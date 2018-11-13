Who's Up For Boston Pizza?

Background & Investment Thesis

The Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTC:BPZZF) owns the rights to the Boston Pizza concept in Canada. Boston Pizza International (BPI) licences the rights to the Boston Pizza concept from BPF in exchange for royalty and distribution income that is based on a fixed percentage of sales included in the royalty pool.

One of the most enticing aspects of BPF is that royalty and distribution income are not directly impacted by the underlying profitability of BPI, as the income is entirely based on the licensing fees paid by the franchisees and incurs very low administrative expenses.

Source: 2018 Q3 Investor Presentation

Please note that the Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund will be referred to as "BPF" which is the ticker that it trades on under the TSX. The company trades under BPZZF in the OTC market. FX risk associated with this investment is not considered in this article.

As shown below, the unit price has fallen ~25% since January 2018 largely due to concerns on slowing same-store growth and the payout ratio being at 100%, even though fund doesn't need to retain capital for reinvestment purposes.

BPF.UN data by YCharts

Source: 2018 Q3 Investor Presentation

Source: 2018 Q3 Investor Presentation

BPI has 132 of its 391 locations in Alberta and Saskatchewan and these provinces represent 43% of its gross sales. These have been two of Canada's hardest hit provinces since the oil price downturn in 2014, but with oil prices rising and with unemployment rates falling in these provinces, BPF is well positioned to benefit from this recovery.

Source: 2018 Q3 Investor Presentation

BPF.UN Revenue (Quarterly) data by YCharts

We can see from above that revenue didn't really drop off during the oil price downturn anyway.

With the Boston Pizza brand being well represented across Canada and growing at a modest rate (same-store sales growth at 1.7% YoY and 8-10 new stores per year), an acquisition could provide another leg of growth and create value for unit holders. An acquisition could occur in one of two ways: 1) BPI acquires a concept and sells the rights to BPF in exchange for an ongoing royalty, or 2) BPF acquires the rights to a concept from an operating company in exchange for a perpetual royalty.

What must also be considered is that BPI is not really a quick-service restaurant (QSR) which emphasizes speed of service, disposable containers, higher volume of orders at a lower price point, and the majority of food preparation takes place outside the location of service. Examples of QSRs are McDonald's (MCD) and Subway. BPI is also not really a full-service restaurant (FSR) which emphasizes table service, lower volume orders at a higher price point, and most preparation takes place within the location of service. An example of a QSR is Dine Brands (DIN) that owns Applebees and IHOP. BPI would be considered "fast casual" which bridges the gap between QSR and FSR. BPI offers "healthier" less processed options than the typical QSR, but still in a casual environment with table service.

A Food Franchise Industry 2017 report estimated that the Canadian chain restaurant industry is about $65 billion. Using company filings, the market share of Canada's top 10 chains can be inferred as follows:

Rank Chain Ticker Canada Sales ($B) Market Share 1 Tim Hortons (QSR) $8.7 13.4% 2 McDonald's MCD $5.0 7.7% 3 Starbucks (SBUX) $1.7 2.6% 4 Subway private $1.7 2.6% 5 A&W (OTC:AWRRF) $1.2 1.8% 6 Boston Pizza BPZZF $1.1 1.7% 7 Dairy Queen Private $0.7 1.1% 8 KFC (YUM) $0.7 1.1% 9 Wendy's (WEN) $0.6 0.9% 10 The Keg Steakhouse & Bar (KEG.UN) $0.6 0.9% All Others Combined $43.0 66.2% Total $65.0

Source: Statistica

Key takeaways:

Highly fragmented: Tim Hortons and McDonald's hold 21% of the market due to their mass appeal and quick scalability. Together these two chains capture almost twice the market share as the next eight on the list.

Tim Hortons and McDonald's hold 21% of the market due to their mass appeal and quick scalability. Together these two chains capture almost twice the market share as the next eight on the list. QSRs dominate: Out of the top 10 restaurant chains, 8 are QSRs, and they hold over 75% of the market share.

Out of the top 10 restaurant chains, 8 are QSRs, and they hold over 75% of the market share. Boston Pizza generates the most revenue of any non-QSR.

Valuation

BPI is working to evolve the concept to include 1) restaurants with a smaller footprint of 3,500-4,000 square feet, 2) restaurants in non-traditional locations such as hotels and airports, and 3) a flagship restaurant and sports bar in downtown Toronto to introduce a new urban concept. In BPF's Q3 2018 investor presentation, they indicated 7 new stores will be finished construction in 2019. As we can see below same-store sales have fallen the last two years.

Source: 2017 Annual Information Form

As mentioned earlier, now that unemployment in Alberta and Saskatchewan is starting to take a turn for the better same-store sales should increase. However, to be conservative, I will just assume that they remain at $2.91M going for the next year. With 7 new stores to be built next year, I can forecast EBITDA as follows.

