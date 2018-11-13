GDX: Patience Required

While most mining analysts continue to push miners as the investment of choice month after month, they're ignoring the facts and how the index has performed under similar conditions in the past. The popular theme seems to be to show the n=1 study of 2016 to extrapolate what should happen in the future, but single sample studies are useless. Both the Gold Bugs Index (HUI) and the Gold Miners Index (GDX) continue to trade in bear markets below their key moving averages, and we have seen no signs to suggest that this trend is over just yet. Until the Gold Miners Index can begin to hold its gains and exit its downtrend, I see absolutely zero reason to have any meaningful exposure to the sector. I continue to have no positions in any miners as none are set up properly with A+ setups.

Two months ago I discussed forward tendencies for the Gold Bugs Index (HUI) after it recorded a monthly decline of 12% or more while below its 20-month moving average. The results of this study were shown in my article "GDX: Is Oversold Really A Reason To Buy?" and thus far the results have been almost exactly in line with historical tendencies. In this article I discussed that the Gold Bugs Index tends to trade lower almost immediately after these occurrences, and that rallies tend to get sold into. The average draw-down over the next 2-months averages 10.90%, with the median being 8.40%, for an average draw-down of 9.65%. The average 2-month forward return tends to be (-) 0.01% or basically flat. What this study was suggesting and the article outlined as of its publication was that the index was unlikely to make much progress over this period, and so far this has come to fruition.

The signal date for this study was August 31st when the Gold Bugs Index put in a monthly decline of 13.90%, and the 2-month return as of the end of September was (-) 0.30%. This ended up being almost exactly in line with the return over the past 18 signal dates. Moving to the 2-month average draw-down of 9.65%, we also saw it play out very similarly. From the August close at $143.23 to the lowest low over the next two months put in on September 11th, the Gold Bugs Index saw a decline of 8.46%, just shy of the average draw-down of 9.65%. You're probably wondering, how is any of this relevant?

This is not meant to point out that this study has psychic capabilities, but instead to show that history does tend to rhyme even if it doesn't always play out the same. While the Gold Bugs Index is flat from the August monthly close and has not lost any ground, one had to sit through a 8.46% decline to return nothing over the same period. That is the definition of poor reward to risk. We are now entering the worst period which is the 6-month return period where the index sees a positive return in only 39% of cases, and has seen a double-digit negative return over 44% of the time. If we look deeper into those numbers, we can see best return of 54% over the next 6 months was after the market put in its 2009 bear market bottom. I think we can agree that this is not 2009 by any degree as the general market is not 50% off of its highs, but instead off 5%, and for this reason that scenario is less likely to play out. If we take out this case, the average return drops from (-) 0.80% to (-) 3.80%. Based on a signal date of August 31st, this means that the Gold Bugs Index has a 33% chance of being above $140.00 as of the end of February 2019.

Does this mean this has to play out similarly? Absolutely not. Having said that, being heavily overweight miners going into their worst period of this study is probably not the wisest choice. Cash is a position and there is such thing as being patient to pounce on the right opportunity vs. being in fear of missing the next big move and having to always be invested.

So what's next for the Gold Miners Index? Let's take a look:

Looking at the above weekly chart of the Gold Miners Index, we can see the breakdown that led to this current situation. After testing the $21.00 level multiple times since the 2016 breakout, the index finally succumbed to the pervasive selling pressure. The trouble with breakdowns like this is that important levels often transform from support to resistance or vice versa when they are broken. The $21.00 level provided support for the index or nearly two years, and I would expect that it will not be an easy level to get through on the upside. This is not voodoo or tea leaf reading as some like to call it, it's simply investor psychology. Those that wanted to be invested in the miners were buying miners at or above this obvious support level for several months and the majority of these market participants have now found themselves holding a loss. For the portion of market participants that have finally given up on the miners but haven't sold out yet, they will be glad to sell at the $21.00 level to break-even on their positions if we do head there.

