Can The S&P 500 Rally Higher?

The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV), which tracks the S&P 500, is down by about 5% from its all-time high of $295.76 on Sept. 20, 2018. The ETF had a terrible October performance during the Q3 earnings season, reaching as low as $265.61, and is now trading at around $280. Now the question is, should you buy into the ETF following this earnings season?

Source: Yahoo Finance

Prospectus Review:

The ETF seeks to track the investment results of the S&P 500, which measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the U.S. equity market. The fund generally invests at least 90% of its assets in securities of the underlying index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the underlying index. It may invest the remainder of its assets in certain futures, options and swap contracts, cash and cash equivalents, as well as in securities not included in the underlying index, but which the advisor believes will help the fund track the underlying index. The fund has a net expense ratio of 0.04%.

A representative sampling indexing strategy is used to manage the fund. “Representative sampling” is an indexing strategy that involves investing in a representative sample of securities that collectively has an investment profile similar to that of an applicable underlying index.

The holdings and sector weightings of the fund are as follows:

Risk Note: There is no guarantee that the fund’s investment results will have a high degree of correlation to those of the underlying index or that the fund will achieve its investment objective. Market disruptions and regulatory restrictions could have an adverse effect on the fund’s ability to adjust its exposure to the required levels in order to track the underlying index.

Earnings

According to data from FactSet, in Q3 2018, the S&P 500 delivered year-over-year (yoy) earnings growth of 24.9%. The index has delivered earnings growth above 20% for the past three quarters. It is encouraging to know that all eleven sectors delivered positive earnings growth; moreover, nine sectors generated double-digit earnings growth. Hence, equities are certainly showing healthy earnings performances. Though it should be noted that the biggest contributor to the overall earnings growth of the S&P 500 in Q3 was the Energy sector, which showed yoy earnings growth of 123.4%. This was mainly due to higher oil prices, which was on average 44% higher on a year-on-year basis in Q3.

Nevertheless, the S&P 500, the underlying index of the IVV ETF, currently has a Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio of 19.1, which is in line with the 5-year average; however, above the 10-year average of 17.1, as shown by the chart below. The index started the year with a P/E ratio of above 24, and throughout the year we have witnessed strong earnings growth combined with mediocre stock performance, which has resulted in the P/E ratio falling to its current level of 19.1, as shown by the chart below. Therefore, on a trailing twelve-month P/E basis, the IVV ETF is more attractively valued compared to its valuation at the start of this year; however, it certainly still not cheap in comparison to the 10-year average.

Source: FactSet

Sales Revenue

In Q3 2018, the S&P 500 showed yoy sales revenue growth of 8.5%, with 61% of all companies beating revenue estimates. It is encouraging to note that all eleven sectors showed positive revenue growth, with five sectors showing double-digit growth. The Communication Services sector was one of the strongest performers in terms of revenue growth in Q3, with 85% of companies within the sector beating revenue estimates.

While sales revenue growth has certainly been strong, the Price to Sales (P/S) ratio of the IVV ETF, which tracks the S&P 500, is currently at 2.15, which is at a historically high level, as shown by the chart below. Therefore, the ETF is certainly not cheap on a P/S basis.

Source: Multpl.com

Forward Earnings

Keep in mind that while earnings for recent quarters have been great, markets always price in future earnings. Therefore, the earnings guidance that companies provide for the next upcoming quarters are very important to investors. 66% of companies that reported earnings offered negative earnings guidance. The table below details the aggregate earnings and revenue guidance for the next three quarters.

Quarter Earnings Guidance Growth Revenue Guidance Growth Q4 2018 15% 6.80% Q1 2019 6% 6.60% Q2 2019 6.50% 5.10%

Data Source: FactSet

The forecasted revenue and earnings growth over the next three quarters is significantly lower than the current level of growth. As a result, it is no surprise that stocks took a beating during October, as markets priced in slower future earnings and revenue growth. However, it is worth noting that markets had gone into Q3 with a forecasted earnings growth rate of 19%, which the S&P 500 has easily beat by delivering almost 25% yoy earnings growth. Therefore, while earnings forecasts may seem dull, the S&P 500 could still significantly beat estimates and deliver strong earnings growth going into next year.

According to data from Morningstar, the forward 12-month P/E ratio for IVV ETF is currently 16.73. While this is significantly above the 10-year average of 14.5, it is certainly not expensive at this price level. Moreover, following the Q3 earnings season, the forward 12-month earnings estimate has actually increased by 0.9%, while the IVV ETF is down by about 5% from before earnings season started. According to data from FactSet, the average 12-month price target for the S&P 500 is 3,188.68, thereby implying 15% upside potential from its current level. Hence, S&P 500 bulls could definitely consider buying into the IVV ETF at this level.

The chart below shows how much upside potential each individual sector has based on their target prices.

Source: FactSet

Note that out of all sectors, the Energy sector has the greatest upside potential of 26.8%. The earnings potential of the Energy sector is highly correlated to the price of oil, which had been rallying during Q3, which allowed the sector to easily beat estimates. However, there has been increased volatility in the price of oil since then, and has even fallen into bear market territory. Therefore, keep in mind that the ability of the S&P 500 to reach analysts’ 12-month price targets will be considerably impacted by the price of oil. Hence, if oil performs poorly over the next year, the S&P 500 may miss the average price target of 3,188.68 over the next 12 months. Therefore, IVV bulls should be cautious about oil price volatility before buying into the ETF.

Bottom Line

The IVV ETF is certainly not overpriced at current levels, especially on a forward earnings multiple basis. However, a slowdown in earnings and revenue growth is expected over the next few quarters, which has been one of the main reasons for the poor performance in the ETF over the last month. While this is an appealing level for bullish investors to buy into, market participants should remain cautious on the index’s ability to reach future price targets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.