PDFS: A Potential Turnaround Story

PDF Solutions (PDFS) was founded in 1991 by Drs. John Kibarian, Kimon Michaels and Tom Cobourn from Carnegie Mellon University and is the leading provider of yield improvement technologies and services for the IC manufacturing process life cycle. It offers solutions that are designed to enable clients to lower costs of IC design and improve time to market and profitability. It offers design for inception (DFI) solutions, Characterization Vehicle infrastructure and offers Exensio enterprise-wide platform. It is Headquartered in San Jose, CA., and operates worldwide with key markets in China, Europe, Japan, Korea, and Taiwan.

Mr. John Kibarian, Ph.D. holds 7.9% stake in the company and has run the company since inception. I prefer to invest in companies, where the founder has been on board since inception, as he has an extraordinary understanding of Company’s business, history, and organization. With the stock down over 45% year-to-date, that creates a good timing to buy an undervalued business with perceived mispricing by investors.

The company expects that the largest logic foundries will continue to invest significantly in leading-edge nodes, but capacity levels in 2018 at advanced nodes (10 or 7 nm) might be lower than in some previous nodes (28 nm). Therefore it is logical that most logic foundries will try to extract an additional value of older process nodes. China’s Investment in 2018 in semiconductors and for the next few years, will play a key growth acceleration of the industry. Generally, technological innovation of consumer electronics and communications devices leads to a need for products with greater performance, lower power consumption, reduced cost, and smaller size, fueled by demand for higher capacity memory chips.

“To meet these demands, IC manufacturers and designers are constantly challenged to improve the overall performance of their ICs by designing and manufacturing ICs with more embedded applications to create greater functionality while lowering cost per transistor. We believe that as new advanced nodes continue to be introduced and industry dynamics drive the introduction of derivative nodes, the difficulties of integrating IC designs with their respective processes will create a greater need for products and services that address yield loss across the IC product lifecycle.” Source: Q2 2018, 10-Q report

This makes it a key growth catalyst in the near future, as with technological innovation of further advanced nodes, the problem of yield loss across the IC product lifecycle will accelerate and there will be increased demand from leading semiconductors producers. PDF offers solutions to customers that decrease yield loss across the IC cycle and faster time to market, which turns in fact to lower production costs.

The company is facing a fierce competition from major IC companies, like KLA-Tencor, Snyopsys, Applied Materials, and MKS Instruments. For instance, Synopsys now offers directly competing DFM solutions and in the future, we can expect even more intensified competition as demand for DFM solutions grows with an innovation of further advanced nodes.

Total revenues for the Q3 18 were $20.2 million, which was a decrease of $0.9 million, or 4%, compared to the Q3 17. Design-to-silicon-yield solutions are “fixed-fee” type of revenue and were $14.0 million for the Q3, 2018, decreased $5.2 million, or 27%, compared to Q2 2017. The reason for a decrease was lower hours worked across multiple contracts and customers. On the other hand, revenues of Exensio big data solution SaaS increased, driven by strong business activities. Gainshare Performance Incentives are “profit-sharing” type of revenues, with performance incentives earned contingent upon customers reaching certain defined operational levels. Reported revenue was $6.2 million for the Q3 2018, decreased $1.1 million or 15% compared to Q3 2017. Incentives revenue from the 28nm nodes decreased, but there was an increase in higher incentives revenue from the 14nm nodes.Net loss was $2.1 million, due to lower total revenue and gross margin was 47%, a 500 bps decrease from Q3 2017. Cash, cash equivalents and investments are $96.8 million in Q3 2018, with cash being used in materials and labor for the new eProbe 250 build.

The CEO John Kibarian stated the following during Q3 Earnings call :

“Over the last 4 years, as part of that transformation, we made significant investments in developing DFI and expanding our Exensio business, both organically and through modest acquisitions to make Exensio more valuable to OSATs, fabless and system houses. However, we believe that as our shareholders look back at this moment, it will also be when they value the business differently than the past. While historically much of PDF's value reflected our gainshare backlog, we expect future values to reflect the Exensio-based recurring revenue model.” Source: Q3 2018, Earnings Call

Well, 2018 seems like a challenging year, but nevertheless, key drivers to gainshare growth, are new nodes, 14nm and beyond like recent 7nm deal with a large customer and some second-tier foundries from 28nm nodes.

On the other hand, Exensio business has grown at a relatively substantial rate, and top customers find it extremely useful to have full control of their supply chain. The management also noted, that Exensio business will continue to grow at the past rate and there may be new ways to accelerate better growth on Exensio.

PDF Solutions products and solutions

The company provides various solutions and products for Characterization Vehicle (NYSE:CV) infrastructure, which includes CV test chips, pdCV analysis software, and pdFasTest electrical testers; DFI infrastructure that comprises DFI on-chip instruments, eProbe contactless E-beam tool, and Exensio char DFI software.

