especially in areas where supply is constrained or will be constrained (e.g., California).

Historically, aggregates companies have enjoyed substantially higher EBITDA margins than the ready-mixed concrete business. Major competitors Martin Marietta (MLM) and Vulcan Materials (VMC), both of which are primarily aggregates companies, trade at 12.3x and 14.5x 2019 EBITDA expectations. U.S. Concrete trades at 6.5x. This is absolutely out of line; EBITDA margins within the Aggregates segment of U.S. Concrete are in line with these firms (high 20% EBITDA) and U.S. Concrete also sells at a similar price per ton.

U.S. Concrete generated $12mm in EBITDA within its third quarter as Polaris Materials, a major acquisition completed at the end of last year, continues to ramp up production. The company recently announced the expansion of available throughput at its Long Beach Terminal, allowing Polaris to deliver up to 2mm tons annually which doubles the import capability into supply-strapped Southern California. Polaris, which U.S. Concrete outbid Vulcan for, will likely generate $25mm in EBITDA by itself next year. $45mm in EBITDA contribution from the Aggregates segment is likely in 2019 – a figure easily worth more than $500mm given current comps. In speaking with CEO Bill Sandbrook, I followed up on the valuation disconnects he mentioned on the conference call:

I think there is a disconnect right now between public company valuations and private company's expectations that has to be managed to do a deal in the first place… I wouldn't be looking for any big acquisitions in the short term and likewise, I don't see any non-core assets in our portfolio that we're going to be disposing off in the short term as well.

Getting more granular on those multiples, Sandbrook stated that you cannot even buy small Aggregates businesses in the private market for less than 10x EBITDA with any regularity in this market, never mind such a well-rounded set of assets as U.S. Concrete holds. This holds up to what I’ve seen other firms state on recent conference calls. For instance, Vulcan Materials mentioned during their own Q3 call that they are focused on improving acquisitions already made and their greenfield projects as those generate the highest returns – not more new deals.

Valued at $500mm, the Aggregates segment is worth 36% of the current enterprise value ($1,362mm) but generates less than 20% of overall company EBITDA. Put another way, if one assumes $45mm in EBITDA from Aggregates in 2019 and $200mm from the Ready-Mix operations, the company’s ready-mixed operations are trading at just 4.3x EBITDA. Investors are hard pressed to find that kind of valuation in this market. Private company valuations for ready mix assets are 6-8x; that is 45% upside on the low end. Capital flexibility is great to see mentioning the share price option. Smaller investors tend to focus on share price support, there were signs of that today.

Balance Sheet Flexibility

Substantially all of the company’s debt is held on its 6.375% Senior Notes due in June 2024. There is a large runway before this debt has to be refinanced and there is no immediate term default risk given current fixed charge coverage and free cash flow. Bond investors seem relatively unconcerned. Despite the dramatic fall in share price, these bonds still trade at 94 cents on the dollar. Liquidity is also healthy: $226mm in capacity on the company’s Revolver and $25mm in cash at the end of Q3. Leverage was 3.7x on a TTM basis and will fall below 3x next year on even highly conservative assumptions on EBITDA expansion – even without assuming debt pay down from free cash flow.

This gives U.S. Concrete ample flexibility. For the first time, management noted that it had a $50mm buyback authorization open for share repurchases. If private market valuations are stubborn enough to remain many turns higher than where the company currently trades, this could be a pivot point on strategy. While the company looked to be focusing on reducing leverage in the past, the share price fall has sparked an opportunity that management might elect to capitalize on. $50mm might seem like small potatoes, but that is enough to retire 8% of the float.

Takeaways

Sentiment is just awful in this subsector. There are quite a few potential buys out there for investors looking to take a contrarian view on where we sit in the economic cycle, but in my opinion U.S. Concrete offers some of the strongest upside optionality out of any of the potential plays. A return to normalized weather patterns could spark massive upside next year as the company laps very easy 2018 comps and I see a very good case for multiple expansion as the Aggregates segment continues to grow its share of overall EBITDA contribution. While admittedly a long shot, U.S. Concrete has often rallied strongly on any hint of an infrastructure bill. With Republicans set to lose control of the House, a bipartisan effort on infrastructure could be a means to end some gridlock out of Washington. Upside catalysts are abound, and there finally appears to be some support for the share price after Q3 earnings proved that the outlook was not all that bad. In my opinion, U.S. Concrete is a strong buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long USCR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.