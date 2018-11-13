Amarin Corporation PLC (AMRN) CEO John Thero Presents Primary REDUCE-IT Trial Results Following Presentation at 2018 Scientific Sessions of American Heart Association Conference Call (Transcript)

Amarin Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:AMRN) Primary REDUCE-IT Trial Results Following Presentation at 2018 Scientific Sessions of American Heart Association November 10, 2018 8:15 PM ET

John Thero

Good evening everybody. Thanks so much for joining us here today. I had this opportunity to meet many of you and some familiar faces here and some I haven’t met before. But I’m John Thero, President and Chief Executive Officer of Amarin, as I -- find out soon many of you hear from me all the time, so I’m going to try to minimize my comments as I let you listen to some members of my team, as well as some other physicians.

So let me start with the fact that we will be making forward-looking statements, and there are risks associated with forward-looking statements, and anybody considering investing in Amarin should review those statements before investing. Also, this is a presentation that is intended for investors. We're not here promoting prescribing of the drugs, this is a investor presentation.

So what we’re going to do today? We’re going to talk about the review of results. Some of you were at the presentation today at AHA and into some degree this will be redundant in that regard, although, we will probably go through of it a bit slower. I would ask that you -- because we do have people listening over the Web or phones that try to refrain from questions along the way. There will be opportunity for questions at the end.

We will provide a little bit of a brief overview at the end on where do we go from here from a regulatory perspective. But really the purpose of today's meeting is about the results of the REDUCE-IT study, and business discussion we've had in our quarterly reports, we will have other opportunities for that today as much more about the science. This is being recorded.

So presenting today on the scientific side from Amarin will be our Chief Scientific Officer, Steve Ketchum, as well as Rebecca Juliano, who is the part of our scientific team and one of the lead along with Steve of this REDUCE-IT study. Later, I will ask Craig Granowitz, our Chief Medical Officer to come up and he will introduce both Mike Miller and Rob Bush who have some comments on, I think would be useful as well and then we will point to Q&A from there.

So with that, let me turn things over to Dr. Steve Ketchum, who will talk little bit about REDUCE-IT.

Thanks.

Steve Ketchum

Thanks John and good evening everyone. So I’m going to be giving you a backdrop to the REDUCE-IT trial, and then hand over to my collogue Rebecca, to walk you through some of the results.

So the REDUCE-IT trial, the authors list at here included the global principal investigator and steering committee chair, Dr. Deepak Bhatt, from the Brigham Women's at Harvard and I'll include it-- Dr. Gabriel Steg, who is from Paris, a well-known interventional cardiologist who has been deeply involved with many well-known interventional cardiology trials; Dr. Mike Miller is here, the professor of medicine with the University of Maryland and steering committee member; Dr. Eliot Brinton from Utah; Terry Jacobson from Emory University; the next series of authors are from Amarin and Jean-Claude Tardif, is from the Montréal Heart Institute.

Just to remind you this was a global trial with 11 countries participating and about 473 sites. These are just Dr. Bhatt’s disclosures that were part of his presentation today. Amarin was obviously the sponsor of the study. And of course, in the backdrop over the past, I should call it past decade, there’s some level of uncertainty about exactly what role triglycerides play in cardiovascular risk. That dialog, that debate intensified after the failure of some other cardiovascular outcomes trials, particularly those that involved fenofibrate or niacin. And in each of those trials, there was robust triglyceride reduction but it was not correlated with a primary outcome benefit in terms of their pre-specified primary endpoint. And the time since that, there’s been a lot of work done epidemiologically on the genetic side and especially over the past three or four years in terms of a variety of triglyceride rich markers. And so, I’d say that certainly the seesaw has swung in the direction of acknowledging that triglycerides are a possible risk factor for cardiovascular disease.

Also in the backdrop, of course, relative to our trial are a very mi0-bag of experience with cardiovascular outcomes trials of low dose omega-3 mixtures. And even as evidenced today and some of the presentations at AHA, you hear terms like fish oil and supplements and OTC, and these terminologies are very confusing to, I’d say, the average not just layperson, but also to clinicians and to others within the scientific community. So here is a slide that’s specifically looking at low dose. So typically, low number of grams and it's looking at mixtures. Meaning that it’s not only one omega-3, it contains a mixture of basically chemically different compounds. And this is actually a slide that’s adapted from a recent meta-analysis published in JAMA Cardiology. And on the left side is this list of variety of basically types of cardiovascular events split out by main category of coronary heart disease.

I am now on Slide 8 for those who are listening in by phone. And in this meta-analysis, you could see the treatment arm, which would be a low dose omega-3 mixture and relative to control, the respective ratios with the confidence intervals. On the right is a four spot north and south aligned around the 1.0 is line of unity. And so anything that’s clearly to the left would favor the low dose omega-3, anything clearly to the right would favor whatever control arm was used. And they would be variable across this range of studies.

And really the totality of it, if you look at the P-values in the rate ratio column, you can see that they’re non-significant and that they’re not less than 3.05 or whatever P-value determinant was set as a measure of success for the trial. So in that backdrop, the one trial that distinguished itself from those other cardiovascular outcomes trials was a study conducted in Japan. And this trial was in hypercholesterolemia patients, the purely conducted at sites and with patients in Japan, which I think has maybe hindered its successes or a broad based knowledge here within the United States, as an example, hasn’t been submitted to the U.S. FDA for a review. But importantly, this is a pure -- another different pure EPA oil and pure EPA product, meaning a different encapsulated product that in 2007 in the frantic article reported really the first ever example of an add on in Statin that met its pre-specified primary end points, that’s shown on the left, which is the full patient population, in which it showed 19% relative risk reduction that was statistically significant. And then they showed the primary prevention with secondary prevention cohort.

Now, one important aspect to know from this study, which is a lower dose, 1.8 grams per day as compared to the 4.0 grams per day and reduce it. Now, why is that important? Well of course, Japanese tend to eat more fish than more westernized patients. We have overtime published some work looking at our 12 week lipid studies, especially the anchor study, which was a 12 week lipid study looking at our drug Vascepa added on to a statin. And interestingly -- so across 12 weeks in our anchor study when you look at the change from the baseline levels of EPA and in plasma across the 12 weeks, the increase in EPA by virtue of being dosed with Vascepa was prevalent to the change that the Japanese patients on a higher baseline EPA, because of they are eating lot of fish.

So that was a strong scientific underpinning to reduce it was to in Western patient population with lower baseline EPA levels to utilize the does that would enable the patients to attain the same type of EPA level as the Japanese patients achieved in JELIS. So this was encouraging really only hypothesis generating as you look ahead to what might happen in a Western patient population, not just dietary differences there is some genetic differences, there is some, obviously, the risk in terms of cardiovascular risk is considerably lower in Japanese patients for a variety of those reasons. But an important study as we look through the scientific literature and contemplated the design of the REDUCE-IT study.

