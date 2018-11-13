Natural Gas: A Box Range Pattern Is In The Cards

In my last article on 26th October, I was bullish on Natural Gas (UGAZ, UNG) as I expected it to have a sharp ascent till the $3.369 mark. For this opinion, I received a lot of flak in the comment section, as numerous contributors and readers did not expect a price rise.

However, I am happy to say that the commodity has succeeded in attaining all the price targets stated as it presently trading at 3.555. I now expect the commodity to form a sideways box range formation in the coming days. Hence, to establish the likelihood of this occurring, I will look at the fundamental developments affecting Natural Gas, whilst also analyzing the charts using technical analysis tools.

Fundamental news:

When observing weather patterns, we see that from November 10th weather experts expect cold air to spread across the Great Lakes, plus the East and Central portion of the United States. This I believe will increase Natural Gas consumption levels significantly due to the winter getting harsher. Thus, this will be excellent news for the bulls as it signals to higher prices down the road.

However, I believe the potential of a price rise has been diluted by the latest U.S. Energy Information Administration Report. I say that as on Thursday last week, the EIA released its Natural Gas storage report for the week ending November 2nd. The report states that there has been an increase of 65 billion cubic feet in the amount of stockpiled Natural Gas. This is on the higher side as the market estimated level of increase was pegged at 58 billion cubic feet. Moreover, this puts the total Natural Gas stock level at 3.208 trillion cubic feet. This is bad news for the bullish stance provided to us by the short-term weather outlook. I say that as it cancels out the bullish outlook, as the stockpiled Gas level will be enough to satisfy higher consumption levels. Thus, this shall ensure that the price remains in a box range pattern for some time.

Technical Analysis:

Daily Chart:

In my opinion, the current price scenario of Natural Gas can be only be forecast accurately using technical analysis. I say that as professional traders are looking at the future demand of the commodity instead of the stale EIA report released last week. Thus, the current fundamental scenario may play a part in the long-term price forecast, but it will not be suitable for active traders. Moreover, technical analysis is what was utilised to forecast the last bullish price move on October 26th. This is as the fundamental situation was similar at that point of time.

The daily chart of Natural Gas indicates to investors that the commodity will be having a box range pattern for the coming one to two weeks. This is due to an extremely large bullish candle forming at a long-term change of polarity zone. Moreover, the candle has formed after a rising window, which makes the current price ascent extremely over extended. I say that as in a mere 10 sessions the commodity has rallied up by 24%. Furthermore, the commodity has reached the 161.8% fibonacci resistance level at 3.751. Thus, the conjunction of all these technical signals indicates to investors that a box range pattern will most likely form.

On the price target front, I expect the upper line of the box range pattern to be at the 161.8% fibonacci resistance level at 3.751. However, if it does breach this level then I do not expect the box range formation to go above the 200% fibonacci resistance level at 3.902. Moreover, for support I expect the box range to utilize the 100% to 127.2% fibonacci support levels. The 100% fibonacci support level is at 3.589, whilst, the 127.2% fibonacci support level is at 3.525.

On the indicator facet, the RSI is extremely overbought as the short-term RSI’s value has reached the 99-mark. Thus, this clearly shows that the commodity is all set for a sideways pattern.

The big picture:

Overall, I am leaning towards the bulls and bears having a tug of war which will result in Natural Gas trading in a box range pattern. This is driven by the fact that the technicals support a sideways formation in the commodity. However, whichever way you decide to trade, do ensure that you utilize trailing stops, as this shall aid in capital preservation.

Good luck trading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.