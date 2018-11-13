Ingles Market: An Intriguing Play For Grocery Sector Bulls, Too Risky For Everyone Else

Not that much has changed as IMKTA has fallen ~30% since the beginning of 2017 - except the multiple investors are willing to pay.

IMKTA has been buffeted by volatility in the grocery sector - but its business actually has held up reasonably well.

As a stock, Ingles Market (IMKTA) has seen quite a bit of volatility over the past few years:

IMKTA data by YCharts

But as a business, not so much:

Ingles Market Performance, FY14-FY18

Fiscal Year 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Comp Growth +0.9% +2.1% +2.0% +1.5% +1.9%* EBIT Growth +1.0% +11.8% -5.2% -2.6% +3.7%* EBIT Margins 3.19% 3.63% 3.42% 3.16% 3.14%** EBITDA Growth +1.8% +9.0% -1.5% +0.4% +3.0%* EBITDA Margins 5.74% 6.35% 6.23% 5.93% 5.88%**

EBIT & EBITDA exclude gains & losses on disposals. Fiscal years end in September.

* - YTD ** - trailing twelve months

Ingles wasn't immune to the deflationary environment of 2016 and 2017, and lower gasoline prices (and thus gross profit dollars) didn't help for a company with fuel centers at just over half of its stores (101 out of 200) as of the end of Q3 FY18, per the 10-Q. But Ingles has managed to grind out higher comps, and kept margins intact amid a fair amount of upheaval in its industry - and its region - over the past four years.

Indeed, the biggest change around IMKTA over the last couple of years isn't necessarily its performance. Obviously, thin margins and a leveraged balance sheet (leverage ratio at the end of Q3 is about 3.6x) mean a 47 bps compression in EBIT margins from FY15 to FY17 is material. But with something of a bounce-back performance so far this year, the larger issue seems to be that the market was paying a high-7x EV/EBITDA multiple at the beginning of 2017 - and 6.4x at the moment.

For investors who see strength in the grocery space, then - and who believe investors should be paying the multiples assigned to IMKTA and peers in 2015-2016 - Ingles Market stock looks attractive at the moment. A continuation of recent performance and even modest multiple expansion could lead the stock to rebound nicely.

The Ingles Market Business

Ingles is a Southeastern-focused grocer with operations in six states. Two of those states - Virginia and Alabama - have just one store, with North Carolina (72), Georgia (69), South Carolina (36), and Tennessee (21) the four key markets.

From a business model standpoint, there's nothing terribly out of the ordinary here. Ingles has steadily, if slowly, added fuel centers (101 as of Q3 against 93 seven quarters earlier) and pharmacies (107, 53.5% of the total footprint). That's part of a strategy to add to the grocery business, which also includes a long-running effort to expand sales of prepared foods and non-food items. New unit growth has been relatively flat on a net basis, with a lone distribution center in North Carolina likely providing at least a modest constraint (at least per past commentary). But Ingles does own much of its real estate - and 73 shopping centers that include one of its locations, with third-party rents providing an extra income stream (about $6.5 million in EBITDA in FY17, according to figures from the 10-K, a little less than 3% of the total figure.)

This simply isn't a company that moves that quickly, for better or for worse. Indeed, Nicholas Klemm argued last year that Ingles has been slow to embrace some of the technological changes in the industry like delivery and pickup, while also sticking with a large-format site footprint that some rivals are moving away from.

The company is controlled by the Ingle family, including chairman Robert P. Ingle, II, through a dual-class structure. Disclosure is rather thin, with filings and press releases not particularly descriptive and conference calls discontinued back in 2016. That combination led to an activist effort from Mario Gabeli's Gamco, which was settled earlier this year with the appointment of an additional independent director. Gabelli criticized the lack of disclosure at the time, but no changes on that front have been forthcoming.

Corporate concerns aside, this is a rather stable and even standard regional supermarket play. And the results of late are of little surprise to any investor even casually familiar with the grocery sector. Comp growth has been driven mostly by ticket. Gross margins ex-gasoline actually have held up rather nicely despite some higher promotional spend: down 8 bps in FY17, per the 10-K, and up 17 bps through the first nine months of fiscal 2018, according to the 10-Q. But SG&A has deleveraged due to higher wages, owing both to the more labor-intensive nature of prepared foods and, per filings, a tighter labor market.

The question relative to both the recent performance and the business model in large part comes down to how an investor views the space as a whole. Certainly, in the context of the sector, Ingles' results haven't been all that bad. Nor is the multiple compression all that surprising, given similar re-rating elsewhere since mid-2017. The acquisition of Whole Foods by Amazon (AMZN) in June of that year often is cited as a catalyst. But it's important to remember that the day before, a sharp cut in guidance from Kroger (KR) sent grocery stocks reeling as well. For investors who see the trading of the past ~17 months as an overreaction, IMKTA is a buy. For those who see the space as facing significant pressures, IMTKA very well might be a short.

The Bull Case for IMKTA

The bull case for IMKTA here is relatively simple: if the company can hold up in this environment, it should be able to continue to grow once external conditions improve.

Essentially, over the past eleven quarters or so, everything has gone wrong for Ingles. Grocery deflation has pressured margins across the space. At the same time, labor costs are rising, providing a 'double whammy' in terms of operating margins. Kroger, for instance, has seen margins come down of late, with a 46 bps decline in adjusted EBIT margins in FY17 alone, and further pressure on a trailing twelve-month basis in the first half of fiscal 2018.