Okay, so now coming back to some of -- the potential confusion that exists when people talk about omega-3s. They are chemically different. By that I mean, they have different carbon chain links, they have different numbers of double bonds. So just in a way that a -- amongst the class of hypertensives or diabetes agents. When you look at the chemical structures, they are different. So if you look at EPA so our product is pure EPA. It has 20 carbon chain links and five double bonds. DHA, which is another omega-3, has two more carbons. So it 22 carbon chains and carbon molecules in link, and then it has an additional double bond.

Now, you can say that doesn’t make a difference. But this diagram shows that we're talking about the potential for inserting into a membrane, carbon chain linked can be important. And double bonds can be important, because it may affect how the molecule exerts in anti-oxidative potential within the membrane. And inserting in a manner that doesn’t disrupt the membrane can lead to stabilization, which might become important for things like positive stabilization and far progression. So when people talk about mixtures, it's important to remember that depending on what mixture you are talking about, the components maybe contributing different potential pharmacologic and other biologic effects.

As an example, when you look at even at 12-week lipid studies of our pure EPA products versus an omega-3 mixture, you will notice, including within the approved prescribing information, differences in effect from lipids like protein and inflammatory markers as an example on LDL or bad cholesterol, namely that pure EPA product does not lead to an increase in LDL and in those studies mixtures that contain DHA were recorded to increase LDL.

So now to REDUCE-IT and the design. From an inclusion, this is not an exhaustive list. The full list is contained the NEJM publication that was published today. But some of the main inclusion criteria included age greater than or equal to 45 years, either with established cardiovascular disease upon which they would qualify for our secondary prevention cohort, or greater than or equal to 50 years with diabetes and at least one additional risk factor, in which case, they would qualify for our primary prevention cohort.

Fasting TG level, so this is a unique aspect of our cardiovascular outcomes trial as compared to JELIS, for example, we had an additional criterion that all patients had elevated triglycerides between this range of 152 to less than 500 milligrams per deciliter. There was a variability allowance down to 135 milligrams per deciliter and there were 10% of the patients enrolled were less than 150 milligrams per deciliter. We will come back to that later when Rebecca presents the results.

Additionally, they had to be stable statin therapy and well-controlled statin therapy. I am on Slide -- I think Slide 11. The LDLC had to be controlled between 41 and 100 milligrams per deciliter with or without ezetimibe and they had to be on a stable statin with or without ezetimibe for at least four weeks before they could be randomized.

In terms of other key inclusion criterion, I'm now on Slide 12. For the secondary prevention cohort, which as a reminder comprise 70% of the patients in REDUCE-IT, it had to have documented coronary artery disease. These are the bullets list out some of the aspects that would enabled them to qualify on the basis of documented coronary artery disease or they had documented cerebrovascular carotid disease, or documented peripheral artery disease.

In terms of the primary prevention cohort, all patients had to have diabetes mellitus requiring medication and to be greater than or equal to 50 years age, and to have at least one additional risk factor for CVD. There are some age cut-offs that are different for men and women in this aspect smoking, hypertension. There is some LDL-C good cholesterol cut-points hsCRP renal dysfunction and some of other elements that could qualify them as additional risk factors. Some key exclusion criteria, again, the full list is contained in the NEJM related documents included severe Class 4 heart failure, severe liver disease, history of pancreatitis and hypersensitivity, the fish and/or shellfish.

And with this, I am going to ask Dr. Rebecca Juliano to come up. And with that as a backdrop to start to walk you through how the study was conducted and the primary results.

Rebecca Juliano

Thank you, Steve and good evening everybody. I'm very excited to present the data to you. This shows the contra diagram, so how the study was conducted and how it ended up resulting in patients.

So over 19,000 patients were screened and of those 43% were randomized for a total of 8,179 patients. They were equally randomized across the two treatment groups, of either Vascepa 4 grams per day or matched placebo. Importantly, again, as Steve mentioned, in all patients were statin stabilized at baseline for at least four weeks prior to randomization. Our study completion rate was 90% across the two arms. And you can see that our known vital status is 99.8% by the end of the study and as far as actual follow up time of patients, around 93% total follow up.

The study was overseen by a number of academic committees. And so the principle investigator, as Steve mentioned, was Dr. Deepak Bhatt. He also was the Chair of Steering Committee, which has a number of academic folks that Steve pointed out that are also authors on the paper. But the Data Monitoring Committee was chaired by Brian Olshansky and had a number of other academic physicians, as well as a non-voting independent statistician. Importantly, that non-voting independent statistician also independently verified all of the primary, secondary and tertiary analyses that are presented here and in the New England Journal of Medicine publication. The Clinical Endpoint Committee was chaired by Dr. Gibson and was comprised of cardiologists and the neurologists.

Okay, so the distribution of the patient characteristics across the study. I'll remind you that the 3 stratification factors for the patients were cardiovascular risk category ezetimibe use and legions, so these were well distributed across the two treatment arms. You can see that the median age was 64. We had a female representation of about 29%, which actually many of you may know for cardiovascular outcome studies is a very nice representation for women, they tend to be quite underrepresented. The westernized population was a little over 70%, westernized being the United States, Canada, the Netherlands and a number of other countries with similar medical practices.

The secondary prevention cohort was approaching 71% and the primary prevention cohort just under 30%. And this was, by design, we pre-specified 70-30 split, in 70% secondary prevention 30% primary prevention. And you can see we achieved quite close to that; ezetimibe use was fairly low at 6.4%; statin intensity, again, all patients were onset in that baseline; over 90% of patients were on a moderate to high intensity statin regimen.

Diabetes was well represented in the group. Again, the primary prevention population had to have diabetes. The secondary prevention population could have diabetes. And so the total patient population of diabetes was around 58%. The median baseline triglycerides were around 216 mgs per deciliter; HCL at 40; LDL at 75. Again, that is showing a well statin control of the LDL cholesterol at baseline. And then the triglyceride categories are shown here; as Steve mentioned, about 10% of the patients had trigs below 150; about 30% or 29% had trigs in the 150 to 200; and a little over 60% of patients had trigs above 200.

I will note here, just a quick -- you’ll see that the non-white representation was just under 10%, meaning obviously the converse that about 90% of the patients enrolled in the study were white. You may or may not know that certain population hypertriglyceridemia is not very common. So for example, in the African-American population, hypertriglyceridemia is not common. And so actually classically an issue enrolling patients with high trigs who also are African American. As a side note, interestingly, some studies have been done through a couple different fronts with the NIH to show that lower levels of trigs in that populations in those higher rest. So it’s an interesting note but just because of our inclusion criterion and an exclusion criterion, we didn’t have a strong representation there. Nonetheless, there’s no reason to think that the results would necessarily be different.

Okay, so speaking of biomarkers. I will take a second to say, biomarkers are interesting, clinicians like biomarkers when they correlate the outcomes. But it will remind you, of course, this wasn’t a biomarker study, so what we really want to think about our outcomes. Nonetheless, it’s interesting to see what happened to the biomarkers. You can see that there were statistically significant reductions across the lipid and lipoprotein, so triglycerides were down by almost 20% reductions in non-HDL cholesterol, LDL, HDL. There are also reductions in apo B of 9.7%. And then I’ll skip hsCRP for one second and go to EPA. You can see there was a 359% increase in EPA that’s important. We just want another patients who are taking their drug and they were. HsCRP we set it by two measures that were pre-specified within our protocol and our staff. We did that because hsCRP is a highly variable marker if you look across the literatures, it's known to have issues and studies. So the way this is more standard handling and see there's log transformation of hsCRP, because that minimizes some of the extreme outliers that can skew and give you basically a spurious result.

