How Wall Street Rigged Bond Funds Against Ordinary Investors

Making matters worse, the funds often resort to taking hidden risks to make up the shortfall, leaving their investors in a potentially precarious position in times of crisis.

So-called minimum maturity rules are an intentional design flaw that increases turnover and lines the pockets of the banks who create the indices and trade against popular bond ETFs.

In July, I covered how stock indices like the Russell 2000 are systematically exploited by Wall Street banks and high-frequency traders due to flaws in index construction. Seeking Alpha contributor Ron Delegge and I discussed my findings on his radio show, and we were able to help a lot of people find a sustainable way to improve their portfolios without taking additional risk. After doing some homework into the SEC filings of popular bond funds, it seems that the same game is going on in the bond markets on a much larger scale.

The main design flaw revolves around so-called minimum maturity rules. For example, in the AGG, bonds are sold when they have less than a year to maturity. However, there is no economic reason to incur transaction costs and avoid holding bonds once they have less than a year to maturity. In addition to the obvious transaction costs, academic research shows that the bonds underperform prior to their (known in advance) index removal dates and outperform after leaving the index.

This is direct statistical evidence of high-frequency traders front-running popular bond funds. Yet again, ordinary investors with 401Ks and families to support lose and high-frequency traders win.

Bond ETFs are a playground for high-frequency traders

The two most popular bond ETFs are the Barclays Aggregate Bond Index (AGG) with 53 billion in assets and Vanguard's Total Bond Market Fund (BND) with 35.3 billion in assets. At first glance, they seem designed to track the aggregate bond market with as little tracking error as possible with rules-based approaches to buying and selling (index construction rules here).

But, when you look behind the curtain, there is a massive conflict of interest in the index construction behind these popular ETFs. Wall Street banks and high-frequency traders know precisely when the big bond funds have to buy and sell, so they are able to get in front of every move the funds make, systematically picking them off for billions of dollars over time. Investors don't realize that they're underperforming because the index itself is designed to underperform, and the funds follow the index.

Active bond fund providers love to tout in their marketing materials that active management is more likely to outperform in bonds. This claim is true because bond fund managers are indeed more likely to beat the aggregate index. It's also false because the aggregate index is rigged to underperform and bond managers are encouraged to take more risk than the index. Bond managers likely aren't providing any risk-adjusted value.

Minimum maturity rules and portfolio turnover make money for Wall Street, not for you

Seeking Alpha contributor Matthew J. Patterson previously covered how minimum maturity rules hurt investors.

Minimum maturity rules make sense for investment banks that deal in bonds and wish to facilitate purchases and sales of bonds by customers who track their indices. They make little sense for investors in corporate bond ETFs. One of the primary benefits of investing in bonds is the return of principal upon maturity. Minimum maturity rules throw this benefit out the window and instead force fund managers to sell every bond (and pay associated transaction costs) when it reaches a certain minimum maturity.

You will find nothing about this in the prospectuses of these products because the banks don't want you to know about the game they're playing.

Source: AGG Annual Report

As you can see, the published expense ratio has been cut in half over the last five years to an astronomically low 0.05 percent.

However, this may be another case of "if the product is (infinitely close to) free, then you're the product."

The turnover rate of AGG is over 250 percent per year (BND is about 55 percent, which is still way too high). Selling every bond in the portfolio creates tens of thousands of transactions for AGG per year. The 53 billion dollar fund only generates ~25 million dollars per year in expense ratio fees but generates hundreds of millions of dollars per year in trading profits for bond dealers and HFT.

Note: BND tracks the Barclays U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index and AGG tracks the Barclays Aggregate U.S. Bond Index. The subtle differences in index construction make apples-to-apples comparisons difficult as they hold different securities (Also, Vanguard's turnover has gone down over time, but they're still vulnerable to the minimum maturity scheme. This means they do better than AGG but worse than they could otherwise). Some of this turnover in both funds comes from MBS dollar-roll, but my data shows it's not the source of the majority of turnover. Regardless, no matter the source of turnover, it still costs investors money. Here's what AGG's annual report said about their TBA/Dollar-Roll transactions.

