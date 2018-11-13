How To Capitalize On Inflation Fears

But inflation hawks will. And therein lies the opportunity for investors more clued into underlying fundamentals.

Talk is cheap. The Fed may signal rising rates but its overriding priority is growth. It won't overact if inflation does pick up.

Is their time finally here? Is inflation about to cut loose? Probably not. The drivers of spiraling inflation simply don't exist.

Inflation hawks have been whistling in the woods for over two decades now.

“Successful investing is anticipating the anticipation of others.”

John Maynard Keynes

Earlier this month the Wall Street Journal reported in its authoritative way that since the price of coke and Clorox (and other consumer products) are rising the era of low inflation is over. Then the monthly employment report revealed average hourly wages jumped 3.1% over the past year.

The inflation threat seems clear, right? The Fed is about to lose control of inflation, setting off either an inflationary spiral or a jump in rates that kills the recovery.

There is one small problem with this scenario. The Fed set an inflation target of 2% in January 2012, although previously it had from time to time suggested it was comfortable with inflation in a 1.7% to 2% range. In fact, it achieved this goal in 1995. And for all the vicissitudes since then – Long Term Capital collapse, dot-com bubble bursting, 9/11, a housing boom and crash, a massive financial crisis, the Euro crisis, oil and commodity price collapse in 2015 to name a few – core inflation has been near or below that range.

FRED (The chart shows Consumer Price Index through 1958, and Personal Consumption Expenditures (Fed’s preferred inflation measure) since then.)

Like generals preparing to fight the last war, inflation hawks have spent most of the past two decades warning that inflation is on the brink of repeating the experience of the 1960s and 1970s.

That’s not going to happen. Here’s why.

Inflation is a single term that encompasses several different phenomena.

Cost-push inflation is temporary… - One is cost-push inflation. This is a result of some one-off event that causes temporary changes in inflation. A great example is when oil prices soared to over $160 in 2008, then collapsed below $40 in 2010. Inflation (blue line in chart above) jumped to 4% then dropped to -1%, then returned to roughly 2%. Another emerging example is tariffs. The tariffs on imported steel (25%) and aluminum (10%) is leading to higher costs and more expensive goods. At some point this will turn up in inflation. But once these costs have been passed through, inflation will stop rising and probably return to near its previous level (holding other factors constant). And if/when tariffs are removed, inflation will fall for a bit as costs (and prices of goods) fall. The key point here is that cost-push forces are temporary.

…And demand pull inflation is nonexistent - Then there is demand-pull inflation. This is where the desire to consume exceeds the economy’s ability to produce stuff. Businesses raise prices in response. That what started rising inflation in the 1960s. That was compounded by ability of unions to demand and receive inflation-indexed contracts to ensure their purchasing power matched or exceeded inflation. That in turn led to a wage-price spiral inflation, where rising prices led to higher wages, which fueled more demand, higher prices, and yet higher wages.

Today, the world is awash in stuff. A big reason for persistently low inflation in Japan, Europe and yes, the US, has been weak demand. The chart below breaks down inflation into several sectors. Note that durables inflation has actually been negative since 1995, meaning that prices have been falling in inflation adjusted terms! Services inflation has been persistent but has stayed in a stable 2-3% range

FRED

And wages? Once upon a time average wages rose roughly in line with inflation and productivity, but days of union negotiated inflation protected contracts ended in the early 1970s. Since then, average real wages have risen about 25% - but productivity has jumped 120%. In other words, the economy’s ability to produce goods and services has more than doubled since 1973, but the average person can only buy 25% more. Those productivity gains have gone mostly to the top 10%.

FRED

It is true that average wages have been rising in recent years roughly in line with productivity (see chart below). But there is little to suggest that wages will outstrip productivity. And in any case, most people are so far behind the curve wage-wise from decades of wages lagging productivity that any modest boost in pay isn’t going to have much impact on overall demand - certainly not enough to drive much demand-pull inflation. And even if it did, unions aren’t going to win inflation indexed contracts.

FRED

This is not intended to be a progressive screed – but rather to lay out why inflation isn’t the threat that some think it is.

The Fed is not about to take away the punchbowl

So, what about the Fed? Even if one agrees that rising inflation is the least of our problems, will it jump to push rates higher if inflation does pick up modestly?

The Fed presumably is well-aware of the arguments I made above about why rising inflation isn’t much of a threat. It also knows that it has taken nearly a decade of ultra-easy monetary policy to push core inflation up to 2%. If anything, the risk is that inflation continues to be on the weak side, especially if tariffs and trade wars cause slower economic growth.

The Fed needs growth - The Fed’s priority isn’t fighting or containing inflation; its priority is raising rates enough to escape the lower zero bound, or put differently, to gain cushion to cut rates in a future downturn without dropping rates back to zero. Given the Fed has cut rates by 5 percentage points or more in most post-war recessions it has a long way to go. It surely knows it can only get there if the economy continues to grow.

All things considered, expect the Fed to keep raising rates as long as inflation and economic growth give them cover to do so – but also expect them to err on the side of nurturing growth. That means rate increases will be gradual pretty much whatever inflation or unemployment do and will pause or even reverse course should the economy or inflation slow.

Market outlook is mixed but still constructive

For investors focused on underlying fundamentals this inflation outlook has mixed implications for the market. Rising rates will keep pressure on equities, but this could be offset somewhat if the economy remains firm. As long inflation remains near 2% longer term Treasury yields will likely rise more slowly than short term rates, which is a plus. But if longer term rates rise in line with short term rates then either the economy is doing very well – or yellow lights will start flashing for it is unlikely that the market or economy can withstand rising real rates in a slowing economy. Look for the Fed to pay heed should this scenario develop. Yes, a fair amount of uncertainty – but all in all, mostly constructive.

The one near-certainty is that should inflation shows signs of breaking out, inflation hawks will jump to the conclusion that the Fed will accelerate the pace of rate hikes, leading to a market selloff.

And that brings us to John Maynard Keynes’s observation above about investing. Investors focused on underlying fundamentals should do alright, but it will hardly hurt to anticipate those inevitable overactions to the unfolding inflation picture.