Nonetheless, we think it’s important to present both values. So hsCRP, you can see was decreased by almost 40% as a placebo-corrected value. When you take the log hsCRP value, which again I think is the more accurate representation of the data you see a 22.5% reduction. Also interestingly, again, when you log transform the data, the change in placebo, when you actually calculate the median percent change from baseline and placebo, was exactly zero. That’s presented in the supplemental appendix of the New England Journal of Medicines paper that went out today, whereas there was essentially about 20% reduction in the change from baseline in the active arm.

So here's the part that is really interesting, because again we're not a biomarker study, really we wanted to know its outcomes. And so in the primary endpoint, which is a 5 point composite MACE of cardiovascular death, MI, stroke, coronary revascularization and hospitalization for unstable angina, in the placebo arm, there was a 28.3% event rate; and in Vascepa arm a 23% event rate, which provided a hazard ratio of 0.75 with strong confidence intervals, well below the normality. This results in a relative risk reduction of 24.8%, gives you an absolute risk reduction of 4.8%, which then calculates to a number needed to treat of 21. I’ll pause there just for a moment to remind you that most statin therapies fall somewhere in the 40 to 60 NNT numbers. So this is this a nice result of NNT. And in addition, this was achieved on top of well controlled LDL cholesterol and statin therapies. The P-value for this result has a decimal point and seven zeros and then a one, so it's a very strong P-value.

So then of course this was our primary endpoint and very important for a lot of aspects of clinical care. Some clinicians will be very interested in what they would call the hard MACE components of that, so that would be cardiovascular deaths, MI and stroke that was our pre specified key secondary endpoint. And for this secondary endpoint, the placebo group had 20% event rate compared to 16.2% event rate in the placebo arm; that provide the hazard ratio of 0.74 again with strong confidence intervals well below unity; that provides a relative risk reduction of 26.5%; an absolute risk reduction of 3.6%, which then calculates to an NNT or number needed to treat of 28; again, a very substantial P-value with a decimal point six zeros and then a six following it. For those on the phone that was Slide 30.

I'll move on to Slide 31. So this is looking at the primary endpoint, split out by predefined subgroups. And you can see, I'd say the first thing you want to look at is anything to the right of the line of unity suggests that the placebo is better and anything from to the left, suggests that Vascepa is better. And you can see that essentially everything lies to the left of unity, except one case where the sample size was extremely low, and you can tell the low numbers give you difficult results to interpret, really by looking at the breadth of that confidence interval, so extremely wide confidence interval.

I will say -- so there's a couple different -- the audience is aware. There are P-values to look at, a result within its own treatment or did the treatment have benefit, and then their interaction P-values. So when you cut the subgroups, you're asking did the result you see in one subgroup, say male versus female are the differences observed in those two subgroups different from each other. So that's the interaction P-value. You can actually see that this is published in NEJM and you can see it in more detail. But that last column is your interaction P-value. What you're looking for there as a pre specified suggestion, a difference is something less than 0.15. And if you see a difference that does not say that the one group had a benefit and the other didn't.

What that does say is the benefit observed in the two groups may be different from each other, but they still both have benefits. So it's just an important difference between the P-value for a result within a group as opposed to an interaction P-value saying, are the two groups the same or different from each other. Okay, but essentially again very strong results with everything to the left of uni suggesting a consistent benefit across subgroups. This is important, for example, in some triglyceride line studies such as the cord lipid study. In women there was a suggestion of harm, so women's sat on the right of unity and then men with the suggestion of benefit. So here we see a rather consistent result across all subgroups shown.

This is the key secondary endpoint, essentially the same subgroups presented and essentially the same method that almost everything lies to the left of unity, so a couple of call outs here just to show you some of the examples. For example, in secondary prevention versus primary prevention, you can see the interaction fee value is 0.41, which would suggest that this is not significantly different, but both had benefits. Secondary prevention was 70% of the population. And so that hazard ratio of 0.72 actually would achieve statistical significance, which you can see the confidence intervals are far to the left of unity.

In women the hazard ratio was 0.81. The confidence interval just past over unity, although, this is likely due to sample size, it's only 30% of the patient population the study was designed to have around little over -- or just about 8,000 patients. Taking only 30% of those, the result is not significant but it trends in the same direction. And again, importantly, the interaction fee value suggests that the result in men is not different from the results in women. So another -- is not different between secondary and primary prevention. Now going on to men and women, also, a non-significant P-value and both showing benefits being left of unity.

Non-U.S. versus U.S., both were actually substantially significant, neither crossing unity; again, a non-significant interest P-value suggesting that these results are not different from each other; baseline diabetes, whether or not you have diabetes at baseline or not, does affect benefit; again, with a non-significant interaction P-value; baseline triglycerides cut above or below 200; here again, you can see that both groups had a substantial benefit, neither of the confidence intervals come anywhere near the line of unity and the interaction P-value is 0.62; so again, a consistent benefit for triglycerides above and below 200; also, above and below 150.

So I just want to take one minute here, because there's a couple different things about triglycerides. You can ask are triglycerides a causal factor for cardiovascular disease. I mean, if your trigger elevated are you at higher risk to have disease in event, that's not the same thing as asking is it a modifiable risk factor. Meaning, if you lower triglycerides, will you have a benefit in cardiovascular risk. What these subgroups analysis are, are your baseline levels of triglycerides. And we're asking if your baselines are elevated or not? Do you get benefit from the drug? The answer for these analyses is no. But I will point out that, for example on the placebo arm, for patients with trigs above 150, the event rate was 14.9% and trigs below 150, it was 14%. They are not all of that different but it is a little bit higher. And you see the same thing in the trig levels.

So we can't conclusively say whether or not this definitively shows if trigger causal factor in cardiovascular. All we can say is regardless of your triglyceride levels at baseline, including below 150, which is considered normal, the same benefit is observed with the drug. So then we have our pre-specified hierarchical testing. So this is, I think, probably most of you know, you set-up your hypothesis and you design your protocol around that and you design your stats. And there’re very strict rules within the stats of whether or not you can call a result meaningful or not. And essentially, you have to go stepwise through your predefined hierarchy of endpoints to of course start with your primary. If your primary is not significant, you’re done. Any other statistical testing you do at that point is hypothesis generating. It is no longer something that you can claim as a confident result.

The same thing, this continues all the way down. In our case, we hit our primary endpoint. So we’re allowed to go onto the secondary endpoint, both of these results you’ve seen. So 25% reduction in primary expanded MACE endpoint and 26% reduction in the hard MACE endpoint. Now because we hit our secondary endpoint, we were allowed to dose to our next secondary endpoint. So that predefined endpoint was cardiovascular death or non-fatal MI as a composite of the first occurrence of either of those events. And here we have 25% reduction that is highly statistically significant. So we just go to the next.

