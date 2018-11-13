Blue Capital Reinsurance Holding: A Discount On The Book Value Is Not Everything

With total shareholders’ equity of $115 million and a market capitalization of $70 million, the company is currently traded at around 0.6 times its book value.

Compared to Q3 2017, the company was less affected by catastrophe events. The loss ratio improved significantly on both quarterly and year-to-date levels.

Executive Summary

On 29th of October, Blue Capital Reinsurance Holding (BCRH) released its results for the third quarter of 2018. As expected, the company reported a net loss which amounted to $6.7 million vs. a $51.9 million loss one year ago. On a year-to-date basis, the company reported a net loss of $3.7 million vs. a $43.2 million loss reported for the first nine months of 2017. In spite of the lower level of premiums written, the situation in 2018 seems to be better than in 2017, with a lower impact of catastrophe losses.

Nonetheless, because of the quarterly dividend payment and the recurring operating losses, shareholders’ value shrank over the quarters. With a current valuation of 0.6 times the book value, the company might be considered as an opportunity for some investors, who could wait for a recovery by receiving the juicy dividend every quarter. In my opinion, I consider that a fair valuation would be between 0.8 and 0.9 times the book value. Why not 1.0 times the book value? Simply because of the underlying risks of the company (e.g., expected increase in the costs of newly reported catastrophes and the unfavorable development of previously-reported claims), the cyclical nature of the industry and the historical valuation averages. In a nutshell, the current safety margin would be around 40%. Does the discount justify purchasing Blue Capital’s shares? I do not think so, because another point should be taken into account: the operating performance. For a P&C insurer, the underwriting margin level matters.

An Improved Situation With New And Ancient Problems

Affected adversely by new catastrophes and the lower level of the written premiums, the quarterly combined ratio was 212.6%. Nonetheless, it improved by more than 200 percentage points, compared to Q3 2017. The main reason is that during the third quarter of 2017, the company was harshly affected by the hurricanes Irma, Harvey, and Maria, which hit all the U.S-exposed insurers and reinsurers.

In Q3 2018, catastrophes less impacted the portfolio profitability. Nonetheless, the company continued to revise the final costs of the hurricane Irma. In other words, the insurer did not book enough reserves to avoid an unfavorable prior year claims development.

Furthermore, the firm was impacted negatively by two new catastrophes, the typhoon Jebi and the hurricane Florence, booked for a total amount of $3.3 million, or a 50 percentage point impact on the loss ratio.

On a year-to-date level, the loss ratio dropped by more than 100 percentage points to 81.6%, thanks to the lower impact of catastrophe events in 2018. Nonetheless, the company remained unprofitable for the first nine months of 2018, as the year-to-date combined ratio amounted to 124.7%.

Because of the lower level of earned premiums, the company was not able to increase its underwriting margins, in spite of the tariff increases negotiated during the renewal periods.

An Expected Shareholders’ Value Destruction

As in Q1 and Q2 2018, total shareholders’ equity reduced, because of the weak underwriting performance of the company and the maintained dividend policy. In Q3 2018, shareholders’ equity amounted to $115.5 million, or an $11.6 million reduction since the beginning of the year.

Since the beginning of 2017, the book value of the company dropped by around 37% from $183.3 million to $115.5 million. The drop in the book value was offset partially by the dividend payments. Nonetheless, the reality is there: due to weak operating performance, an aggressive reserving process, a very optimistic and shareholder-friendly capital distribution, the intrinsic value of the company reduced.

Unfortunately, I fear that the situation will not improve in Q4 2018. During the fourth quarter of each year, Blue Capital used to pay a special dividend to its shareholders. Furthermore, the company was hit by a new catastrophe, Hurricane Michael. Even if it would be less costly than the hurricane Florence, the company does not have the sufficient reserves to face another large claim. In my opinion, Hurricane Michael will cost Blue Capital $0.5 million. On top of that, investors must take into account late claims development for the existing claims like we have seen in the past for Irma or Harvey. Hence, I expect the company to book $2 million more related to old cases, like the hurricane Florence and $0.5 million for new cases.

The company should spend $3 million just for paying claims while it would earn around $6 million during the quarter. On top of that, the company will spend money on the administrative and general expenses and reinsurance costs representing about 45% of the total earned premiums. In a nutshell, the underwriting gain will not be sufficient to cover the Q4 dividend payment, unless it will be equal to $0.3 million.

At $7.80 per Share, Is It A Bargain?

Let’s answer to the above question; it is not a bargain at least for two main reasons.

The first one is the discount on the book value is justified. Currently, the investors pay 0.6 times the book value for acquiring Blue Capital’s shares. It could seem cheap. However, in my opinion it is not, because shareholders’ equity has continued to shrink since the mid-2017. The dividend was not covered, the underwriting margins were negative, and the booked reserves were not sufficient to cover the losses related to pending claims.

The second reason is related to the next quarter. With the threat related to the negative impact of the hurricane Michael, the reduced level of earned premiums, the potential increase in the claims costs of some cases like the hurricane Florence, combined with a would-be special dividend payment, the book value is not expected to increase during the fourth quarter. Hence, the book value should drop, and the safety margin should reduce accordingly.

Takeaways

Blue Capital is traded at a discount to book value. Blue Capital is cheap. But there are several reasons that the Bermuda-based reinsurer is not currently expensive. Blue Capital is in a similar situation than Maiden Holding (MHLD) when I started to invest in the P&C reinsurer: a weak operating performance, a discount on the book value and a juicy dividend which could make waiting for a recovery. However, the facts proved a false prediction (or at least too optimistic), as shareholders’ equity shrank and the dividend was cut to avoid further shareholders’ value destruction.

For Blue Capital, the situation seems to pretty similar, in spite of the strong relationship with Sompo International (OTCPK:NHOLF)(OTCPK:SMPNY). The reinsurer is at the mercy of nature (e.g., new catastrophe events) and other circumstances beyond its control (e.g. claims reopened). Any investor who is willing to invest in Blue Capital will receive a juicy dividend. But offsetting that are the risks he/she takes including an unstainable dividend at the current moment, some risks related to the underwriting margins, and potential threats of further book value decreases. Is this a good risk/reward opportunity? In my opinion it is not. For this reason, I am not interested in buying shares of BCRH.

