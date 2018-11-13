Aurora Cannabis: That Quarter Was A Step In The Right Direction

Aurora has a $9 billion market cap which is 2.5x the size of Aphria and 6.0x the size of HEXO so expectations are higher for Aurora.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB) reported its F2019 Q1 results on Monday. The results were less important to investors as legalization only started on October 17 this year so this quarter didn't include any impact from legalization sales. What was important for investors was management's commentary around the initial results from legalization and expectation for sales and profitability going forward. Aurora management provided an upbeat overview of its market positioning and operational progress. We think this quarter represented a first step in the right direction as Canada enters a new age of legalized cannabis sales in which Aurora will play a large role.

(All amounts in C$ unless otherwise noted)

F2019 Q1 Review

We covered Aurora's F2018 Q4 results in "Wow! That Was An Impressive Quarter" which included a comprehensive update on the company. Aurora again reported impressive revenue growth on the back of strong demand from medical patients and $600k sales from shipments to the provinces ahead of the legalization launch. During F2019 Q1, Aurora reported revenue of $29.7 million which represented an increase of 260% from one year ago and a 55% increase from last quarter which seem impressive to us. Gross margin declined slightly by 4 percentage points from last quarter due to higher packaging costs at MedReleaf and higher compliance costs. G&A also grew substantially by 59% which is driven mainly by the inclusion of MedReleaf costs that only closed in July. Selling and marketing expenses almost doubled which was largely due to spending ahead of the legalization to drive brand awareness. As regulations kicked in after October 17, Aurora expects to spend materially less on marketing going forward.

(Press Release)

Cash costs to produce declined 15% from last quarter to $1.45 per gram, however, cash costs of sales increased by 2% as a result of higher compliance and packaging costs due to the heavy requirements from Health Canada. Average selling prices were mixed as dried buds saw higher prices but extracts saw prices lower. The company also produced double the amount of cannabis last quarter as facilities continue to come online.

(Press release)

Cash position increased from $89 million to $148 million this quarter and working capital more than tripled to $548 million largely due to the inclusion of Aurora's holdings in Green Organic Dutchman (otcqx:TGODF). The fact that Aurora reclassified its stake in TGOD from investment in associates to marketable securities was likely a result of its recent decision to divest some of its holdings and not to exercise its option to acquire additional shares. For a detailed analysis of this topic please see our article "Why Did Aurora Abandon Green Organic Dutchman?". Aurora has plenty of cash and investments and its various investments were valued at more than $400 million last quarter.

Canadian Legalization Sales

One of the key insights investors were hoping to hear from Aurora management was the progress on legalization. As part of the earnings release, Aurora provided the following update on legalization:

Top selling brand in Ontario with 30% market share

Top 4 best selling dried cannabis and 2 of top 5 in oil and capsule

Second largest for overall revenue in PEI

450 SKUs available

Besides the $600k in sales from shipments made to provinces in September, investors will have to wait for Q2 to get a sense of the real scale and revenue potential from legalized sales. Aurora is clearly seeing strong demand for its products across various SKUs and provinces. However, one thing we would caution investors from concluding too early is that, due to the severe product shortages across all provinces, products are basically sold out and continue to be sold out one month into the legalization. Aurora benefited from having one of the larger production capacities before legalization after two major acquisitions of MedReleaf and CanniMed. However, we think it is premature to claim market positioning until the markets return to normal stocking levels and consumers could choose from multiple options. Branding has been a key obstacle to Canadian cannabis companies in differentiating themselves from competitors. Due to restrictive regulations on marketing and packaging, companies have far less flexibility to attract customers.

(Source: Beakbane)

With current run-rate capacity at 70,000 kg and expected capacity of 150,000 kg per year by the end of the year, Aurora is well-positioned to continue to play a large role in the post-legalization cannabis market in Canada.

Corporate Update

After earnings were released pre-market on Monday, Aurora share prices traded down and closed 4.5% lower amid broader market weakness. Aurora's share price has fallen substantially since the selloff started in October. We foresaw the selloff but are relieved to see that the stock remains higher than where it was trading in August before Constellation (STZ) announced its investment into Canopy (CGC). Aurora remains one of the largest cannabis companies in the world and it continues to advance its business on multiple fronts including additional investments and capacity buildout.

On November 5, Aurora announced that it made an additional $20 million investment into Choom Holdings (OTCQB:CHOOF), a cannabis retailer based in Canada. The investment was in the form of unsecured debentures with a conversion price of $1.25 per share. Aurora also acquired the rights to buy up to 40% of Choom for $2.75. As of last Friday, Choom closed at $0.82 which means that Aurora's investments are not in-the-money yet.

On October 25, Aurora announced that the Polish Ministry of Health has granted approval for its shipments of medical cannabis to the country. Aurora became the first licensed producer to receive such approval but the near-term market potential remains tiny in Poland.

The company also recently announced the opening of its indoor growing facility in Lachute, Quebec, which will be used to produce high-quality premium cannabis strains. The facility is 40,000 square feet large and will produce up to 4,500 kg of cannabis each year. Not the largest facility for Aurora but we think the intention was to use this place as a lab for testing and breeding of new strains and premium cannabis products.

Looking Ahead

As we expected, the quarter gave us little surprises on the earnings side but management did provide an upbeat update on the legalization front. We think Aurora is clearly executing according to its plan of becoming a vertically integrated and horizontally diversified cannabis conglomerate that will play an indispensable role in the cannabis industry. We very much look forward to its next earnings release which would be the first time investors get a glimpse of the legalization progress in Canada. Aurora also continues to advance in the international markets and has made additional acquisitions and investments. We rate the stock Neutral but with a cautiously positive outlook, especially after the recent price drop. At current prices, the stock is trading at more reasonable levels on a historical basis but we also need to see hard numbers in Q2 in order to assess its competitive positioning in the Canadian market. After all, Aurora has a $9 billion market cap which is 2.5x the size of Aphria (APHA) and 6.0x the size of Hexo (OTCPK:HYYDF) so expectations are definitely higher for Aurora in order to move its share price meaningfully.

Author's Note: Follow us to receive our latest publications on the sector. We also publish a widely read Weekly Cannabis Report, which is your best way to stay informed on the cannabis sector. We are the only place to find detailed research on over 50 cannabis companies in the U.S. and Canada.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.