The next one a combination of fatal and nonfatal MI, so basically all heart attacks. And that single endpoint of the 31% reduction in heart attacks, again, highly significant. And because it was, we could move onto the next testing in the hierarchical order. The next was urgent or emergent revascularizations and there it was a statistically significant 35% reduction. I’ll note that although not -- there was a tertiary endpoint, we did do look at all revascularizations, including elective and those also were significantly reduced consistent with this result. And we hit that so we go onto the next, and that’s cardiovascular deaths. Where there was a statistically significant 20% reduction in cardiovascular deaths. I think probably most people know in this room that that is a challenging endpoint to see a significant difference and particularly on top of well controlled LDL cholesterol with statin management.

So we hit that and get to go to the next, which is hospitalization for unstable angina where we saw statistically significant 32% reduction; and then in stroke, whether it’d be fatal or non-fatal, a 28% reduction, again statistically significant; and then finally, composite endpoint of total mortalities, not just cardiovascular deaths, any deaths, non-fatal MI nonfatal stroke; and there we observed a 23% reduction, again statistically significant. So everything in the green box, you had a statistically significant reduction.

We had one last secondary endpoint in our predefined in our hierarchy, and that was all cause mortality. And there, it did not reached statistical significance but did trend towards the 13% reduction with a P-value of 0.09. So this really does demonstrate a consistency and robustness across the data that provides further support that the primary and secondary endpoints are well validated.

So then we talked about the baseline triglycerides just to provide implementation of being a causal factor. But then there’s the side of reducing triglycerides and does that have benefit? Now to explore this thoroughly we have a lot of analyses ahead of us. But what we can say is if we did look to see in both the primary endpoint, which is in the left or the key secondary endpoint, which is on the right, did it matter if you achieved essentially a normal triglyceride level of below 150. And so the red line is placebo and the blue line is patients who did not achieve less than 150, so had trigs above 150 on treatment. So at the one year level, they still had trigs above 150 and the green lines are patients who at one year had triglycerides below 150.

And you will see that the blue and the green lines are overlaid with each other. So they really had the same benefit. So it did not matter if you achieve the triglyceride of 150 or not, the same benefit was observed in those patients. Now, there again I would like to note there are much more complicated analyses yet to come that we will do. But this does start to give you a suggestion that at least achieving a triglycerides level is not necessary in order to have benefit from Vascepa therapy.

I think we have heard some questions around placebo and the fact that LDL cholesterol went up in the placebo. So I will remind you again this is not a biomarker study, it's an outcome study. So we ask the question, does it matter in outcomes is in the placebo arms your LDL cholesterol went up. So what you're seeing is in the dotted -- I guess its reddish-orange line, those are the placebo patients that, at one year, had an increase in their LDL cholesterol. And then the red solid line are the placebo patients that at one year either had no change or a natural decrease in their LDL cholesterol. And then the blue line continues to be Vascepa line. And you can see that the two red lines overlay with each other, and there is no difference in their effect or difference with on treatment Vascepa level, or the on treatment Vascepa benefit.

So, let me walk through it on the left, which is the primary endpoint. So if you look at the first line of data, and for those on the phone I think we're at Slide 51. The comparison of icosapent ethyl or Vascepa versus the placebo patients who had an increase in LDL cholesterol, the hazard ratio for that analysis is 0.79 or 21% relative risk reduction; so compared -- so Vascepa compared to the placebo patients who had an increase in their LDL cholesterol here shows 21% relative risk reduction. If you then compare Vascepa on the next row to Vascepa patients who had no change or a decrease in cholesterol, you can exact same hazard ratio of 0.79. And then we ask the question, well, are those two placebo lines different from each other.

So placebo with an LDL increase versus placebo patients who had no change or decrease in LDL cholesterol, the hazard ratio is 1.01, which means the outcome rate of the patients who had an increase in LDL at one year in the placebo group compared to the placebo patients at one year who had no change or decrease is identical. There is no difference between those groups in their outcomes. And again, this is an outcome study.

So then on the right is the key secondary endpoint, it's essentially the same type of data, except that you might visually see it. But I'll tell you that the placebo group comparisons hazard ratio was 0.92 with a confidence interval that crosses over unity, which suggests that those two red lines the solid and the dotted, they are not different from each other. But some of you might see that they visually separate and might try to hypothesize that’s an LDL effect, except that of note that the lower of those two lines the dotted lines, are the placebo patients who had an increase in LDL cholesterol.

So the statistics say that they are not different and the visual separation, obviously, if you wanted to go down the path of an LDL cholesterol hypothesis actually goes in the opposite direction. But the stats say that there are not different from each other and that there isn’t a differential and benefit for those two placebo arms compared to the active arm. So we can hypothesis about a lot of things about the LDL and what it means that there was a small increase in the placebo arms. But ultimately, it didn’t affect their outcomes, and again, this was an outcome study.

Okay, so you can’t talk about any drug without balancing efficacy and safety, so on 30,000 foot view of safety there really was no difference across the two treatment arms. So the total number of patients with at least one adverse event was 81.8% in the Vascepa arm and 81.3% in the placebo arm with a non-significant P-value of 0.63. So equally distributed across the arms. If you want to look at the more serious adverse events it was 30.6 in Vascepa versus 30.7 in placebo. If you’re looking at withdrawal of study drug either caused by an adverse event or a serious adverse event, those also were no different from each other. And then finally serious adverse events leading to death were also similar across the arms with 2.3% in Vascepa and 2.5% in placebo which were not statistically different from each other.

A couple of other endpoints, so of course you will notice that over 80% of patients had events, it is just a reminder that this is particularly a sick population with 70% secondary prevention and the primary prevention being particularly high risk for diabetes, advanced age and other risk factors. The total adverse events rate is not particularly surprising. We then took it high -- you have to start digging down a little deeper because you can’t say at the 30,000 foot view, when we look at serious adverse events that occurred in at least 2% of the patients, only a single adverse event popped out and that was pneumonia at 2.6% in the Vascepa arm and 2.9% in the placebo arm. And also importantly as I noted earlier we had a DSM V that reviewed safety data, un-blinded safety data on a quarterly basis throughout the study and they found no -- they gave us no single and always told us to continue the study as planned. So it was well monitored as far as safety.

Okay, so then looking at an adverse event of special interest we have -- I think most of you might know that in the literature there is single of increased bleeding with Omega-3, so of course this is something we were interested in across the study. It actually --bleeding related disorders as far as serious bleeding related disorders were fairly low at 2.7% versus 2.1% but were not statistically significant but did trend with a P-value of 0.6 suggesting that they might be a little higher in the Vascepa than the placebo arm. Nonetheless when you look at both serious GI or CNS bleeds, they were not significantly different from each other and those numbers were low. There were not fatal bleeding events. You might ask about hemorrhagic stroke which was an adjudicated endpoint, there were no differences and low numbers in hemorrhagic stroke with a placebo having 13 patients and placebo 10 and non significant P-value. So I think that’s what’s there.

