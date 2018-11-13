Verizon: A Gem In A Diversified Portfolio

Verizon (VZ) is a very popular stock in the dividend investing circles. Yielding just north of 4%, it tends to attract the attention of retirees looking for income that is about as reliable as it gets in the world of equities.

But I would also argue that VZ, selling today at a very modest 12.6x current-year earnings, is a great diversification vehicle that should be considered by investors holding growth-biased, yet balanced portfolios. To support my view, let me start by reviewing the stock's historical behavior.

Credit: Android Authority

The graph below depicts the 32-year returns of two very basic portfolios. Portfolio 1 contains VZ only. Portfolio 2, a combination of 50% VZ, 50% broad U.S. equities (VFINX). The yellow line represents the S&P 500 and serves as our benchmark.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

Perhaps what is most noticeable about the graph above is how VZ, already accounting for capital appreciation and dividends reinvested, has clearly under-performed the benchmark since the early Bell Atlantic years. Historically speaking, and at first glance, VZ seems to have been a poor buy-and-hold move over the long, multi-year period.

But stock investing is interesting in a way that one plus one can, at times, equal three. In this case, I am referring specifically to the beneficial properties of diversification and low correlations. Here are some interesting facts about a portfolio invested 50/50 in VZ and the S&P 500 between 1986 and today (red line above, all data provided by portfoliovisualizer.com):

CAGR of 10.4% that is just an inch short of the returns in the S&P 500, dividends included.

Standard deviation of 15.8%, not far off from the S&P 500's 14.8% but much better than VZ's own 22.0%.

Sortino ratio of 0.79 that is better than both the S&P 500's 0.77 and VZ's 0.63 - suggesting better risk-adjusted returns.

Maximum drawdown (between April 2000 and September 2002) of 47%, better than the S&P 500's 51% and VZ's 55%.

The above metrics reflect the fact that, in regards to price performance, VZ has historically behaved more independently from broad equities than most other stocks. Correlation of the monthly returns between VZ and VFINX has been a low 0.44 since 1986. In addition, VZ has produced positive monthly returns when the markets were down, or vice-versa, about one third of the time - which I find impressive. See chart below.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from Yahoo Finance

Diversification alone, however, does not necessarily make a stock a buy, even though it is an attractive feature to be considered. By my standards, a stock may not make it to my shopping cart in the case of poor company prospects and/or high valuations. But in the case of VZ, I do not believe I have reasons to be concerned here.

As I have argued recently, Verizon seems to be the best carrier in the U.S. Amid all the known competitive pressures in the telecom space, the New York City-based company has managed to grow postpaid net adds in each of the past six quarters and kept churn at reasonable levels (see graph below). With pricing stabilizing from 2017 levels (retail postpaid ARPA was flat in 3Q18 vs. down 6% in 3Q17, following last year's unlimited plan wars), revenues are finally seeing growth once again, with op margins improving on the back of overhead cost savings.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

On valuation, VZ appears to trade at enticing levels. The stock is no longer the bargain that it was in the first half of 2018, as the graph below illustrates. This is justifiable, in my view, as the company has been posting impressive results in the past couple of quarters. Still, I find the low-teen forward P/E multiple very appropriate for a stock that is likely to help produce portfolio diversification and provide periodic dividend payments, even during the more bearish years.

VZ PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Final words

I have no specific reason to believe that VZ will rise from the current $59/share levels in the foreseeable future. Considering the market-beating 22% climb over the past six months, it is even possible that this slow-moving stock may take a breather now, allowing speculators to lock in some of their unusual gains.

Even so, I believe a diversified and balanced portfolio may very well benefit from holding a few VZ shares. This is especially true as investors try to understand the market's next move and look to protect their portfolios against sizable losses.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.