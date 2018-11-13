Can-Fite Biopharma And Namodenoson In NAFLD/NASH: A Targeted Therapeutic Approach

With two top-line data expected in Q1/2019 and H1/2019 for HCC and NAFLD/NASH, respectively, 2019 will be an awakening year.

Any man or institution that tries to rob me of my dignity will lose-Nelson Mandela

Introduction

Can-Fite (CANF) is an Israeli small market-cap ($26.5M) clinical stage biopharma founded by CEO, Dr. Pnina Fishman, a leading expert on Adenosine A 3 receptor biology. Can-Fites’ forte and scientific expertise is the therapeutic application of Adenosine A 3 receptor agonists, Piclidenoson ((CF101)) and Namodenoson ((CF102; Cl-IB-MECA)), in chronic autoimmune, oncological and liver diseases with high unmet needs.

Namodenoson is an orally bioavailable highly selective agonist of Adenosine A 3 receptor. The A 3 receptor is prevalent in the liver. Mechanistically, namodenoson selectively binds to and activates the A 3 receptor on cell surface to induce anti-apoptotic, anti-inflammatory and anti-cancer responses via down regulation of WNT and NF-κB signalling transduction pathways (Fishman et. al. Drug Discov Today. 2012; Ohana et. al. Mol. Med. Reports 2016; Cohen et. al. J Cell Physiol. 2011).

Innovative Approach And Clinical Agenda

A fascinating tailored/targeted approach worth emphasizing is the company’s technology platform of using A 3 receptor expression on cells as a putative biochemical marker to predict a patient’s response to A 3 receptor agonist, namodenoson. Targeted therapy could be a unique model for future NAFLD/NASH clinical trials by other biopharma. The premise for this clinical approach is Can-Fite’s data that A 3 receptor is overexpressed in inflammatory/pathological and cancer cells but low in normal cells as shown in Fig. 1

Figure 1: A 3 receptor expression in normal and diseased cells (source; Can-Fite).

Furthermore, increased A 3 receptor expression levels in the peripheral blood mononuclear cells of patients with inflammatory and cancer diseases, corroborates the specificity of elevated A 3 receptor in disease states.

NASH is a progressive chronic liver disease that could advance to liver cancer if left untreated. Presently, NASH has a huge addressable market estimated at $35B due to lack of FDA approved therapies. It has been projected that beginning 2020, NASH associated liver diseases may surpass HCV infection as the leading cause of liver transplant in the US (Charlton, Gastroenterology. 2011). Irrespective of the etiology, advanced hepatocellular carcinoma remains a chronic grave liver disease with high unmet needs.

Promising pre-clinical data from NASH models and ongoing clinical trial in patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma is validating Can-Fite’s clinical rationale for evaluating the therapeutic efficacy of namodenoson in patients with NAFLD/NASH and advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (the focus of this article), debilitating diseases with high morbidity and mortality.

Can-fite’s targeted therapeutic approach together with documented anti-apoptotic and anti-inflammatory responses of namodenoson suggests to me that this Adenosine A 3 receptor agonist could provide medical benefits in NAFLD/NASH, a complex multi-factorial progressive liver disease without therapeutic options. A reminder that emricasan (CNAT) and selonsertib (GILD) are Phase 2b and Phase 3 drug candidates, respectively, being assessed for clinical efficacy in NASH based on theirdocumented dual anti-apoptotic and anti-inflammatory effects.

I have said this numerous times, NASH will not and cannot be a one drug benefits all disease. There are and will continue to be many players for this enormous addressable market and histopathologically diverse patients. NASH therapy will ultimately be a targeted/personalized approach and Can-fite’s namodenoson is an early player that cannot and should not be overlooked.

How Does Namodenoson Work?

As I alluded to previously, namodenoson exhibits mechanistic similarity to emricasan and selonsertib with regard to anti-inflammatory and anti-apoptotic responses. These responses of namodenoson are associated with downregulation of Wnt and NF-κB signalling transduction pathways.

Specifically, in murine NASH models, namodenoson positively improved all hepatic lesions reflected by significant reductions in steatosis, ballooning and inflammation as well as decreased body weight gain. Namodenoson treatment also suppressed both hepatic α-SMA expression, a profibrotic gene involved in fibrosis development, and β-Catenin, a component of the WNT and NF-κB signaling pathways (Monga, Gastroenterology, 2015). Wnt signaling pathway has been found to contribute to NASH and fibrosis formation (Monga, Gastroenterology, 2015).

Although pre-clinical models provide only limited predictions for human efficacy, these findings suggest that namodenoson is a novel and promising therapeutic target for NAFLD/NASH worthy of its clinical evaluation for therapeutic benefits.

Namodenoson And NAFLD/NASH Clinical Trial

The ongoing clinical trial in its present format is not a NASH trial (Fig. 2). However, a positive clinical outcome from this study should provide clarification and better understanding to Can-Fite in regard to a clinical developmental goal for a likely Phase 2b NASH involving biopsied patients. Before I elaborate on the ongoing clinical trial, a brief overview of NAFLD/NASH is warranted.