Okay, so then we looked at adverse events that happened in at least 5% of the patients across the two treatment arms and these are the adverse events that were significantly different from each other, they included diarrhea, edema, constipation, AFib and anemia. And so that’s for safety picture. There are few limitations like every study can’t study everything. There were a few patients we saw that 6.4% of our patients were on ezetimibe at baseline, although it was a again stratification factor, they were well distributed across the group and the two groups and subgroup analysis don’t suggest any difference in benefits whether the patients were taking ezetimibe or not. There also was no allowed use of PCSK9 inhibitor, they were prohibited. These came on the market late in the pace of the REDUCE-IT study. But there really isn't anything for both PCSK9 inhibitors and ezetimibe, there's nothing that suggested the benefit that wouldn't be additive to each other. PCSK9 ezetimibe really working more through an LDL and total cholesterol reduction mechanism, Vascepa is quite different from that. So there is nothing that suggests that these wouldn't be additive positive mechanisms to each other.

There were small differences of 5 -- there was a 5 mg per deciliter difference in LDL cholesterol at one year between the two groups. If any of you who’re following us, we had mineral oil questions really from our early days of the ANCHOR study. This study was not designed to definitively tell you whether or not that differential was due to the placebo arm or the Vascepa arm but one I'll remind you that the outcomes data we just looked at which didn't matter in the placebo arm whether the LDL went up or it didn't, the outcomes were the same. And importantly a 5 mg per deciliter difference would not account for 25% relative risk reduction observed. For example the clinical trial data would suggest that that the 5 mg per deciliter differential might give you somewhere around 2.5% to 4% relative risk reduction. So it certainly can’t account for the full 25%. And again in the JELIS data that Steve presented to you earlier, they actually had a probe design which means that their control group didn’t take in any placebo and there they observed a 19% reduction. So you certainly couldn't contribute the JELIS data to a placebo effect in the opposite direction.

Of course there is a lot of questions left. So we can't necessarily speak to exactly what the mechanism of action is in the study. I will note we have biomarker data that we have collected so we will do some interesting analysis and questions to try to get at mechanism. We also have a number of big samples. So frankly as one of the scientists in the company I'm excited about all this potential things we can do. But at this time we have not completed all of that, so I can't definitely speak to the mechanism. The literature is quite broad on potential mechanism. That said, we do know that the benefit is consistent across baseline triglycerides levels. So as you come in with elevated or not elevated triglycerides it doesn't matter. You get a consistent benefit. It also doesn't matter if you achieve triglycerides above or below normal, there is a consistent benefit observed across all of those patients.

We also can't comment on cost effectiveness at this time because we haven't completed those analyses. But with NNT of 21 and considering the price point of Vascepa it is likely that that study will be -- this drug will be cost effective. We will have formal cost effective analysis coming and we also will have total event analyses and current event analyses in order to get at the total impact of taking Vascepa. All of the presentation here is timed for first occurrence of an event. So for example if you have a heart attack and then a second heart attack and then die, it only counted the first heart attack, so the recurring event analyses will look across the rest of those other events.

Okay. So the conclusions with comparison of placebo, Vascepa 4 grams per day significantly reduced cardiovascular events by 25%. This did include a 20% reduction in cardiovascular death, a 31% reduction in heart attack, 28% reduction in stroke, there was a low rate of adverse events including a small but significant increase in atrial fibrillation and flutter, a non-statistically significant increase in serious bleeding.

There were consistent efficacy across multiple subgroups. Again I'll remind you that the interaction P-values asked is benefit different across the group, but it doesn't say that the benefit wasn't observed across all the groups and that's what we're seeing with essentially everything being to that left of unity that all patients see the benefit or the most patients see the benefit. Okay, and this did include patients with elevated or non-elevated triglycerides at baseline, and it did include patients in both the secondary and the primary prevention cohorts.

Okay, it is worth taking always a moment to remember, this study was conducted in 11 countries at 473 clinical research sites with 8,179 patients. The longest patient was in the study for 6.2 years. That’s an incredibly long time for patients to be on studies, if they motivated to keep taking their drug not knowing if they’re taking active or placebo, and even if they’re taking active, whether or not that will have benefit. So it takes an immense amount of commitment from the patients and also from the sites to continue to keep the patients motivated. We had a strong compliance rate with our drug and that’s a real testament to the patients continuing to take it on the site keeping the patients motivated. So we're incredibly thankful for their contribution.

There we go. Okay. And I think I passed over the NEJM. There we go. Of course, we’re very excited that the simultaneous publication and the New England Journal Medicine came out today. So you can obviously go online and get that. What you’ll find is the protocol, the main manuscript and also the supplemental appendix, a lot of the data is presented in the supplemental appendix. And so if you see something in the slides or hear something, and you’re not sure where it is, it might be tucked away in there.

Okay. And with that as the end of the scientific presentation, so I’m going to hand it over to Dr. Craig Granowitz, who is our Chief Medical Officer.

Craig Granowitz

Thank you Rebecca and thank you, all. I just wanted to provide a few contextual comments before turning it over for questions to our external experts at the panel tonight, Drs. Miller and Bush. But I just really wanted to reinforce how transformative the study results are. When you think about all of these outcomes studies on top of statins, these results are really unprecedented. And I think that all of you who were there at the presentation at AHA saw the notable gap and clapping when those results were presented. It’s not often you get a group of 2,500 or more cardiologists clap at study results.

I also think when they did a poll in 87% of patients, that they would use it in all of their patients who met the criteria. I think that is a pretty powerful statement, and attribution and validation within the medical community importance of these results. And I think they really are reflective of a 25% reduction in the primary and the 26% reduction in the key secondary endpoints, particularly those hard endpoints of cardiovascular death, MI and stroke. So I really wanted to focus also then on the cost effectiveness of treatment. And again, while as Rebecca said, the formal cost effectiveness analyses or ongoing right now, to put in context, this is a NNT of 21 across the entire study population. Most of the NNT analyses including the one that was presented today on the PCSK9 are subgroups of patients, and it was noted by the discussing that subgroup of patients was not statistically significantly different. So this is in essence all commerce was based on what many other companies have done is a far more conservative approach and have a number of needed to treat a 21 again, is unprecedented, which is really a reflection of that very large absolute difference that Rebecca showed of 4%, nearly 4% between the treatment group and the placebo group. And when you think about cost effective healthcare, these are exactly the kinds of things that I think are going to be very appealing to the medical and the payer community to have an affordable well-tolerated effective therapy that's also cost effective is really I think what the healthcare system is looking for, for a disease that potentially has tens of millions of people that could be eligible candidates and could get clinical benefit.

Additionally, I think the data that Rebecca and Steve showed and is consistent with a lot of genetic and epidemiologic data is the high triglyceride patient it's just a marker for patients with elevated risk and I think you might think about that a little bit like A1C. For those who are familiar in the diabetes space that patients that have higher A1Cs generally have more events than those with lower A1Cs. But just like the situation with the A1C in the diabetes drugs, not all classes of agents that lower A1C similarly have similar outcomes. Only some of those agents with specific mechanisms of action that are distinct from others have a clinical benefit.