The Fund’s use of TBA rolls may cause the Fund to experience higher portfolio turnover and higher transaction costs. The Fund could be exposed to possible risk if there are adverse market actions, expenses or delays in connection with the TBA transactions, or if the counterparty fails to complete the transaction.

Think counterparty risk doesn't matter? Counterparty risk was the main contributor to the crash in the price of AGG in October 2008 when investors needed liquidity the most. Meanwhile, the price of Treasury bonds surged. It seems investors learned nothing from 2008.

AGG data by YCharts TLT data by YCharts

Let's look at BND. It's somewhat better but still suffers from many of the same design flaws.

Source: BND Annual Report

Corporate bond markets are notorious for having high transaction costs. A 2015 University of Southern California study found that retail traders ($100,000 or less) pay an average commission of 0.85 percent per trade on corporate bonds, while larger customers pay 0.52 percent. While AGG and BND likely might see lower transaction costs due to their large size, they might also overwhelm the market with the size of their trades. The USC data shows that large institutional trades see transaction costs of 0.39 percent per side. The U.S. Treasury market is more liquid, with costs averaging 0.01 to 0.02 percent per trade. The mortgage-backed securities market is in between.

These numbers don't sound too bad until you realize that the banks and HFT firms use computer programs and sophisticated analysis to figure out when, where and how much big ETFs will buy and sell. They then use this information to exploit the big funds, meaning that investors in the funds likely lose a lot more than just the bid/ask spread.

Additionally, large trades always create price impact, even when the trades aren't telegraphed. Here's an example from the MBS market on how much a 100 million dollar trade will move the market. Corporate bonds see even greater price impact than MBS securities.

Popular bond ETFs are basically forced to play poker with their cards face up on the table.

Taking this into account, my back-of-the-envelope estimates for all-in transaction costs (including fees) are 0.30-0.50 percent for BND and 0.75 to 1 percent for AGG.

Given that AGG has 53 billion in assets, that's $400-500 million per year that doesn't go towards helping the American public achieve their investment and retirement goals and instead goes into the pockets of Wall Street banks and high-frequency traders. That's roughly 25 percent of the total return.

If the indices were designed to have as little turnover as possible to keep the funds' duration reasonably in line with their goals, then investors would see higher returns. Putting silly rules about minimum maturity in bond funds only serves to increase turnover and drive revenue for Wall Street banks and HFT.

For more, here's a NASDAQ working paper on the flaws of bond index construction.

The best bond funds for your money

Municipal bond funds for whatever reason weren't designed to maximize Wall Street profits. For example, the iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) is the largest municipal bond ETF and carries a turnover of 10 percent. That's 82 percent lower than BND and a full 96 percent lower than AGG. If you make over $200,000 per year and are invested in BND or AGG in taxable accounts, you likely would get a much higher after-tax return from switching.

Another good fund is the iShares 20+ Year Treasury ETF (TLT), which carries a turnover of 25 percent per year (Treasuries are more liquid than corporates so turnover is more tolerable). TLT does a better job of helping investors match their liabilities to their assets (you want to avoid borrowing on the long end of the yield curve and investing on the short end of the yield curve).

Long-term treasuries also serve as a better equity hedge and have higher yields. TLT also seems to have an interesting convexity structure that shields it from interest rate shocks better than owning the underlying bonds, due to the fund structure (you won't profit quite as much if yields drop, however).

If you're sophisticated enough to play, you can get much better risk-adjusted returns in the Treasury futures market. This allows you to do risk-parity trades like those done by Ray Dalio's All Weather Fund and AQR's risk parity fund. I like this strategy the best, but the minimum $100,000 contract size makes it impractical for small investors. There's also a neat tax loophole with treasury futures that allows you to treat 60 percent of your gains as long-term gains, which are taxed at a lower rate.

Closing Thoughts

Just because a bond ETF is marketed as low-cost and popular doesn't mean it's the best product. Bond ETFs are structurally designed to be easy to beat, which helps line the pockets of Wall Steet banks and bond fund managers. The good news is you can select better products for your money, whether you have a $10,000 portfolio or $100 million.

