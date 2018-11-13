U.S. Shale Oil Production May Reach 10 Mb/D, But We Could Have A Serious Problem Soon After

If the latest EIA weekly production numbers are correct, we experienced a massive boost in US oil production just recently. According to the latest report production in the lower 48 jumped by 400,000 b/d compared with the previous week. This should not be taken literally of course, because it is quite possible that the EIA came up with such a number in order to at least partially make up for previous under-estimates. Production outages coming back on-line also play a role in creating the impression of huge swings in production from week to week. We should also keep in mind the fact that these weekly reports may not be as accurate as the more backward looking monthly reports.

As we can see, after the brief pause in the shale boom, caused by the collapse in oil prices in 2014, production growth resumed in mid-2016. In September, 2016, total US oil production was 8.5 mb/d, while as of August, 2018 it grew to 11.35 mb/d. That is an increase of nearly 3 mb/d in just two years. An interesting aspect of this return to explosive production growth we have seen in these past two years is by no means accompanied by a return to the frantic employment of rigs we have seen until 2014.

What the oil production gains, as well as the rig data tell us is that more is being achieved with less. This has been achieved first and foremost by a re-focus of drilling in prime acreage in my view. Other than that, longer laterals, as well as more efficient rigs helped prevent a return to the numbers of rigs employed we have seen five years ago. This also means fewer wells are being drilled, even though each rig now drills more wells in any given time frame. For instance, in the Permian, which is by far the main driver of production gains at the moment, we are set to see only perhaps 60% of the volume of wells drilled at the height of the drilling frenzy reached in 2014.

Changes seen in past few years were done as a collective quest for shale profitability, and we got shale profitability.

Perhaps the most important development of the past few years, which is the result of the changes in shale exploration patterns I mentioned above is the long-awaited appearance of financial profits. While better rigs, longer laterals as well as a few other factors helped many but not all companies reach profitability after almost a decade of investors wondering when this will finally happen, none of these factors combined did as much in my view as the industry-wide consolidation of drilling into top tier acreage, which became clearly defined after many years of intensive drilling. I cannot stress enough the importance of this factor. For instance, I recently covered Sanchez Energy, (SN), which is a company that lacks much top tier acreage, therefore, unlike many of its peers is still unable to show a profit. I am personally of the view that once most of the top-tier acreage in shale is saturated with wells, most companies will return to a profitability profile similar to what we see with Sanchez, despite all the much-trumpeted gains in drilling efficiency and other cost cuts.

Availability of top-tier acreage is the limiting factor in regards to how much longer shale boom can last.

It is in my view important to recognize the fact that most acreage that is being drilled at the moment is prime acreage. In the case of the Bakken formation, it is rather clear where and how much of this acreage exists.

As we can see, there is a very clear core area where we see production per well exceeding 250,000, which is where the profitable window is. A simple eyeballing of the area where this happens to be prevalent suggests that about 3,000 square miles of prime acreage exists in this formation. According to North Dakota government data, to date about 12,500 wells have been drilled and are currently producing. Most of those wells are in the core area and this count does not include dry holes or wells which ceased to produce for whatever reason.

While there is no clear indication of the ultimate well saturation rate, based on most data and claims out there, it seems to me that the best we can expect is about 10 wells per square mile. It is therefore reasonable to conclude that the equivalent of about 1,200 square miles have been saturated in Bakken's prime acreage thus far. In other words, we are fast approaching the halfway point, meaning that we could easily see quite a few more years of production growth, albeit at the current more moderate pace, compared to what is going on in the Permian.

The Eagle Ford situation seems to be a lot more advanced in terms of prime drilling acreage saturation. To date, over 12,000 oil wells were drilled, as of July. Eastern Eagle Ford is the top tier area, where most of the drilling has taken place.

The green dots represent oil wells, and the oil area in the Eastern Eagle Ford is about 1,200 square miles. More than half of all oil wells were most likely drilled in the sweet spot area, meaning that we are well past the halfway point in terms of top tier oil acreage saturation in the Eagle Ford. Some second tier acreage has potential as well, but I don't believe that Eagle Ford will continue seeing production growth as we approach the total saturation point of the top tier area. To date, Eagle Ford's oil production is still bellow the old production peak reached in early 2015, and it is in fact questionable whether it will ever reach that level of production again.