Competition in general has increased, with Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT) showing better results of late. Ingles itself has seen Germany's Lidl enter its markets, as well as expansion from employee-owned Publix and Kroger's Harris Teeter nameplate. Grocery stores on the whole have been losing share for years within the food at home space, while growth in the food away from home category has risen faster.

Aside from (perhaps) demographic changes boosting population in its markets, it's difficult to cite a single tailwind benefiting Ingles Market's results over the past few years. Headwinds seem too numerous to count. And yet Ingles' results, as seen in the table above, have held up reasonably well. Margins remain intact relative to early-decade levels, even with some compression in FY16 and FY17. Comps have remained solidly positive, with transactions up 0.8% (excluding gasoline) last year and +0.2% so far this year. FY18 results, in particular, look solid, with operating income and EBITDA up year-to-date on an absolute and a per-square-foot basis.

While the numbers hardly look spectacular (or close), given the external environment, Ingles Market has performed exceedingly well. Lidl may be the victim of self-inflicted wounds, but even accounting for that fact, Ingles has adroitly managed the entrance and/or expansion of three solid competitors (including Harris Teeter and Publix). Labor costs should moderate at some point. Deflation in the sector already is starting to reverse, which should help same-store sales and gross margins. A simple normalization of the operating environment should allow Ingles to keep comp growth intact and get back to operating leverage - a scenario not priced in at 6x+ EBITDA and ~10x net income.

Meanwhile, Ingles' strategy is showing some strength. The company's emphasis on adding new revenue streams to the grocery business clearly has succeeded of late even in a tough environment, per IMKTA filings:

Year-Over Year by Category, FY16-FY18

Fiscal Year 2016 2017 YTD Grocery +2.3% +0.4% +1.1% Non-Foods +5.0% +6.2% +3.5% Perishables +4.9% +3.1% +4.0%

Again, Ingles seems to have done an awfully nice job at a very tough time. It's executing on its strategy. It's fended off tough competition. Ingles owns a substantial amount of real estate: Gabelli in the past estimated the value at around $750 million, a figure which I roughly supported early last year. That real estate appears to be at least one reason why Ingles bonds have held up nicely, and the 5.75% 2023 issue still trades at 99.7.

And yet essentially zero growth - at best - is priced in at these levels, with IMKTA still 35%+ off past peaks. But Ingles already is posting some growth this year - and could see an acceleration going forward if it gets any kind of break on labor, deflation, or larger sector trends.

The Bear Case

The bear case for IMKTA is reasonably simple, and largely echoes the bear case for the sector as a whole. It's true that the grocery model has seen pressure of late - but there's not a lot of reason to see those pressures letting up. Wage inflation remains an issue, with the most recent 10-Q disclosing that "competition for labor has also increased in the Company's market area." As a percentage of revenue, salaries and wages alone rose 44 bps in the quarter, due to higher wages and more hours needed to accommodate the increased non-grocery sales.

Competition isn't going anywhere, either. Publix is expanding its North Carolina distribution center. Lidl is reloading. Walmart is doing better. And what looks like a slow move by Ingles into newer 'omnichannel' offerings could prove a competitive disadvantage over the next few years.

So while Ingles has had a better year relative to 2016 and 2017, the larger issues surrounding the company, and the industry, don't appear to have changed all that much. Ingles still has sub-6% EBITDA margins and a ~3.6x leverage ratio - there's little room for error.

Meanwhile, that leverage hasn't really been addressed. Over the last eleven quarters, net debt has declined just ~$11 million to the current $876 million. Higher capex has been the bigger issue: OCF has averaged ~$156 million the last three full fiscal years, while capex jumped from $100 million in FY15 to $125 million in FY17 and a guided $140-$180 million this year.

Going forward, the spend will drop to an estimated $100-$160 million, per the Q. But TTM EBITDA of $242 million, less the midpoint of that range ($130 million) and $47 million plus in annual interest, only leaves ~$65 million for taxes and free cash flow. At a 21% tax rate, then, free cash flow is in the $50 million range excluding working capital - a ~13x multiple at the current price.

So to get upside from $33, Ingles still needs to show some growth. Admittedly, even low-single-digit EBITDA growth drives low-double-digit free cash flow increases - and could lead IMKTA to grind higher. But to get big upside - or to jumpstart a deleveraging/compounding story - growth needs to accelerate.

The issue there is that inorganic opportunities seem rather limited. New store growth has been minimal, as noted: the store count actually has dropped by 2 since the end of fiscal 2012. With competition entering key regions, and a single distribution center, there doesn't appear to be a lot of room for footprint expansion. And that in turn seems to undercut the case for explosive upside here - which needs to be at least a possibility to take on the risk in the sector.

Valuation

All told, if Ingles can continue to perform going forward as it has in fiscal 2018, in particular, there's a path to nice upside. ~3% EBITDA growth next year and a 7x EV/EBITDA multiple (only 0.6 turns of expansion) suggests roughly 30% upside to $43. If Ingles' results - and/or those of peers - start to convince investors that the industry is safer than it's appeared of late, that scenario isn't necessarily outlandish.

Those are two big 'ifs', though. And in that same scenario, other grocery stocks probably perform rather well at the same time. I still think Smart & Final (SFS) represents an interesting, if highly speculative, play near $5. Kroger has a fair amount of leverage itself, and room for double-digit equity gains on modest EBITDA multiple expansion. The owned real estate perhaps provides a bit more downside protection if sector fears re-emerge - but that's hardly reason to get excited.

There is a lot to like here, with the valuation at the lower end of the historical range and solid performance. If the latter continues, the former probably changes - and IMKTA moves higher. But investors really have to trust that the sector will continue to improve - and that Ingles will be able to hold up against tough competitors. That may be too much to ask.