Date 2016 2017 2018 E 2019 E System Sales System Sales (Total) $1,080.60 $1,099.10 $1,122.10 $1,158.18 System Sales (Royalty Pool) $828.60 $844.50 $860.90 $891.80 Restaurants in Royalty Pool 372 383 391 398 Revenue Royalty Income $33.10 $33.80 $34.40 $35.67 Distribution Income $10.70 $10.90 $11.40 $11.40 $43.80 $44.70 $45.80 $47.07 EBITDA $42.70 $43.50 $44.60 $45.85 EBITDA Margin 97% 97% 97% 97%

(all dollar amounts in millions)

BPF calculates franchise sales in the royalty pool by taking system-wide gross sales and deducting sale of liquor, beer, wine and revenue from approved national promotions.

BPF receives royalty and distribution income on franchise sales in the royalty pool from BPI as follows:

Royalty Income (4.0%): Royalty income is always 4.0% of franchise sales.

Distribution Income (1.5%): Distribution income commenced in Q2/15 after BPF acquired an additional 1.5% of franchise sales (subject to an adjustment based on BPI's ownership). The adjustment based on BPI's ownership in BPF is equal to 1.5% x (1-BPI's fully diluted percentage ownership in BPF). For Q2/18, this was about 11.6% (2.9M additional entitlements/24.8M fully diluted units).

Option on Additional Distribution Income (up to 1.5%): BPF has an option to acquire an additional 1.5% of franchise sales (in 0.5% increments subject to certain conditions). The option to acquire additional distribution income would be about 7.5% accretive to the fund and cash flow neutral.

Below is a list of publicly traded QSR and FSR chain multiples:

Quick Service Restaurants Full-Service Restaurants Company Ticker EV/EBITDA Company Ticker EV/EBITDA Domino's 24.13x Dine Brands 14.61x Freshii 48.71x Recipe Unlimited 10.87x McDonald's 16.88x Keg Restaurants 27.83x MTY Food Group 18.22x Pizza Pizza 6.63x A&W 14.31x Restaurant Brands International 12.76x Starbucks 16.63x Wendy's 16.83x Yum Brands 19.65x Median 16.86x Median 14.61x

QSRs trade at a higher multiple multiple due to their ability to scale nationally and internationally as they appeal to a broader range of people that can transcend provincial and national boundaries. Since BPI shares characteristics with both FSRs and QSRs, I will take a simple average of the median multiples of the two peer groups, which works out to 15.73x. I use the WACC estimated in the 2015 letter to unit holders.

Valuation Enterprise Value (2019) $721.27 WACC 8.50% Enterprise Value (2018) $664.76 less: Debt $90.30 plus: Cash on hand $3.30 Units 21.886 Price/Share $26.40

This implies a 68% return on investment (not considering the 8% yield). BPF's payout ratio should also fall below 100% as same-store sales at least marginally increase and as 7-10 stores are added per year (assuming distributions per unit remain constant).

Risks/Concluding Remarks

Risks associated with being a unit holder include:

State of the Economy: The state of the restaurant industry, especially non-QSRs, relies heavily on the amount of discretionary income in the economy. A slowdown can have large negative effect on system sales.

The state of the restaurant industry, especially non-QSRs, relies heavily on the amount of discretionary income in the economy. A slowdown can have large negative effect on system sales. Provincial and Federal Tax Rates: Increases in taxes affect distributable cash. BPF's corporate structure also requires it to register as a mutual fund trust under the federal tax act and some local governments are also discussing putting taxes on foods viewed to be less healthy.

Increases in taxes affect distributable cash. BPF's corporate structure also requires it to register as a mutual fund trust under the federal tax act and some local governments are also discussing putting taxes on foods viewed to be less healthy. Constantly Changing Consumer Preferences: Since consumer preferences continually evolve over time, the restaurant industry must constantly adapt its menus and customer experience to stay relevant.

Since consumer preferences continually evolve over time, the restaurant industry must constantly adapt its menus and customer experience to stay relevant. Industry is Highly Fragmented: Competition comes from QSRs and FSRs at the regional, national, and international levels.

Competition comes from QSRs and FSRs at the regional, national, and international levels. Strict Food Quality Standards: Food preparation is subject to strict adherence to food quality standards. Food borne illness can have a dramatic effect on a chain's revenues and share price if they are no longer viewed as "safe." A prime example is Chipotle (CMG).

BPI is responding to these challenges by:

Menu innovation.

Adding healthier options.

National marketing programs.

MyBP loyalty program.

Its scale, a nationwide footprint that allows BPI to leverage its size to reduce input costs, negotiate better lease terms for franchisees, and develop IT systems that allow franchisees to better utilize labour.

BPF has been cheap for the past three years at 10x EV/EBITDA, largely due to its exposure to the ailing Alberta and Saskatchewan markets; however, same-store sales growth has not dropped off substantially since 2014, and with fears about the Western Canadian markets starting to diminish, same-store revenues should rise moderately, but the value of BPI's concept will be well regarded again which will increase the stock price over the next year or so 60% or more and you pick up an 8% dividend yield while you wait.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BPZZF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.