So for example none of the DPP4s which are widely used drugs can have an effect on A1C have a cardiovascular benefit but other classes such as SGLT2s and GLP1 too and we believe that could be very similar for agents that might all reduce triglycerides to one level or another even if that level of triglyceride lowering is similar but have an impact on outcomes very differently.

So -- and before turning it over to Drs. Bush and Miller, I think we just wanted to give a sense of how large this market opportunity is. And I don't think we should constrain our thinking to what is the traditional triglyceride lowering market. I think as Rebecca and Steve showed the benefit of this occur regardless of the triglyceride level in the range that was demonstrated. And we believe that you really need to look at what is residual risk reduction beyond LDL and not focus it on about a particular issue around triglycerides, lower triglycerides or higher triglycerides. When you put it in that context the market that is currently being that is utilized in Vascepa is really quite small compared to what the opportunity and the medical need is especially with one death every 38 seconds from cardiovascular disease.

So just from a regulatory standpoint, Steve and Rebecca and their teams are hard at work of preparing for the regulatory filings which we intend to submit to the FDA in the first quarter of 2019. And the regulatory process will take as it takes we will get that feedback during the review from the FDA. But certainly a standard review is 10 months in duration. Additionally we continue as you've heard from John and others at a number of our calls and in other interactions with you as investors our commercialization efforts are really ramping up, expanding our sales force significantly, having adequate supplies and other activities related to meeting the unmet market need. And as you can see today, the enthusiasm for the market for this particular therapy.

So with that said John, should we turn it over to you to close, or really have Drs. Bush and -- oh very good. So again these results -- just go through the disclosures that this information is not yet been reviewed or opined by the FDAs, we do not have an FDA label for this use and I think Rebecca really tried to put into context of the safety areas as well as the upside benefit and efficacy impact of the REDUCE-IT results.

So I'd like to ask Drs. Miller and Bush to come forward please and I'll let them introduce themselves but we are really fortunate to have Drs. Miller and Bush here with us tonight. As Steve mentioned Dr. Miller was on the hearing committee of the REDUCE-IT study and quite familiar with EPA and the Omega-3 class and is a cardiologist. Dr. Bush is -- REDUCE-IT study site, very familiar clinical trial and endocrinologist working in the Albany area has extensive patient management experience as well as clinical trial experience so I think they can really provide a bit of context and answer to your questions that you might have regarding the applicability of these results to their practice. Hi, Bob.

Robert Bush

Thanks, Craig. Well I’ll just make a couple of comments. I got into this field back in 1980s when we just had filed that regiments and so it was gratifying to see the statins come out and what we have recognized for quite some time was the benefit of the statins were really hard to top. In other words, we had I think Chris pointed out, a number of studies that had failed because when you put it on their foundation of a statin it was really a hard to get significant incremental benefit. So the first study showed benefit with a slight increase with ezetimibe on 5% to 6% then we got some injectable PCSK9 15% and now we have this [indiscernible] which is a 25%, pretty dramatic effect. I would put this in a big picture my experience of over 30 years that this is the second most important trial in the lipid field. Second since the Forrest trail back in ‘94 almost 25 years and the first trial obviously was high risk group of patients. So I'm going to stop here with the comment and then we could answer questions.

Unidentified Company Representative

Well [indiscernible] most of my days I've seen patients with diabetes and I saw in medicine, injectable or sugar to lower high kidney [indiscernible] with diabetic to diabetic stroke and heart attack and the game changers in career were about the same era with the statin, with the agent or arm which is blood pressure lowering mechanism. and now in light of this data on top of that is with the Vascepa. So I can imagine washing through my practice next three months because patients diabetes every three months and those patients specific criteria will be on Vascepa, now I just want to go back on how I got into the study and it’s very interesting I was sitting next to Dr. Miller and Co-Investigator Dr. Eliot Brinton and we were driving back from the advisory board for another company and heard him talking to some patient what are you doing and I solicit study patients for my practice as an endocrinologist with the second largest [indiscernible in this country and therefore we have a huge database of people consisted in the criteria study and when he heard me doing that he invited my to being part of the study late trial. Well, we were able to recruit 40 patients within a couple of months. This is very common, you would see patients with diabetes their metabolic system with diabetes; abdominal obesity; high triglycerides; low HDL, and hypertension. So remember the criteria that they get into preventive [indiscernible] diabetes and a risk factor. One of the risk factors would be a man over 55, however there’s a phenomenon as every intern, every primary care doctor sees a man over 55 with diabetes; the other criteria women over 65, well the same thing; high triglycerides level, same thing, lowest HDL from either the urine or having a kidney function with someone -- anyone with diabetes for long time has that. So from the diabetes standpoint not even the high heart disease you see these patients every second every third patient you see everyday in a primary care, or an independent practice. Then throw in the heart disease remember of the heart -- of the cardiac patients almost half of them have diabetes so these patients are very easy to identify on a daily basis and you’ve got to work as a clinician, physician, nurse practitioner, PA, you always want to do one better with education then you did before, too easy just to renew their med, so when you walk in the exam room where is the statin where is the [indiscernible], and now where is the Vascepa? The final thing I’d like to discuss is that Craig went over the studies and helped those game changing studies and how the results didn’t even compare, they paled in comparison with the 25% risk reduction; the two things if you watch any TV there’re two diabetes that you see commercials on every other TV commercial; but if you took out the political commercials you’ve been inundated with you only see some commercial on TV that are drugs, Victoza and JARDIANCE; JARDIANCE is this cardiovascular outcome study for the [indiscernible] lowered MI stroke death 14% and that became a game changer of diabetes with lower heart disease. The other one you see is Victoza; you see plenty of Victoza commercials, Victoza in a leader trial lowered MI stroke deaths, 13%; so those drugs are big ticket items; they change the sales of those drugs dramatically, Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly, their sales increased dramatically because of their cardiac study which is almost half of the benefit as this study. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Matthew Andrews

Hi, Andrews from Jefferies on behalf of Michael Yee. Two questions. First one is just wanted to get know the implications of the study showing a benefit in both the primary and secondary prevention groups; what do you envision the uptick to be like for your patients; what is skewed towards one group or the other and the second question is really just on some color on some of the lipid and information markers that kind of trended in the other direction for placebo arm at one year; and more notably the hs-CRP, I think it was up maybe 25% to 30% even at a log scale so I just wanted to get some color on that?

