Why I'm Not Buying AGCO

Investment Thesis

AGCO’s (AGCO) performance haven’t been promising in last few years. Operating margin and profit margin averaged 6.49% and 4.26%, respectively, while return on invested capital declined sharply. The competitive landscape in the agricultural equipment has hardened over last few years and industry participants like Deere, New Holland, Tafe, CNHI, Kubota, Mahindra and many other makes it harder for AGCO to expand sales penetration. Furthermore, geographical advantages of many of these firms makes it harder for AGCO to penetrate globally. Deploying my expectations for AGCO’s sales and assuming slight adjustments to historical cost structures, I find AGCO currently overvalued by at least $8 a share (AGCO trading at $56). Combining my valuation estimates along with other factors as discussed below, I wouldn’t recommend buying it at these levels.

Performance Profile

Although profit margins posted 4.26% average in last five years, the figure excludes the income/expenses that bypassed to other comprehensive income (OCI), which can be very volatile for AGCO primarily because of foreign currency adjustments. Before 2016 losses from foreign currency exposures were substantial, as reflected by OCI/Sales from 2013-15, which partly distorts return on invested capital. Although AGCO’s capital structure is only approximately 22% financed by debt, its Net Debt/EBITDA have increased significantly. But I don’t think debt level itself has reached high level, it’s just that AGCO needs to optimize its cost structure, specifically its manufacturing and sourcing costs so that it can post better operating income.

Industry Profile

Geographical advantage plays a great role in global tractor and other equipment markets. Consider India for example, the tractor market in India which is among the biggest industry in agricultural equipment of the country, almost 80% of the sales are made by five Indian firms. It would be hard for outsiders to penetrate India and many similar countries. The reason behind picking India as an example is because the country scores among the highest agricultural lands and ranks amongst the top countries with highest tractor sales. Research and Markets forecasts farm tractors market to grow a cagr of 5.7% from 2018-2026.

“ The overall farm tractors market has rejuvenated since 2017 after a severe downturn from 2014 to 2016. Promising government policies such as affordable agricultural loans and education for mechanized farming have proved to be a boon for small and medium scale farmers in developing nations.” Research and Markets

I do think that AGCO will post modest sales growth in the coming year but I am not sure if cost structure would support nice margins, and there’s also significant foreign currency exposure which makes it difficult to assess the impact on margins.

Valuation

My DCF model indicates that AGCO’s intrinsic price is $47.67, implying an overvaluation of $8.33 in the market. In order to perform the DCF valuation, I have taken 3% annual sales growth in the initial period, raising it by 0.5% for next three years but reduced it to 4% in the terminal year. My perpetual growth rate assumption is 2%, which I think is modest. Cost structures are slightly adjusted to historical averages to better reflect possible economic reality.

DCF Summary WACC Total PV of Unlevered FCF 1,587,726,298 Cost of equity 9.50% Terminal year Unlevered FCF 361,092,420 Cost of debt 6.00% Perpetual growth rate 2.00% Tax 22.00% Terminal value 5,472,723,156 After Tax cost of debt 4.68% PV of terminal value 3,601,277,099 Equity weight 78.00% Implied Enterprise value 5,189,003,397 Debt weight 22.00% Less: Total Debt 1,733,700,000 WACC 8.73% plus: cash and cash equiv 367,700,000 Implied Equity Value 3,823,003,397 weighted avg shares 80,200,000 Implied Share Price 47.67 Market Price 56.00 Overvalued(Undervalued) 8.33

Risks

Some of the key risks for AGCO is its foreign currency exposure, pension items, competitive landscape and seasonality. As you can see the OCI items below, foreign currency loss and gains, and actuarial gains and losses are amongst the largest components. Besides the magnitude of the foreign currency results, it’s the volatility that makes it more difficult to make refined expectations for the firm, like many of its peers with similar features. Furthermore, AGCO's negative funded status may require it to pay higher contributions to maintain positive balance. Competitive landscape implicitly assumes many factors, one of which is cost structure. If AGCO cannot retain higher gross profit it wouldn’t be possible for AGCO to retain bottom lines because cost of goods sold comprises of 78%-80% of its total sales.

Statement of Comprehensive Income [US $ in millions) Dec. 31, 2013 Dec. 31, 2014 Dec. 31, 2015 Dec. 31, 2016 Dec. 31, 2017 Net income $ 592.3 $ 404.2 $ 264 $ 160.2 $ 189.3 Defined benefit pension plans, net of taxes: Prior service cost arising during the year 0 0 (4.7) (2.6) 0 Net loss recognized due to settlement 0 0.4 0.2 0.4 0.2 Net gain recognized due to curtailment 0 (0.4) 0 (0.1) 0 Net actuarial gain (loss) arising during the year 45.2 (54.8) 2.1 (62.9) 6.6 Amortization of prior service cost included in net periodic pension cost 0.6 0.6 0.4 1.1 1.3 Amortization of net actuarial losses included in net periodic pension cost 10.7 7.3 6.3 8.6 11.3 Derivative adjustments: Net changes in fair value of derivatives (1.4) (1.4) (4.6) (7.7) 2 Net losses reclassified from accumulated other comprehensive loss into income 0.5 1.5 2.7 1 2 Foreign currency translation adjustments (87.2) (349.3) (558.2) 82.4 57.8 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of reclassification adjustments (31.6) (396.1) (555.8) 20.2 81.2 Comprehensive income (loss) 560.7 8.1 (291.8) 180.4 270.5 Comprehensive (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 5.2 6.5 4.5 (1.7) (4.1) Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to AGCO Corporation and subsidiaries $ 565.9 $ 14.6 $ (287.3) $ 178.7 $ 266.4

Conclusion

Although AGCO expects $9.3 billion for 2018 reporting year I am not sure whether the firm can retain profitability at better levels. The firm does have a good name in the market and posted modest performance in last few years, and keeping that at mind, I would not suggest a buy unless it trades at appropriate levels, which my model indicates at around $47 a share.

Notes

Forecast table is given below:

2018F 2019F 2020F 2021F 2022F Revenue 3.00% 3.50% 4.00% 4.50% 4.00% COR% of sales 78.50% 78.50% 78.50% 78.50% 78.50% R&D% of sales 4.00% 4.00% 4.00% 4.00% 4.00% SG&A% of sales 11.75% 11.95% 12.15% 12.35% 12.55% Op exp% of sales 14.71% 14.71% 14.71% 14.71% 14.71% Interest exp % of sales 0.70% 0.70% 0.70% 0.70% 0.70% Income Tax Expense% of EBT 35.00% 35.00% 35.00% 35.00% 35.00% Dep&Amort% of sales 3.45% 3.45% 3.45% 3.45% 3.45% Capex% to Sales 3.00% 3.00% 3.00% 3.00% 3.00%

