Grey TV: Underfollowed Small-Cap With A Lot Of Upside Yet To Be Materialized

Valuation suggests that the company’s shares are severely undervalued and could provide an outstanding rate of return in the following years.

Investment Thesis

Grey Television (GTN) is a television broadcasting company headquartered in Atlanta operating several television and digital channels throughout the United States. Since the financial crisis in 2008, the company’s shares’ price has grown substantially (from 0.27 USD per share to the current 19+ USD per share) and both fundamentals and valuation suggest that a lot of the company’s upside has still not been fully materialized.

Corporate profile

Founded in 1946, formerly known as Gray Communication Systems, Grey Television (GTN) has grown into a leading publicly-traded small-cap broadcasting business. As of February this year, the company owned and operated television stations in more than 50 television markets across 29 U.S. states. In terms of combined TV stations coverage, the company’s channels reach approximately a tenth of all U.S. television households. A greater majority of the company’s revenue is derived from local, regional and national advertising and retransmission consent fees. In total, the company operates in five revenue segments which are displayed in the output below.

Source: 2018 10-K filing

Solid operating profit margin

Over the last five years, the company has managed to significantly improve its profitability. Whereas Gray TV’s five-year operating profit margin stands at 25.5 percent, the company’s trailing twelve months operating profit margin hovers above 33 percent. This represents a very stable and positive development which exceeds the sector’s comparable figures.

Well-leveraged capital structure

Besides solid margins, the company has performed well also with respect to returns on its capital. Although Grey TV’s five-year average and trailing twelve months ROA and ROI total only 2.3, 4.1, and, 2.4, 4.3 percent respectively, the company’s ROE has a much different color. As a consequence of a relatively aggressive utilization of debt in its capital structure (~65 percent long-term debt to total capital), the company has managed to successfully lower its weighted average cost of capital and boost its return on equity to as much as 20+ percent.

Acquisitions & Divestitures

Over the last decade, the company has also been very active in growing and restricting its business. From the end of October 2013 through the end of December 2017, the company has completed 23 acquisition and 3 divestiture transactions with several other in line ready to be processed. At the beginning of this year, Grey TV announced its intent to acquire a company called Raycom Media for $3.65 billion which is waiting for a regulatory approval and several divestitures before the deal can be completed. As stated in the company’s latest 10-K statement, Grey TV chooses its targets primarily based on its target audience.

Valuation

Plugging-in Grey Television's financial statements' figures into my DCF template, the company appears to be considerably undervalued. Under perpetuity growth method with a terminal growth rate of 2 percent, constant 20 percent annual revenue growth over the next five years and 30 percent EBIT margin, fair value of the stock comes at US$59.7. Under the EBITDA multiple approach of a discounted cash flow model, the intrinsic value per share value of the company stands roughly at US$74.45 if we assume that the appropriate exit EV/EBITDA multiple in five years' time is around 10x.

Source: Author's own Excel model

Based on different valuation technique commonly-called as Peter Lynch earnings line, Grey Television's shares look a little more attractive. Using the Fast Graphs forecasting calculator with a 10 percent adjusted operating earnings growth rate assumption, the company's intrinsic value by the end of December FY2023 is forecast to hit US$43.8, which implies a total annualized rate of return upside potential of more than 16 percent.

Source: www.fastgraphs.com

Lastly, in the light of revenue variation of Grey Television's popular earnings line for the projection of intrinsic per share values of the company, Grey Television's shares appear also solidly undervalued. According to my model, assuming 20 percent annual revenue growth, 6 percent annual equity dilution factor, a price-to-sales PS ratio of 1.7x, the company's per-share intrinsic value by the end of 2021 is forecast to be roughly US$35. This suggests an average potential annualized rate of return of also more than 20 percent in the following years.

Source: Author's own Excel model

Key Risks

The company is substantially indebted which presents substantial risks stemming from timely interest and principal repayments and imposes the company’s ability to certain corporate actions.

Adverse general economic conditions may negatively impact the business.

The company is facing significant risks associated with its acquisition strategy.

The company operates in a highly competitive environment and therefore may face serious margin pressures.

The company’s defined benefit pension plan obligation is currently underfunded which may pose a demand to reduce the cash available for its business.

The company may become a subject to cybersecurity attacks and data leaks which could negatively impact its reputation.

The company’s business is heavily reliant on several key persons and employees which are crucial to its smooth operations.

The company is subject to various regulatory risks from broadcasting authorities.

The bottom line

To sum up, Grey Television is an outstanding company which is still heavily underfollowed and therefore a lot of people are likely missing on the company’s story. The company has a compelling set of fundamentals and business growth and reorganization momentum which is hard to mimic. Lastly, the company employs a sound financial gearing driving decent return on equity.

