Is Apple Stock A Buy After The 16% Decline?

Apple (AAPL) stock has declined by about 16% from its all-time high of $233.47 reached on Oct. 3, 2018. The sell-off has mainly been driven amid worries of the slowing demand for iPhones, Apple’s biggest revenue-generator. Should you consider buying Apple stock following the dip?

Source: Yahoo Finance

Apple’s suppliers are cutting forecasts

One of Apple’s key suppliers to watch is Lumentum Holdings. The company provides Apple with 3D chips for the facial recognition system on Apple’s iPhones. The company reduced its earnings forecast for the current quarter, expecting it to be between $1.15 and $1.34, and lowered its sales forecast by $20 million. The company stated that this was due to lower demand from a customer it did not name, which the market strongly believes is Apple.

Furthermore, another supplier, Japan Display, also reduced its sales and earnings forecasts, which is further pulling down Apple’s shares. The fact that suppliers are cutting their financial forecasts is certainly a sign that Apple’s iPhones sales growth is in jeopardy. Given that 60% of the company’s revenue comes from iPhones, a significant slowdown in this segment spells trouble for its future financial performance.

Services segment is delivering strong growth

The ‘services’ segment of Apple’s revenue consists of app-store sales, use of AppleCare, Apple Pay and music-streaming subscriptions. While Apple’s unit sales are declining, one positive thing to note is that Services revenue is showing strong revenue growth. Apple has been focusing on shifting the company from a hardware company to a services-led company. The company has experienced great success in this segment, as revenue from Services grew by 17% yoy according to its latest earnings data, contributing about $9.98 billion in revenues.

However, it is important to note that Apple can only continue maintain this growth in Services if people continue using Apple’s devices, most notably the iPhone. Therefore, the decline in the unit sales numbers for Apple’s hardware devices is a major concern, because this could translate into lower use of Apple’s services. In fact, the services segment is already showing slower growth than the previous quarter that ended June 2018, in which it delivered Services revenue growth of 31%. Hence, while the 16% decline in Apple’s stock may seem overblown to some, there are solid reasons to be less bullish on the stock at the moment.

Valuation

Valuation Metric Apple S&P 500 Price to Earnings Ratio 17.2 19.1 Price to Book 9.1 3.1 Price to Sales 3.8 2.8 Price to Cash Flow 13.2 12.8

Data Source: Morningstar

Apple is trading at a Price to Earnings ratio of 17.2, which is quite an attractive multiple to pay for a financially solid company like Apple, and in comparison to the P/E ratio of the S&P 500 at 19.1. Furthermore, the company is trading at a mere 15.2x forward earnings, hence the pullback in the stock has certainly brought the company down to quite appealing earnings multiples. However, as the table above shows, every other valuation metric for the stock is notably above that of the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

The fact that Apple’s key suppliers are cutting earnings forecasts is a negative signal for the outlook of Apple’s unit sales, which are already in decline. While the company’s services revenue is growing, its future growth is heavily dependent on use of Apple’s hardware devices. The 16% decline in Apple’s stock price has brought certain valuation multiples to enticing levels for this financially sound company. However, investors that are looking to buy into the dip should remain cautious of further stock price volatility as the market digests the slowdown in Apple’s unit sales.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.