What Is NAFLD, NAFL & NASH ?

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is initiated by the disruption or alteration of hepatic lipid homeostasis/metabolism. NAFLD comprises a spectrum of liver disorders characterized by a variable degree of excessive accumulation of fat (>5% fat content), with triglycerides being the most prominent type of fat in the liver independent of heavy alcohol abuse. Fatty tissue slowly builds up in the liver when a person’s diet exceeds the amount of fat his or her body can handle. NAFLD comprises non-alcoholic fatty liver (NAFL) and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NYSEARCA:NASH).

Distinguishing NAFL from NASH requires a liver biopsy. However, progress is also being made in the development of non-invasive biomarkers. As per FDA guidelines, all NASH trials must consist of patients with biopsy-proven NASH. NAFL (i.e. fatty liver or steatosis) is a reversible NAFLD that is characterized by a variable degree of excessive accumulation of fat (>5% fat content) in the absence of liver cell injury and inflammation.

On the contrary, NASH a severe form of NAFLD that is characterized by the presence of liver cell injury, inflammation and fibrosis. Fibrosis is the sole histopathological feature independently associated with increased susceptibility of NASH-related liver mortality. NASH fibrosis stage is also a forecast of overall transplant-free survival. It is estimated that 25% of individuals with NASH fibrosis may end up with cirrhosis within 10 years of diagnosis if left untreated and a subset of the latter cases may advance to liver cancer. Cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma are the most common liver-related causes of morbidity associated with NASH.

Figure 2: Clinical trial design for studies on NAFLD and NASH (Konerman et. al. J. Hepatol. 2018).

The Clinical Trial

Can-Fite:This is a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study in subjects with a diagnosis of NAFLD. Subjects will undergo screening procedures during the 4 weeks preceding baseline. Subjects will be randomly assigned in a 1:1:1 ratio to oral doses of CF102 12.5 mg BID, CF102 25 mg BID, or matching placebo BID for 12 weeks using a stratified randomization, with stratification by presence or absence of diabetes mellitus.

First Genesis: FDA’s preference is that all clinical trials evaluating anti-NASH drug candidates be assessed in patients with biopsy-proven NASH. Currently, the only way to distinguish NAFL (fatty liver) from NASH is a liver biopsy. The namodenoson study in its present form was not designed to be a NASH trial or to demonstrate clinical efficacy of namodenoson in patients with NASH (Fig 2). This is a Phase 2a exploratory clinical trial of patients with NAFL also known as fatty liver or steatosis. Right now, I can imagine folks asking why and so I will speak to the ‘why’.

Some drug candidates such Peroxisome Proliferator-Activated Receptor (PPAR) agonists have decades of established biological/physiological profile in the clinical setting. Some folks may remember that PPAR agonists were initially characterized decades ago for their lipid-altering benefits as well as positively regulating glucose levels in diabetics.

New generation PPAR isotypes, seladelpar (PPAR-d) by CymaBay (NASDAQ:CBAY), elafibranor (PPAR-δ/β) by Genfit (OTCPK:GNFTF) and lanifibranor (Pan PPAR or PPAR-α,β,γ) by Inventiva (IVA.PA) have all shown anti-metabolic syndrome ((MetS) benefits in the clinical setting. Having this information, these companies were able to design Phase 2b trials that incorporated the anti-MetS responses of their respective drug candidates. A reminder that MetS is a well known risk factor for NASH.

In contrast, adenosine receptors therapeutic application is still complex due to the many unknowns and diverse pathophysiological effects of the different receptor subtypes in the clinical setting (Jacobson and Gao, Nat Rev Drug Discov. 2006). For this reason, a Phase 2a exploratory trial involving patients with steatosis has to be performed to assess and possibly confirm namodenoson’s pre-clinical effect on inflammation and steatosis. This study also allows Can-Fite to assess the safety and optimum dose of namodenson for therapeutic efficacy in future trials.

Can-Fite: The following clinical parameters will be evaluated in the trial:primaryclinical outcome of change in serum alanine aminotransferase (NASDAQ:ALT) levels and adverse events. Secondaryclinical outcome of steatosis, bodyweight, HDL cholesterol levels, hemoglobin A1c levels and degree of insulin resistance and blood expression levels of the A 3 adenosine receptor.

First Genesis: The expectation is that a reduction in ALT levels will denote namodenson’s anti-inflammatory benefit. ALT is an established enzyme marker for liver parenchyma cells, hepatocytes, injury/damage. With regard to steatosis (liver fat accumulation), bodyweight, HDL cholesterol levels, hemoglobin A1c levels and degree of insulin resistance, liver fat reduction in response to namodenoson treatment will demonstrate its anti-MetS benefit in reducing obesity/BMI in these patients. Likewise, by evaluating namodenoson’s effect on HDL cholesterol levels, Can-Fite is assessing its lipid altering effect and impact at inhibiting lipogenesis.