The Permian situation is a lot more complex. We don't really have an easy way to ascertain how large the prime oil acreage window is. It is not even all that easy to make out how many horizontal shale wells have been drilled, or are being drilled currently. Because the formation is host to both vertical and horizontal drilling, and most data available does not separate the two, it is not easy to separate the two. By some accounts however about 4,000-5,000 horizontal wells are being drilled currently, while if we look back at the permitting activity graph above for the Permian, we are looking at about 6,000-7,000 wells per year. Horizontal wells are therefore clearly the main driver of the current Permian production boom.

As we can see, there are two distinct main areas of drilling and leasing activity. The color heat map shows leasing interest, while the little dark shapes represent rig activity. Again, just by eyeballing it, we can see that about 15,000 square miles of the area fit the core profile, which is where most economically viable acreage is to be found. This would suggest that a massive 150,000 ultimate horizontal wells will eventually be drilled in mostly prime acreage. Assuming that since 2010 about 80% of wells drilled were horizontal wells, about 53,000 horizontal wells have been drilled so far since 2010. That means that almost 2/3 of potentially prime drill locations are left to be drilled. If we were to continue seeing a pace of about 5,000 wells per year being drilled, this boom could still last a while. I personally think that once we reach the halfway point in potential wells, it will start to slow down dramatically, like we have seen in the Bakken and Eagle Ford. So perhaps in about five years it will taper off.

Implications for global oil market.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) publishes a global energy outlook report every year. There was one chart that caught my eye, and it was not so much because of its projections for 2040, but rather because of where it shows that we are right now in terms of crude oil production world-wide.

As we can see from the chart, conventional crude + condensate, as well as deepwater and oil sands apparently saw their collective peak in production occur in the middle of this decade and seemingly Exxon thinks that it is permanent. The only thing that keeps global crude production from entering decline right now is the effect of tight oil production, which seemingly is supposed to keep production of crude going up, at least until 2040.

First, I want to begin by stating that I deeply disagree with Exxon in regards to conventional oil production as well as deepwater in coming years and decades. New discoveries of such resources are becoming non-relevant, ranging in the 10-20% of production on average world-wide.

The data above is for oil & gas discoveries put together, but given the combined yearly production of conventional oil and gas of about 45 billion barrels of oil equivalent, out of which about 25 billion barrels is crude & condensate, we are now far from being able to claim that we are in a sustainable situation. In fact, this century we have been producing more crude than we have been discovering world-wide pretty much every year. The only reason that we have not seen a more severe decline in conventional crude oil as well as deepwater oil production is because the higher oil price environment helped stimulate higher recovery rates from existing fields. I personally doubt there will be similar jumps in recovery rates that we have seen in the past decade or so going forward, therefore I do believe that we will see a much steeper decline in conventional as well as deepwater oil production than what Exxon is forecasting. I am particularly astonished with the fact that deepwater production is seen as expanding all the way to 2040 in the Exxon forecast.

In effect, we are currently wholly dependent on tight oil and oil sands to meet our growing need for oil. Oil sands are playing a steady, reliable role, but it is also a minor role. As the Exxon chart shows, it would not even be enough to make up for the decline in conventional production. So it is really now up to US shale to keep the world adequately supplied. As I pointed out however, out of the three major shale fields, only the Permian which also happens to be by far the largest, is still in a strong position to continue increasing production at a robust pace. Some analysts believe it could almost double its production by 2023. I also believe it is possible and I think all the other fields could add another 1 mb/d collectively by then as well. In other words, we could see another 3-4 mb/d in extra shale oil production come on line by 2023, which would mean that shale oil might reach as high as 10 mb/d within five years.

About five years is how much longer I expect this party to last. Beyond that, I think we will see more and more second tier acreage being drilled, while many companies will simply wind down their drilling activities as they will start to get to the point of only having a few more years worth of drilling locations left in their acreage portfolio. Drilling in second tier acreage will not be very pleasant, as evidenced by the financial results of companies such as Sanchez Energy. In terms of collective shale oil production, because second tier acreage does not lead to similar initial production volumes we are seeing from prime acreage, it will be less profitable and it will not boost production by as much. It might be enough to keep production on a plateau for a while, or even continue to increase production marginally, but the years of spectacular production gains will be over once more and more companies start running out of prime acreage.

