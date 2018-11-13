Manitex's Orders Need To Be Watched, But Progress Is Evident

Manitex (MNTX) shares have inarguably been weak since my last update on this manufacturer of mobile cranes, as the shares are down about 30% and have underperformed a generally weak sector (Terex (TEX), Manitowoc (MTW), and Palfinger (OTCPK:PLFRY) are all down about 15% to 25% over the last three months). Some of that has to be the broader weakness in the market as well as growing concerns about the heavy equipment cycle, and I didn't think that Manitex was particularly cheap when I last wrote about it.

Still, I think Manitex has made a lot of progress, and although I can't dismiss the risk that the cycle is ready to roll over, I believe Manitex's margin structure and balance sheet are in much better shape now. What's more, while a roll-over in heavy equipment demand would be inarguably bad, I still like the long-term growth story of Manitex gaining share with its knuckle-boom offerings in North America in the coming years and leveraging its still-new partnership with Tadano.

Not A Perfect Q3, But Not Bad

Benchmarking Manitex's performance relative to sell-side expectations isn't all that useful, as there's one sell-side analyst covering the company. So, when I say that Manitex's third quarter revenue came in a little short of expectations (both mine and that of sell-sider's), I at least want to offer some context.

Revenue rose 8% year over year and slipped about 5% sequentially. Weaker sequential results in the third quarter aren't unusual in this industry, and both Terex and Manitowoc saw greater sequential weakness - and again, while Terex and Manitowoc are not great comps for Manitex, they can offer at least a little perspective regarding the larger heavy equipment market.

Gross margin improved 220 bp from last year's reported level and by 20 bp on a sequential basis, with Manitex seeing relatively good results in its attempts to offset tariffs and other input cost pressures. Adjusted EBIDTA rose 21% from the year-ago level and fell 4% sequentially as the company continues to see better margins as it progresses through its restructuring efforts (the efforts are largely over and now Manitex is reaping the benefits).

Orders And Backlog Look Noisy, But The Underlying Trends Seem Okay For Now

Manitex reported a 20% year-over-year expansion of its backlog, but a 20% sequential decline, and it looks like orders were down pretty significantly in both the year-over-year comparison (down 22%) and sequentially (down 12%). Management did indicate that they had a strong October, and again, it's not unusual to see a sequential pullback in the third quarter, but this is not a positive development.

Management did indicate that year-to-date straight mast crane orders were up 30% for the entire industry, and further mentioned that 60% of the company's orders were in higher-margin larger cranes (30 tons and larger).

Where the markets go from here is obviously an important question. The commercial construction has been strong for quite some time and the general expectation is for an ongoing, but gradual, slowdown. Residential construction is still generally healthy, but again, probably not going to get better from here during this cycle. Oil and gas aren't nearly as significant to Manitex as they used to be, and so probably not likely to provide a big boost from here (though demand is still pretty healthy). Infrastructure is a tougher call, and at around 20% of sales, it's an important market for Manitex. This recent election cycle didn't show much support for tax-supported infrastructure spending, but both national political parties are still making noise about doing "something" about infrastructure. Whether posturing and rhetoric turn into actual funding is anybody's guess, but it won't help Manitex for the next few quarters no matter what.

Longer term, Manitex still has the Tadano relationship to leverage and the opportunity to grow its knuckle-boom business. The company continues to add dealers for its PM Group truck-mounted knuckle-boom cranes, and this remains an underpenetrated/under-utilized category in the North American market. With Tadano, the relationship is still quite new, and I'd look to 2019, 2020, and beyond for more tangible signs of benefits from the new relationship.

The Opportunity

Although I am concerned about the health of end-market demand for heavy equipment like cranes, I don't see a reason yet to make substantive changes to my model. The weaker orders in the third quarter concern me some, but I'll wait to see what happens in the fourth quarter before making substantive changes. With that, I'm still looking for long-term revenue growth in the mid-single digits and low-to-mid teens free cash flow growth. Between discounted cash flow and forward EBITDA (with the multiple tied to margins and returns on capital), I still believe $10 to $14 is a reasonable fair value range for the shares.

The Bottom Line

Now that Manitex is below the lower end of my fair value range, it's a lot easier to be more positive on the shares. I'm not ignoring the risk that the cycle has peaked and that there could be downside to revenue and EBITDA expectations from here, but I had always modeled some moderation/slowdown in 2019 and beyond. Provided that the outlook for construction equipment in general and cranes, in particular, doesn't worsen substantially, I think this is an under-covered small-cap equipment name worth considering, albeit at a less than ideal time in the larger cycle.