It is well established that hepatic fat accumulation, predominantly triglycerides, initiates the cascade of pathophysiological events that promote the progression of fatty liver (steatosis) to NASH. Specifically, the first NASH hypothesis, Two-Hit hypothesis, by Drs. Day and James (Day & James, Gastroenterology, 1998) associates hepatic triglyceride accumulation with the development of hepatocellular injury in NASH. While this hypothesis has been the norm when describing NASH pathogenesis, it has been disputed as being too generalized and oversimplified because hepatic triglyceride accumulation may not the sole causative factor of NASH (previously discussed).

The targeted approach of assessing blood levels of adenosine A 3 receptorexpression and stratifying for diabetes are important for the following reasons. A 3 expression should clinically direct Can-Fite in gauging whether therapeutic benefit of namodenoson correlates with reduced A 3 expression. In other words, is A 3 expression levels a valid biomarker for responsive patients?

Stratification by presence or absence of diabetes mellitus tells us how the presence or absence of diabetes may impact the clinical efficacy of namodenoson. We know that a significant portion of NAFLD/NASH patients are pre-diabetic or diabetic and it begs the question if diabetics due to sequela of pathophysiological events may have a higher hurdle to climb to attain therapeutic benefit with namodenoson or any other anti-NASH drug candidate.

In summary, I expect a favorable clinical outcome and these results should mechanistically influence Can-Fite’s developmental approach toward a likely Phase 2b NASH trial involving biopsied patients. Top-line data is expected H1/2019.

Hepatocellular Carcinoma

Namodenoson is being evaluated for clinical efficacy in patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (NYSE:HCC) whose disease has progressed on standard of care ((SoC)) sorafenib therapy. Can-Fite received orphan drug designation for namodenoson in Europe and the U.S and fast track status in the U.S. as a second line treatment for HCC. The addressable market for HCC is estimated at $1.4B.

The trial will continue until 75 deaths have been recorded. In a recent press release, Dr. Fishman, CEO, stated that:

Due to patient survival, top line efficacy results are expected Q1/2019. Enrollment of 78 patients was completed in August 2017 and the trial continues treating subjects in a blinded fashion (either Namodenoson 25 mg BID or matching placebo). The statistical plan for this trial requires that the primary efficacy analysis occurs when no more than 3 of the original 78 patients survive. At the outset of the trial, it was assumed that patients with advanced HCC with Child-Pugh B had a relatively poor prognosis, and that within approximately a year of enrollment of the last subject, primary efficacy analysis could be conducted. In order to maintain the statistical integrity of the trial as well as adhere to the principles of Good Clinical Practice, the Company estimates that it will un-blind the data during Q1/19. Can-Fite's CEO, Dr. Pnina Fishman, commented, This unexpectedly prolonged longevity is unquestionably beneficial for the individual patients, and gives us hope that namodenoson may eventually prove its value in this patient population.

Presumably, a positive clinical efficacy for namodenoson in HCC may also bode well for NADFL/NASH since NASH could progressively lead to HCC. Namodenoson it shaping up to not being a one hit clinical wonder.

Financials And Risks

Can-Fite has multiple shots on goal with piclidenoson currently in Phase 3 development for Psoriasis and Rheumatoid Arthritis with Phase 2 clinical trials for namodenoson in NAFLD/NASH and HCC. All clinical trials are associated with significant risks including serious adverse events, negative clinical outcomes.

Can-Fite will be financially impacted by outcome of its clinical trials involving piclidenoson and namodenoson due to the milestone payments that are associated with clinical progress of the pipeline. My opinion is that Can-Fite valuation should be positively impacted by its HCC trial, an orphan disease with unmet needs. My assessment is that a positive outcome in NAFLD/NASH trial should move Canf-fite from a watchlist to buy.

The current price represents a good buying opportunity. Can-Fite reported a revenue of $0.9M and signed a multi-million dollar development and distribution agreement for Piclidenoson and Namodenoson in China with CMS Medical which triggered an upfront payment of $2M. Several other distribution agreements could be found in this link. Funding should not be an issue for Can-Fite to continue its ongoing clinical development due milestone payments for licensing agreements for piclidenoson and namodenoson as alluded to above. Additionally, Can-Fite was very conservative with their research and development expenses in Q2/2018 with $2.61M reported relative to $5.28M in Q4/2017. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at the end of Q2/2018 totaled $5.8M relative to $3.51M in Q1/2018.

Epilogue

After climbing a great hill, one only finds that there are many more hills to climb-Nelson Mandela

Can-Fite is a small market-cap biopharma with great promise and a lot of clinical happenings. 2019 will be fruitful for its namodenoson pipeline if NAFLD/NASH and HCC trials are successful. Legacies are made by what you do for others and a successful clinical outcome for nomodenoson in HCC, an orphan disease with an underserved patient population could be one of Can-Fite’s legacies.

NAFLD/NASH trial is still in its infancy but should gain investor recognition if the current trial is successful. The targeted approach of A 3 biomarker could be unique and a benchmark for future clinical/NASH trials as seen in oncological diseases with immunotherapies.

As always, my articles are meant to facilitate your understanding. Readers are expected to form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital.Please implement due diligence and invest wisely. If you have enjoyed reading this and other articles, please ‘like’ and ‘follow’.