Source: Investor Presentation September 2018

The key product and growth driver is Exensio enterprise-wide platform, that was created in 2015 for manufacturers to analyze and detect yield challenges in real-time. It consists of Exensio-Yieldthat collects yield data and helps product engineers to analyze production yield; Exensio-Controlprovides fault detection capability for monitoring and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers testing and analysis capabilities; Exensio-Char offers test structure analysis of in-line inspection data from CV test chips and DFI on-chip instruments.

Lots of IC manufacturers face difficult challenges of Manufacturing variability reduction, by making constant new product innovations and fasten time to market. The key challenge is explosive growth in data across the entire manufacturing process, that requires big data analytics and solutions. In case manufacturers don’t have an appropriate solution for these challenges, that negatively impacts their competitiveness, profitability and time to market.

Source: PDF Solutions website

Exensio is specifically designed to meet these challenges, and due to positive market dynamics for yield analytics and Total Addressable Market of $150 million - $300 million, it has a huge market expansion potential. For instance, Design-to-yield solutions revenues were $14.0 million in Q3 2018, and out of them, more than 60% make up Exensio revenues, according to the latest earnings release. Well, as Exensio continues to grow and yield ramp business declines even further, Exensio can reach more than 80% of Design-to-yield solutions revenues, over the next few quarters. Because of this transitioning from a lower margin business, into a Software as a Service type of business, we can expect huge gross and operating margin expansion, that will capture long-term value.

Last year, the company has acquired ALPS - a software tool that is used to track chips once they are inserted into packages. Because of increasing importance of sensors in the electronics business, this traceability enables manufacturers to track multiple chips placed in a complex package. This is the first kind of acquisition that combines technical capability with service capability of Exensio team. I anticipate, this type of acquisitions to continue over the next year, with technical capabilities integrated into Exensio software, what makes it more valuable to OSATs, fabless and system houses. It will also trigger an increase in R&D related expenses over the next few years.

The company recently announced the following positive developments of their Exensio platform:

“Commenced time-based-license usage for largest China-based deployment of Exensio® platform at a major IDM. Deployed the Exensio platform at seven additional OSATs, with more than 900 testers, designed to give global fabless customers real-time access to their test and assembly data.” Source: Q3 2018 Earnings Release

The signing of new contracts and expansion into the Chinese market shows how successful is the company with achieving its strategic objective to expand the market for Exensio both horizontally and vertically across semiconductor and electronics supply chain. The Chinese market has a huge potential for future growth, as Chinese demand hasn’t picked up yet as expected. The reason is China was late at bringing up their volumes and policy of the Chinese government for “in-house” production. Nevertheless, the majority of the business growth in China has been at fabs because they're still building a very big capacity there. In 2017, the company had signed a contract with Exensio for a large fabless flash system company in China - OSAT community, and because of that deployed to 7 OSATs more in this quarter. I believe that market penetration of the Chinese market, specifically among OSAT community, makes a major growth driver for Exensio platform over the next few years.

Relative Valuation

Well, it is not an easy task to find peers of a small cap company like PDFS, that is why I used mid and large-cap companies for my peer group. Even though the stock is down almost 50% year-to-date, looking at forward PE, PEG, and EV/EBITDA multiples, PDFS is still trading at a significant premium compared to larger peers. In my opinion, if there are no significant bullish catalysts over the next several quarters the stock price can drop closer to multiples parity with its peers, what would make a good entry point to buy the dip.

Source: Derived from Reuters & Finance Yahoo

Peer group in my analysis is making trailing 12-month revenues of ~ $95 billion, compared to $99 million of PDF Solutions, what makes a market share compared to peers of 0.1%. For instance, if the company is capable of fully reaching its top-line TAM numbers in each subgroup, then they would be making revenues of $1.3bn a year or around 1% market share.

The company has a slightly lower Gross margin compared to peers while operating and non-profit margins are the lowest in relative value comps. Since the company is transitioning into a SaaS business model, margins will narrow the gap to its peers over the next few years.

Summary

PDF Solutions Inc., is a potentially successful turnaround story, with softening demand in 2018 taking a hit on stock price, dropping almost 50% year-to-date. As a drop in business performance, has already been priced in, any positive bullish catalysts in the near future might be a trigger for significant stock price rise. In my opinion, bullish catalyst makes a potential higher market demand for products/solutions addressing yield loss acceleration across IC product lifecycle, due to a further technological innovation of advanced nodes like 7nm. Exensio data platform is specifically designed to solve this problem and has a huge market expansion potential, especially in China. Another bullish catalyst is a company’s goal to shift into technology software company, that could lead to lower operational costs, improved gross margins and diversification of revenue sources.

Key risks to investment thesis, remain further softening of business activity with lower revenues, together with high customer concentration risk and fierce competition in the semiconductor market. Global Foundries and Samsung represent together more than 50% of sales, that is why a loss of these two customers would have an adverse effect on the company.

