Robo Advisors:  13 Months Of Data

One of the earliest Robo Advisor firms began in 2008. I first learned of computerized investing some seven years later and opened my first account in 2016. The information for this article will focus on two robo portfolios that were launched in September of 2017 with two different firms. The primary motivation for this experiment is related to an article I wrote for Seeking Alpha in November of 2014. The article asked the question, Who Will Manage The Family Portfolio When I Die? Turning the family assets over to a Robo Advisor is certainly one option.

While I began with one well established robo firm in 2016, I am no longer with this organization as they raised their fees by 67% for accounts over $100,000. That increase seemed excessive for an computer managed portfolio so I closed the account and opened two different robo accounts. I'll describe them as Portfolio A and Portfolio B.

Portfolio A is with a firm that charges no fees for managing the portfolio. They make their money by using their own ETFs and by holding more cash than I prefer. The second firm, Portfolio B, does not charge a fee for accounts below $10,000 so I keep this account very small so as to avoid fees.

Initially, both portfolios were set up to be 100% invested in stocks. Shortly before the recent correction, I requested an adjustment in Portfolio A to move from 100% in stocks to a stock/bond ratio of 70%/30%. Portfolio B is still invested 100% in stocks or equities.

Performance: The key questions is, how have these portfolios performed vs. a benchmark from 9/30/2017 through 10/31/2018 or thirteen (13) months. While this is a short period, one gains a glimpse of what one might expect from computerized investing.

Portfolio A had a 1.26% return over the 13 month period while Portfolio B lost 1.93% (-1.93%) over the same period. Until I changed the stock/bond ratio in Portfolio A, the portfolios ran neck and neck. The recent correction, and the move to a 70%/30% equity/bond ratio caused the return diversion between the two robo portfolios. I use the Vanguard 2030 Target Index Fund (VTHRX) as the benchmark. Over this same 13 month period the return for VTHRX is 1.51%. While neither robo portfolio topped the VTHRX benchmark, Portfolio A comes in a close second.

Going back to July 31, 2018, both robo portfolio were outperforming the VTHRX benchmark. Performance results depend on what time period one selects for comparison.

Both A and B firms do what we call tax harvesting. At the end of the month ETFs that are below their purchase price are sold out of the portfolio and replacement ETFs are purchased to fill the asset class. In rising market conditions there are no transactions.

When both portfolios are examined in detail, the reason neither is outperforming the benchmark is due in large part to both portfolios holding approximately 20% to 25% in developed international equities and emerging market equities. Both international asset classes have under-performed over many months and this accounts for the lag compared to the benchmark. I find the computerized investing is agnostic to market movement in particular asset classes. Each firm sets its own Strategic Asset Allocation plan depending on the requested stock/bond ratio and all investment decisions follow that ratio.

Pros and Cons: A primary benefit is that one is completely free of any management decisions. This is ideal for someone who is not interested in investing, yet wishes to participate in the stock market. When setting up an account, answer a few questions and deposit the money. That's it. Very simple to accomplish. Since I am retired, my age automatically pushed me into a more conservative stock/bond ratio. I had to force the system to let me allocate 100% to equities. This may require a personal phone call instead of following the on-line advice. Both firms I use are set up to integrate with TurboTax at tax time.

One of my primary complaints has to do with firm A where cash is 7% to 8% of the portfolio. This is too high, particularly when the market is moving up. Cash is a drag in a bull market. I've not been able to solve this problem as I think the firm uses available cash to their advantage.

I plan to continue to maintain robo portfolios as they form a type of benchmark for other portfolios I manage using different investing models. Without going into detail, these alternative models are performing better than the robo portfolios in nearly all cases.

When checking out robo firms, pay close attention to fees. If you pay much attention to the account, take into consideration how the statement looks. Firm B, in my case, does not provide easy to read statements, whereas Firm A does have easy to read statements. The very first firm I worked with also had easy to read statements.

Do online research on Robo Advisors and then invest the minimum amount with several firms so you can check out real money results. My experience with three different firms is that all are friendly, straight forward, and easy to establish accounts.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.