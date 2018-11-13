Will Disney Compete And Win Vs. Netflix In Streaming?

It will be tough for Disney to compete and win vs. Netflix because Disney is conflicted by its existing business tied to traditional cable and its need to show profitability.

The acquisition of Fox significantly bolsters Disney's ability to compete vs. Netflix because of the scale it adds to the Disney library.

Streaming TV and Film content has dramatically changed the media industry over the past 10 years. Over 30 million internet-savvy cable subscribers have canceled their service, this has resulted in declining earnings and valuation multiples for legacy broadcast TV companies such as CBS (CBS), Viacom (VIAB), and Disney (DIS). Disney is particularly vulnerable to cord-cutting due to ESPN being amongst the most pricey channels in the traditional cable bundle.

Well-run companies react to changing markets and Disney has been aggressively re-positioning itself to thrive in the new media paradigm that streaming players such as Netflix (NFLX) and Amazon (AMZN) have created.

First, Disney announced it would acquire a majority ownership in BAMTech in order to launch a direct-to-consumer (“DTC”) sports streaming service in 2018. Then, Disney announced it would end the distribution deal with Netflix and launch its own streaming service by 2019. Finally, Disney announced it would acquire 21st Century Fox (FOX, FOXA) in an effort to boost its content library so that it would have enough scale to launch its own DTC streaming service that would be more competitive with Netflix.

In this article, I will paint a picture of what Disney will look like once the M&A dust clears and whether I believe the new Disney will be able to compete and win vs. the new generation of streaming media companies.

Disney’s Fox Acquisition

Clocking in at ~$70 billion in cash and equity consideration, Disney’s acquisition of Fox is the company’s largest deal ever. While the deal has not yet closed, it is expected to happen in the first half of 2019. Shareholders at Disney and Fox have already approved the transaction and regulators are expected to follow suit.

What is Disney getting from its Fox acquisition? Disney is getting several popular TV channels including FOX & FX, the Fox movie assets including Marvel & Avatar, a majority stake in Hulu, and Fox Sports. Disney is not acquiring Fox News or Rupert Murdoch’s newspaper assets.

Fox and Disney have both been producing high quality content for more than 80 years. While Netflix may have more titles immediately available to stream, the combined Fox/Disney library will certainly be competitive. Furthermore, Fox/Disney will have around ~30% of new box office releases, which will make it the largest film studio ahead of Warner Brothers which will have ~20%. From day 1, Disney will have a greater library of content for children with over 700 titles compared to 400 titles at Netflix.

Source: Disney M&A Presentation, December 2017.

Disney will receive significant sports assets from Fox. The combined Fox Sports/ESPN franchise will simply dominate all other Sports competitors. Fox’s current sports platform includes 22 regional sports networks and significant international exposure through Soccer in Europe and Latin America as well as Cricket in India.

Source: Disney M&A Presentation, December 2017.

Finally, through the Fox acquisition, Disney is getting significant DTC assets including a 39% stake in Sky and a 60% combined stake in Hulu which has over 20 million paid subscribers.

Disney CEO Bob Iger views the DTC assets as one of the highlights of the acquisition:

“One of the most exciting aspects of our Fox acquisition is that it will allow us to greatly accelerate our direct-to-consumer strategy. We believe creating a direct-to-consumer relationship is vital to the future of our media businesses, and it’s our highest priority.”

Source: Disney and Fox Shareholders Approve Deal, Ending Corporate Duel

What Will Disney’s New Streaming Service Look Like?

The first thing to know about Disney’s new streaming service is that it will actually be 3 separate services: ESPN+, Hulu, and Disney+. Each service is catered towards a specific audience and subscribers can purchase each one a-la-carte.

ESPN+ was launched in April 2018 and has been marketed as an add-on to existing ESPN that is available on traditional linear cable. ESPN+ allows subscribers to live stream a plethora of mainstream and niche sporting events such as Tennis Grand slams, MLB, UFC fighting, and more. ESPN+ also includes original sports documentaries such as the 30 for 30 series that was recently pulled from Netflix. However, ESPN+ does not give subscribers the ability to live-stream the actual ESPN channels available on cable.

Priced at only $4.99, ESPN+ is not yet a fully standalone sports service for people who want to cut the cord. Disney has placed a stake in the ground and will likely continue investing in its sports streaming service. I would not be surprised if ESPN+ eventually did become a service that could fully replace a cable sports package.

Hulu will remain a standalone service. Disney will own 60% of the service when the Fox deal closes. Comcast will continue to own 30% of Hulu and AT&T (NYSE:T) will continue to own 10%. Disney intends to position Disney+ as a family-friendly streaming service and Hulu as an edgier service housing more adult content. Hulu benefits from content contributions from the four major networks which own it (Disney, Fox, NBC, Time Warner) but also has its own original content.

Hulu spends ~$2.5 billion on content per year which compares to Amazon which spends ~$4.5 billion and Netflix which spends ~$8 billion. Disney has stated plans to continue investing in Hulu original content and to bring Hulu to international audiences.

Finally, Disney will create its new flagship streaming service called Disney+. This service will house the vast Disney/Fox movie library and will have the largest collection of streaming content for children. Disney+ will be the exclusive home of box office releases starting in 2019 and will also receive several direct to consumer original shows and movies. Initially Disney+ will be priced cheaper than Netflix.

How Will Disney’s Streaming Services Fare Against Netflix?

I believe Disney’s massive investments in streaming will be looked back upon favorably, but I do not think Netflix will lose a meaningful number of subscribers to Disney streaming services. I believe Netflix has already insulated itself from the competition because of its massive investment on original content. Case-in-point is the record number of Emmys won by Netflix this past year. Simply put, Netflix has created a massive moat in the value it delivers for its membership.

It is far more likely that consumers who value Disney’s library will subscribe in addition to subscribing to Netflix, Amazon, or HBO. Disney’s streaming services appear to serve a primary purpose of patching a leaky bucket coming from cord-cutting. ESPN+ and Hulu are positioned more as complementary to a traditional cable package. Disney+ may eventually deliver a content library as vast as Netflix but it will take years for Disney+ to catch up.

Disney’s streaming service would be far more robust if it bundled its three services; however, Disney is put in a tricky place because it doesn’t have full control over Hulu’s content and it doesn’t want to encourage cord-cutting. In effect, Disney is conflicted by its desire to offer a streaming service to those who have cut the cord, but still seeks to profit from its broadcast network where the cords are still connected. This is most prominently seen in its neutered ESPN+ sports service.

Disney may also be constrained in its ability to compete vs. Netflix because of its shareholders' desire to see Disney remain profitable. Netflix’s shareholders have not batted an eye at the fact that the streaming service is significantly unprofitable and partially finances its massive production budget with borrowing from the debt market.

We are heading towards a world where content options will primarily be a-la-carte. In that new media landscape, I think both Disney and Netflix will win as consumers pick up multiple subscriptions instead of one massive cable bill. The fact that Disney is hedging its traditional TV business and is embracing certain aspects of DTC streaming is good news for shareholders.