Zooming out to a monthly chart of the miners, we can see that the index has been unable to reclaim its key monthly moving average which sits near the $22.00 level currently. The 2016 breakout began with a massive weekly bear that reclaimed this moving average (green line) and clearly the index performs better while it is above this moving average. Until this moving average can be reclaimed, I don't see the index making all that much progress. It is entirely possible that the index can stage 10%+ rallies like we saw in October, but the trouble is that these rallies have a higher odds of being sold into. I discussed this in my early October article in the following excerpt:

"Based on the recent signal for the HUI dropping 12% or more while in a downtrend, we now have the 19th signal since the 1990's for the index. The index does not tend to perform well under these conditions and oversold in almost every case tends to get more oversold. While there are bounces in all instances, these bounces are typically opportunities to cover one's losses or take profits quickly. This is not aligned with the view that most mining analysts seem to put forth that one should buy miners when they're oversold and hold for the next big move. Instead one should look to sell into sharp rallies and wait for oversold to get more oversold, or just avoid the indexes completely."

Taking another look at the weekly chart above, we can see the downtrend line that runs from the Q3 2016 high to current levels. This downtrend line also comes in near the $21.00 level so there are three competing forces working against the Gold Miners Index at this important level.

1) The key monthly moving average which should be at $21.00 by year-end

2) The downtrend line off of the 2016 highs

3) Broken horizontal support which has a good chance at becoming new resistance

So is there any good news on a shorter-term time-frame like the daily chart? Let's take a look:

Looking at the daily chart of the Gold Miners Index above, we've got an index trading beneath its 200-day moving average, and trying to hold onto support at the 50-day moving average. The 50-day moving average has flattened out which is a minor silver lining I suppose, but until we're back above the 200-day moving average it's difficult to be very optimistic. I have never found rallies to be all that sustainable when they occurred below their 200-day moving average, and while there are some cases they did work, those cases are the exception, not the rule.

Based on the Gold Miners Index being in a bear market, I would continue to view rallies as simply oversold bounces and I don't plan to get excited and start new positions into bear market rallies especially when the usual mining analyst suspects all remain bullish. While I'm well aware that many of these mining analysts will go down with the ship before turning bearish, I also operate from a very strict rules based approach and don't buy unless I have a setup in front of me. I would rather miss the first 1/4 of a move than be long in a bear market, and that strategy has kept me out of this mess since Q1 2017 as the index continues to make new lows with many individual names down 80% now from their highs.

Based on the index remaining in a bear market, several new 52-week lows among the sector last week, and gold (GLD) not providing a tailwind for the miners, I don't see any need to do anything here. There are other opportunities in different sectors which are working and for this reason there's no need to stoop to investments in bear markets to try and make a profit. Contrary to popular belief, there are retail stocks out there that are trading at lower P/E ratios than most miners, but they have strong growth in annual earnings, pay dividends, and are actually going up in price. I don't know about most investors, but I would rather buy a company seeing their annual EPS go from $2.00 to $4.00 over a 5-year period, than a company with its annual EPS going from $4.00 to $1.00, especially if I can buy the former company for a cheaper valuation.

There will be a time when the gold miners recover, gold starts a new up-leg, and individual miners can be found again at the 52-week high list, but we are not at that juncture yet. The key to making big returns in the market is preserving one's capital and not losing anything while the environment is poor, and then 'making hay while the sun is shining'. Until the leading gold miners start setting up properly in A+ setups like in 2009 and 2015/2016, patience is the best course of action.

While many mining analysts that have been adamant that we should be all-in on miners will no doubt make enormous returns when the index does finally rally, all these returns will do do is get them back to break-even from sitting through a 50% draw-down over the past two years. That is not how you make big returns in the market. The key to big returns is rotating to where the money is going and having the patience to wait for the right conditions. This is why I run studies that tell me exactly what those conditions are, while most analysts throw out fancy quotes like "price is what you pay, value is what you get". Those investors that side with these quotes over empirical studies unfortunately get stuck with stocks like Eldorado (EGO), New Gold (NGD) and Sibanye Gold (SBGL). The next time you're told to 'buy when there's blood in the streets', do some digging on your own of whether an asset class performs well under these conditions. History has shown us that the buying weakness in cyclical sectors like the miners is not a sound strategy, and one would be better served to at least wait for the bleeding to stop. The early bird may get the worm in real life, but the same does not hold true in bear markets.

