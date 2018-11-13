GE Power 2019 Losses Caused By Lack Of Orders

Operating profit was $64 million, down 97%. The third quarter loss of $631 million almost wiped out gains earlier in the year.

GE Power revenue in the first nine months of 2018 was $19.5 billion, down 24% from the prior year.

GE (GE) power revenue is driven by prior year’s orders. Revenue should decline to $20 to $16 billion with an operating loss of $1 to $2 billion in 2019. Power’s weakness is due to the radically changed market not management or organization. Management needs to rapidly adjust to not only a smaller but also to a different market. The previous plans to cut staff and facilities and focus on service were good, but with competitors doing the same thing, the price pressure is intense. Power must cut even more. It should understand that the market is not coming back, but it must evolve to succeed under new market conditions.

Power has dominated GE. Jack Welch, former CEO, with his acquisitions and continuous quarterly growth could do that because the Power business was a huge cash cow. The last straw for Jeff Immelt was the weakening power market that made his deal to buy Alstom for $10 billion a big loser. John Flannery made a “deep dive” into the power business. He directed a restructuring with staff and facility cuts and more emphasis on service. In the beginning of 2018, he expected that the market would stabilize. It kept falling. The CEO does not determine the fate of Power, Power determines the fate of the CEO.

Revenue and operating profit

The results of 2016 to 2018 are shown below with the first nine months annualized. Power revenue declined slowly in 2017 while profits fell sharply. In 2018, revenue fell sharply while profits fell to 0.3% of sales. The business lost $631 million on market and execution problems.

Restructuring and Other Costs were $2.8 billion in the first nine months of 2018. Most of this cost is in Power.

Orders

GE orders continue a sharp decline as illustrated in the following Chart. 2016 orders exceeded sales in 2016. If the trend line continues, 2019 orders will be $18 billion. While some of the orders are for service and parts in the current year, new power plants go out several years. Thus, lower 2018 orders could mean lower 2019 revenue and a large loss.

Based on this analysis, 2019 orders and revenue should be between $16 to $20 billion. Operating Income should be negative $1 to 2 billion. This will also require restructuring cost of $2 to $3 .billion. Power will be a large drain on GE in 2019.

The New Market

GE stated that market studies showed that electric generation was increasing globally. It is, but almost all the increase is in developing countries. Advanced countries have flat to declining electrical generation. The U.S. electricity generation in 2017 was negative 1.3%. The amount of electricity from renewable sources is 8.4 %, up almost 400% in a decade. Its growth is accelerating while natural gas peaked in 2016. The developing countries still need fossil generation so a market exists, but it is a smaller market served by suppliers with excess capacity.

The following graph illustrates the global percentage of electricity generated by each source of energy.

Source: BP 2018 Statistical Review

Attitudes toward renewables

“This was a milestone year for Apple's commitment to our planet. In April, we announced that 100% of our global operations are powered by renewable energy.” Tim Cook Apple CEO

It is easy to view this as the best justification for manufacturing all the products in low cost countries. It is impossible to make products without using fossil fuels. That said, it does appeal to customers, so it makes sense to do this even if it is not cost effective.

U.S. Electrical generation market

Low wholesale electricity costs in the grid discourage the construction of new power plants. The existence of renewable energy is a problem because it provides power on windy or sunny days. Large electric generation plants cannot be throttled back. Peaking generators could be used to cover variable power levels. Utilities need a solution to these growing problems.

GE Actions

Larry Culp took action to lower the dividend to one cent per quarter to conserve cash. GE will also take a non- cash goodwill impairment charge of $22 billion on GE power.

GE Power will be split in two with one unit for natural gas powered generation, and another one for steam, nuclear, grid, and power conversion. Both groups will reportto Culp.

Conclusions

All these moves are good and should shorten decision-making. The problem remains the market. Orders for new generating plants for construction in 2019 and 2020 have already been awarded. Service contracts are still possible, but pricing is very competitive with all the excess capacity. Power has locked in almost all the 2019 revenue. More flexibility exists on costs and with the markets smaller than planned, more facilities can be closed. This leads to more problems with the guarantees of French jobs made to get the Alstom acquisition. The best case in the next two years is to get the business making a small return. In 2019 sales will be down and the unit will lose money.