Unidentified Company Representative

So I’ll answer that question because inflammation there was inflammatory markers the numbers were actually quite low so when we think about inflammation if you look at some of the clinical trials addressing inflammation we anticipate much greater levels 2, 3, 4, 5 range so these were hovering in the high 1s to low 2s and again with the logarithmic scale you’re dampening up some of the excess noise and the numbers really I do think that this drug has a pretty appreciable effect on inflammation and if you think about folks that entered into trial those that have diabetes or have metabolic syndromes these individuals are living in a pro inflammatory state, they are living in a prothrombotic state. So there is increased risk and placebo blows that risk there is no question about that. So I think we are looking at folks that are living at a high risk of having -- and even if you are looking at -- I'll deal with primary and secondary prevention. So we see a lot patients obviously that has established coronary disease. You don't treat them when they come to see you as ultimately. So there is a really large potential uptick in both cardiology practices. I'm sure in any kind of practices and primary care physicians who -- coronary disease is and will be a number one killer for decades to come. And obviously perhaps could have an effect in this regard but I think there is tremendous potential to bring that uptick now. Cardiologists don’t really use a whole lot of these kinds of therapies, so I think there is a tremendous amount of uptick in our field.

Robert Bush

My goal as an endocrinologist treating diabetes to prevent my patient having to go to cardiologist so that’s why the [indiscernible], that’s why the statin; that's why the diabetes runs to lower heart disease and that’s where this fits in. In fact I could see this extended down the line then when physicians are used to adding this to seeing the safety of it at that point, they’ll do, wait a sec and I have a lot of prediabetics in my practice. Now you couldn’t get into the study for pre diabetes but pre diabetes or a hell away from diabetes you are going to get diabetes down the line and they also have cardiac risk equivalent as well. They already have highest triglycerides, lowest HDL, obesity, they didn't get to diabetes yet when your sugar is 125 you're known as diabetes and 126 you do, it's not like pregnant and not pregnant and spectrum. So I could see some of my aggressive colleagues after they watch through their practice and put their diabetics and cardiac patients on this will then extend this to their prediabetics who are hair away from getting diabetes that has the other baggage that the metabolic syndrome patient with their cardiovascular disease, okay but not yet present.

Jennifer Kim

Jennifer Kim for Louise Chen from Cantor Fitzgerald. I have 2 questions. First as physicians, what is your take about the concern of using mineral oil as placebo. And second, given the non-significant differences in the benefits between patients with triglyceride levels above 150 versus below 150 and between non-diabetic and diabetic patients, I'm just wondering in your current practice, what percentage of patients would you recommend Vascepa to now that we have this data?

Unidentified Company Representative

Okay, I'll start. I'm going to recommend Vascepa to a lot of my patients because a lot of them have metabolic syndrome, they have diabetes, they are at increased risk with that profile that we see so commonly. So it's not going to be an issue and patients love to hear the word natural, right? That rings with them. They're not all that enthusiastic about injecting themselves if they have something that they can take naturally. So I think there's going to be great uptake in my field, not only me specifically, but in my field in general. With regards to the mineral oil, that's really been studied. I was reassured by looking at the placebo event rate and that event rate over the course of 5 years is consistent with other studies. So I don't have any concern about the mineral oil.

Unidentified Company Representative

Regarding the mineral oil, I don't have any concern. Otherwise, it's good for constipation. And regarding your second question, I think it's going to be hugely prescribed amongst my peers and family practice and primary care. And since you're all investors, I'm my wife's best investment, she puts the best [indiscernible] in my medication box for me. without the prior written consent of Thomson Reuters. 'Thomson Reuters' and the Thomson Reuters logo are registered trademarks of Thomson Reuters and its affiliated companies. NOVEMBER 11, 2018 / 1:15AM, AMRN - Amarin Corporation PLC Schedules Webcast Discussion of Primary REDUCE-ITTM Trial Results Following Presentation at 2018 Scientific Sessions of American Heart Association Call Unidentified Analyst Actually can you discuss the tertiary endpoints for new onset diabetes? Was there any outcome of that?

Unidentified Company Representative

I am not aware of any significant effect on new onset diabetes at all in the study. And I'm not aware -- I think what you're implying for the statin inducing new onset diabetes, but I guess Craig might know that, but I'm not aware of any issue causing diabetes.

Unidentified Analyst

I'd like to ask you 2 questions. In Q3 you were saying the placebo arm should really have lower incident depression. So either all the benefits including 32% reduction of hospitalizations, then you end up with 5.3 versus 3.9 and then with hospitalization 3.1 to 2.1, so that was somewhat not intuitive. And secondly on one of presentation that mentioned the cardiovascular deaths and MI stroke death, you said 23% reduction. However, on total mortality then you mentioned 0.9 p-value and it's kind of very, very confusing, okay, and so it doesn't make sense to me. You would think the total mortality should be what effective and that's some other type of deaths which is higher in Vascepa arm, okay. So therefore I think it -- but I have to mention I think every physician in attendance of -- tasked with [indiscernible] would thank you in the homerun. No question about that. And I also think that will be press. The trading on free market Monday next week. So nobody going to argue with you and now the question will be for the CEO to convince FDA who used to use it, then person without elevation of triglycerides because indeed you mentioned, it's not a triglyceride lowering study. Fenofibrate low was 30% more than you do, but -- so you should use -- I'm actually optimistic you may be able to convince FDA for you to use it for secondary prevention for people high risk, without high triglyceride. Thank you very much.

Unidentified Company Representative

So Tom, my first comment is I wish I own the stock, but we are prohibited from owning stocks. I have no, stock or any shares in the company. I will say that and if you look at the difference in atrial fibrillation. The total difference is only about 1.4%. These are low number, lower numbers. So I would get to all that excited about it, I mean if you’re looking at 7%, 8%, 10% then there's something single, but 1% is small, even though its statistically significant we would not call it clinically relevant, so its important distinction here. What was your other question? On cost mortality, our cost mortality is very difficult in these trials are not powered specifically to look at all cause mortality and the fact that there was even a trend at the 0.9 level for us was very comfortable. You have to keep in mind cardiovascular death, I think Rebecca pointed this out, most lipid trials do not showed injectables did not show reduction in cardiovascular death, improvement did not show it is very difficult, it has been very difficult in the lipid space to show reduction in cardiovascular death. This study showed that, this is a big deal amongst the professional.

Unidentified Company Representative

I highlight what was said, with the 48 trial LDL went down to 30 and it didn't lower cardiovascular mortality. So it have cardiovascular mortality down is a very big deal. Also many of the diabetes trial may have a trends for lower heart disease but they don't cardiovascular a total mortality. Some did.

Unidentified Analyst

On the issue of the use of mineral oil at the placebo, some of the critics have pointed that out and how it's raised LDL in some of the patients. Do you think it's important to point out simultaneously and it's interesting and it hasn't received any note yet that in the placebo arm each deal went up 6.3%. So presumably both patents health being aided by the presence of the by the mineral oil. I mean it's a small difference but it's interesting that only one side of the equation is pointed out and two would seem to balance each other. And even though frankly Juliano have effectively dismissed or destroyed the argument against the asked the question of placebo.

Unidentified Company Representative

HDL went down a little bit as well. An ANCHOR and MARINE that we basically think the placebo there, but the ANCHOR MARINE in the HDL got somewhat to slow.

