50 Top Yield Basic Materials Dividend WallStars For November By Dividend Dogcatcher

$5k invested in five lowest price high yield November Basic Materials WallStars showed 22.89% more net gain than from $5k invested in all 10. The little low-priced top yield dogs ruled again.

Actionable Conclusion (1-10): Brokers Estimated 38% To 106.8% Net Gains For 10 Top Basic Materials WallStars By November 2019

Three of 10 top-yielding Basic Materials WallStars (tinted in the chart above) were verified as being among the top 10 net gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target prices. Thus, the yield-based forecast for the November list as graded by Wall St. wizards was 30% accurate.

The following probable profit-generating trades were identified by estimated dividend returns from $1k invested in each highest yielding stock. That dividend and the aggregate one-year analyst median target price, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-19 data. 10 probable profit-generating trades projected to November 9, 2019 were:

Ferroglobe PLC (GDM) was projected to net $1,068.15, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 67% more than the market as a whole.

Mercer International Inc. (MERC) was projected to net $927.48, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 60% more than the market as a whole.

Kronos Worldwide Inc. (KRO) was projected to net $660.17, based on dividends with a median of target price estimates from three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 138% more than the market as a whole.

P.H. Glatfelter Co. (GLT) was projected to net $524.13, based on dividends plus the median of three analyst estimates, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 18% more than the market as a whole.

Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC) was projected to net $499.45, based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 9% more than the market as a whole.

SunCoke Energy Partners (SXCP) was projected to net $422.58, based on target price estimates from four analysts, plus projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number was showed this estimate subject to volatility 34% more than the market as a whole.

Olin Corp. (OLN) was projected to net $407.88, based on target price estimates from 13 analysts, plus projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 80% more than the market as a whole.

Ternium (TX) was projected to net $389.89, based on dividends plus the median of 14 analyst estimates, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 9% more than the market as a whole.

Innophos Holdings Inc. (IPHS) netted $383.88 based on target price estimates from two analysts, plus projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 22% less than the market as a whole.

Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) was projected to net $381.53, based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 20% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 56.65% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these 10 dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 55% over the market as a whole.

Top 50 Basic Materials WallStars By Yield & Target Gains Represented All 13 Industries For November

Yield (dividend/price) results from YCharts November 9 verified by Yahoo Finance for 50 stocks from all 13 Basic Materials Industries produced the actionable conclusions in this article.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

Top 50 Basic Materials WallStars By Target Gains

Top 50 November Basic Materials WallStars By Yield

Actionable Conclusion (11-20) Yield Metrics Identified 10 Top Basic Materials WallStars

Top 10 Basic Materials WallStars selected 11/9/18 showing top yields represented five of 13 industries constituting the sector:(1) coal [3 listed], (2) industrial metals & minerals [2 listed], (3) lumber and wood [2 [listed], (4) chemicals [2 listed], and (5) specialty chemicals [1 listed].

Best yield basic materials 'WallStar' stock was the top of three coal representatives, SunCoke Energy Partners [1]. The others placed second and third, CONSOL Coal Resources LP (CCR) [2], Alliance Resource (ARLP) [3].

The top industrial metals and minerals firm placed fourth in this top 10 list, Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) [4]; the other placed tenth, BHP Billiton PLC (BBL) [10].

Fifth by yield was the first of two lumber and wood products representatives, Enviva Partners LP (EVA) [5]. The second wood products outfit placed eighth, Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB) [8].

Meanwhile, two chemicals firms secured the sixth and seventh positions, Braskem SA (BAK) [7], and Westlake Chemical Partners LP [8].

Finally in ninth position was a lone specialty chemical firm, Innophos Holdings Inc. [9], which completed the top ten November Basic Materials WallStar list by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) 10 Basic Materials WallStars Showed 37.7% To 105.2% Upsides, To November 2019

To quantify top rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 22.89% Advantage For Five Highest Yield, Lowest-Priced Basic Materials WallStars By November 2019

10 top Basic Materials WallStars were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top 10 Basic Materials WallStars selected 11/9/18 showing the highest dividend yields represented five industries in the basic materials sector.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted Five Lowest-Priced of the Top 10 Highest-Yield 'WallStar' Basic Materials Stocks (31) Delivering 31.75% Vs. (32) 25.83% By November 2019

$5k invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top 10 dividend 'WallStar' Basic Materials kennel by yield was predicted by analyst one-year targets to deliver 22.89% more net gain than $5k invested as $.5k in each of all 10. The very lowest priced Basic Materials top yield WallStar, SunCoke Energy Partners LP, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 42.26%.

The five lowest-priced top-yield Basic Materials stocks as of November 9 were: SunCoke Energy Partners, CONSOL Coal Resources, Alliance Resource, Westlake Chemical, Ciner Resources, with prices ranging from $14.38 to $24.01.

Five higher-priced Basic Materials as of November 9 were: Norbord Inc., Braskem, Innophos Holdings Inc., Enviva Partners, BHP Billiton PLC, whose prices ranged from $26.80 to $41.46.

That distinction between the five low-priced dividend stocks and the general field of 10 reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were ]only suggested as possible reference points for your Basic Material dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com, YCharts.com, finance.yahoo.com, analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance or YCharts. Dog photo: deltawaterfowl.org

