Can BlackBerry Afford A $1.5 Billion Deal For Cylance?

BlackBerry (BB) is rumored to be in talks to acquire cybersecurity company Cylance Inc. for as much as $1.5 billion:

BlackBerry Ltd is in talks to buy cybersecurity company Cylance Inc for as much as $1.5 billion, Business Insider reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter. Irvine, California-based Cylance develops AI-based products to prevent cyber-attacks on companies and recently considered filing for an IPO, according to the report. (read.bi/2SYzvM9) A deal could be announced as soon as next week, Business Insider reported citing sources, who cautioned the deal could still fall apart.

I like the concept of BlackBerry seeking acquisitions in the AI space pursuant to cybersecurity. Here is my takeaway on the potential transaction.

BlackBerry Gets Access To The Hot AI Sector

Artificial Intelligence ("AI") is a fast-growing sector of the computer industry. The concept of machine learning has been around for decades. It was once merely a concept because it involved humans coding several instructions into machines. The machines could only compute or "learn" as fast as humans could code. The internet and cloud computing amplified computing power and made machine learning a reality:

Then came the internet and cloud computing. Suddenly, internet giants had access to huge stores of data and computing power in their data centers. Computer scientists were able to create a new mode of machine learning, called deep learning, that didn't require formulating explicit rules... All the computing power Alphabet's (GOOGL) Google and Facebook (FB) have at their disposal plays an important role. It allows the computer to go through the pattern detection over and over again, taking the output and using it as a new input, thus refining the model. That recursive form of discovery is known as back propagation and was never practical before.

The explosion of devices using the internet has also created an opening for cyber-attacks and a need for cybersecurity. AI could potentially identify cyber threats faster and more efficiently than humans. The mere perception that AI is necessary to fight cybersecurity threats could make it a must-have for businesses and companies like BlackBerry who market their security capabilities.

BlackBerry's security features protect connected cars, protects Microsoft Office (MSFT) apps, helps corporations manage smartphones securely, et. al. Cylance's AI technology could offer BlackBerry another tool to protect the enterprise. BlackBerry could potentially introduce Cylance to another pool of OEMs that it does not have access to already. From a product and customer standpoint, the acquisition could be a natural fit with BlackBerry's current operations.

Can BlackBerry Afford A $1.5 Billion Deal?

BlackBerry is winning in its core businesses. In its most recent quarter, its revenue of $210 million was down 12% Y/Y. Its core businesses - Enterprise Software, BlackBerry Technology Solutions ("BTS"), and Licensing and IP - continued to show positive traction. Total revenue from these segments was $193 million, up 4% Y/Y. That said, I believe the company's major weapon is its balance sheet.

The company has cash and securities of about $2.2 billion. This represents dry powder that can be used for acquisitions. However, does BlackBerry want to spend the majority of its liquidity on one deal? The company's acquisition of Good Technology three years ago was a game changer. It gave BlackBerry much-needed scale in enterprise mobility management ("EMM") and gave the company the capability to embed EMM technology into clients' operating systems.

However, the Good Technology deal was only $425 million, which I considered a "bolt-on" deal. These are the types of deals BlackBerry should be doing - transactions that add scale and product capability, but do not chew up too much of its precious capital. A $1.5 billion acquisition of Cylance would almost be equivalent to betting the farm. If Cylance comes with technology, but little in the way of revenue, earnings, or cash flow, then the combined entity could be cash flow challenged for a while. Through the first six months of the fiscal year, BlackBerry's operating cash flow was $22 million. This was paltry.

In my opinion, BlackBerry would have slim margin for error if it acquired Cylance for $1.5 billion. In the past, it had to actively manage working capital and outsource certain operations to cut costs and preserve cash flow. I doubt BB bulls can stomach any more cash flow problems. If the economy slows, it could stymie BlackBerry's sales into the auto industry or into the enterprise. It could be prudent for BlackBerry to squirrel away as much capital as possible to help survive any protracted economic downturn.

Conclusion

A Cylance deal could make sense strategically but at a rumored price of $1.5 billion, it could put much stress on BlackBerry's liquidity. BB is down over 10% Y/Y and could fall further as financial markets face extreme volatility. BB is a sell with or without Cylance.