John Thero

And raising HDL is flavors placebo which drug doesn't appeared to at this point in time only studies that have look at this the content to do that have not translate into clinical benefit. I will point out that medicine like that niacin that we have used for so many years lower trades and we talked about the triglycerides issue. Lower triglycerides and by where somewhere in the 25% to 30% grades. So that had a more robust effect and as Craig pointed out even though the triglycerides effect was much better in those trials that didn't translate into benefit. So there is obviously other things going on here.

Craig Granowitz

It was mentioned some of the CTEP trials dramatically raised HDL and didn't have much benefit at all.

Joel Beatty

Joel Beatty from Citi. Thanks for taking the question. So first one is what do you say as the target patient population for Vascepa? And would it make sense to consider a patient cardiovascular versus the same way that's recommended and guidelines for LDL lowering drug. And one of the reasons I asked is because so the REDUCE-IT study enrolls patient with generally high triglycerides. Looks like some of the results from the study that was really no difference in the effect regardless of the triglycerides level and if anything paid as to lower triglycerides trying to be a little bit more of a benefit?

Craig Granowit

So the clinician going through your practice. The low hanging fruit I think will qualifies the study and I have a lot of those. once you're comfortable with the clinicians to driving it there is the little side effect and the few patients doing well. I think at that point then you go down to the next level there are the peoples who nearly qualify who don’t especially in light of what you just mentioned that the triglycerides level didn't make that much of a difference.

Michael Miller

Let me just point since I chair the American Heart Association on triglycerides about 1 in 3 men and women in the United States have a triglycerides of at least 150. That's a lot. A lot of them have or it increase risk of diabetes have a metabolic syndrome. We're dealing with huge numbers of potential individuals who may benefits from this compound.

Joel Beatty

Second question. In the PCSK9 outcome trial, one of the analysis they showed was ICC population versus on-treatment analysis. And it showed how patients who stuck with PCSK9 analysis add better benefit on LDL and outcomes and patients who dropped off at some point of study. And my question is do you think that they will find treatment versus ITC analysis will be helpful in the placebo population to look to see whether those differences and biomarkers or outcomes and patients is stuck with the mineral oil versus those who didn’t?

Craig Granowitz

I think we’re going to do some as Rebecca pointed out. We’re going to do a lot of studies that have not yet been done and I’m sure we’ll take some of those recommendations to the table.

John Thero

And since you mentioned intention to treat, Craig, our analysts personally went to many of the site and if you had a patient not on drugs, they called that OWDIS, on what drug in study and then getting a kick in the pants and you better call those patients to get some back on study drug. And firstly, I think that visit meant something that we will be watched from above, that doesn’t often happen the patient drops a little study drug even when believing what study drug is we have to plead them to be honest. This was easy to get them back on study drug again because the drug was so well-tolerated.

Joel Beatty

I wanted to ask whether any subgroup analysis on type one diabetic, in the diabetic populations?

Craig Granowitz

You aren’t allowed to study yet Type 1.

John Thero

You are excluded. Okay, there were, there were very few within the…

Rebecca Juliano

Yes, sorry, you could be involved with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes, but there were very, very few patients with Type 1 diabetes. So it would have been essentially a non-meaningful analysis at that moment. And if it’s okay, can I give a couple of steps from us. So I do encourage like I said everybody to go to the supplemental appendix within the any data. And so a couple of the tertiary endpoints that are relevant to the questions that you are asked. In patients with diabetes, the primary endpoint was statistically significant with a hazard ratio of 0.77. So that’s 23% reduction in patients with diabetes, so very relevant to the diet, that competition about diabetes. You asked about new onset diabetes with 3.8% in the Vascepa arm and 3.7% in the placebo As a reminder, this conference is being recorded with a hazard ratio of 1.04 that was not significant.

So there’s no difference in onset of a new onset of diabetes. And then very quickly on the AFib question that came up, so you saw the difference in the serious adverse events and then you also saw it in the adjudicated endpoints. But I will point out that two tertiary endpoints were cardiac arrest and sudden cardiac death. The cardiac arrest, the hazard ratio was 0.54, so 48% relative risk reduction. Sudden cardiac death with 0.69, 31% relative risk reduction. These are some of the downstream effects of arrhythmias and you’re seeing a significant benefit of the drugs. Again, these are in the supplemental appendix as territory endpoints. So of course they are exploratory, but they do suggest that the downstream effects of arrhythmias are not an issue.

Eason Lee

Hi. Eason Lee on behalf of Ami Fadia, Leerink Partners. Just two questions. Like to get a sense of your level of prescribing Vascepa prior to REDUCE-IT and sort of how this my change like next week or how this sort of change maybe up until approval and then how do you sort of think this uptake might occur? And then maybe the second question for Dr. Bush. How do you think endocrinologist will sort of balance the fact that drugs like Victoza and JARDIANCE have shown a benefit in risk reduction and then the appetite loss of prescribe? Vascepa given that these 2 haven’t been studied sort of together?

Rob Bush

I’m not sure if -- you wouldn’t -- you could have diabetes and beyond one of those drugs in the study, so maybe they have that data, I’m sure there are some, Victoza has been on the market since 2010 or 2011 and JARDIANCE has been out for a couple of years and SGLT2 as a class seem to have that benefit. Like INVOKANA just got the label so I'm sure there were patients honest SGLT2 and Victoza in the study. Although not huge amounts but it wouldn't limit what I would do if there with – which audience are INVOKANA which will have the labeling now for cardiac benefit. I still want to lower residual risk even further so those low residual risk an extra 14% or 13% whichever study you're looking at to lower an additional 25% why not still doesn't wiped out cardiac disease a diabetic.

So anything you could do better than before, statins lowered it maybe a third and these other drugs maybe 10% 15% now another 25% , so that wouldn't limit what I'm doing.

In terms of watching through the practice before and after. So before if I was to swipe Vascepa and managed care rejected that I didn't fight with them that I'll give him over-the-counter fish oil I’ll give him LOVAZA generic. No big deal.

Now after I heard that 25% top line results that next day I started converting my whole practice over. Now I still have to fight with managed care some plants that rejected Vascepa before now accepted. So I don't know how they're reading the topline results yet. Certainly after this they will all be made aware of that. But in terms of using any of the others now I would fight very hard to do it. I should tell you in a background where I fought very hard to get PCSK9s and we have 200 patients on it because we go ahead and you try [indiscernible] all that stuff. So my colleagues still I think once this is more coverage more easily I think it will be a no brainer to get this on board. Plus the cost of this compared to JARDIANCE or Victoza or certainly PCSK9 the fraction of the cost of those.

Craig Granowitz

And I want to say that I think you know within this context when I see the CPA as the second line therapy right after - I mean it's that simple.

John Thero

We’ve run over a little bit longer than we had intended tonight. I think the discussion is good and I'm very proud of the Vascepa and the work that the team here is doing and certainly very appreciative of Dr. Bush and Dr. Miller and really all the investigators and certainly the patients in this study. You know given the results and given the importance of the study to society in some way that I can talk about this all the time but I know people have other commitments.

So thank you all for coming. I appreciate your interest and support and we look forward to updating you on our progress as we continue. Thanks all.