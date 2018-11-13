In Case Goldman Sachs Cracks

In light of the risk related to this, I present two ways Goldman shareholders who want to stay long can limit their risk.

The Financial Times reported over the weekend that Goldman's former CEO Lloyd Blankfein may have been in the room during meetings with the Malaysian official charged in the scandal.

Shares of Goldman Sachs dropped the most in seven years on Monday, after the newly released guilty plea of its former South East Asia head in the 1MBD scandal.

Bloomberg's Ramy Inocencio and Shery Ahn discuss Goldman's fall.

Goldman Risks Its Most Valuable Asset

According to the business principles Goldman Sachs (GS) claims to run itself by, the company's reputation is a crucial asset:

OUR ASSETS ARE OUR PEOPLE, CAPITAL AND REPUTATION. If any of these is ever diminished, the last is the most difficult to restore. We are dedicated to complying fully with the letter and spirit of the laws, rules and ethical principles that govern us. Our continued success depends upon unswerving adherence to this standard.

Goldman shares dropped the most in seven years on Monday, as the bank's reputation is on the line in the wake of the unsealed guilty plea by its former South East Asia chief, Tim Leissner, in the Malaysian 1MBD sovereign wealth fund scandal. In his guilty plea, quoted in the Singapore Straits Times article linked to above, Leissner claimed,

I conspired with other employees and agents of Goldman Sachs very much in line of its culture of Goldman Sachs to conceal facts from certain compliance and legal employees of Goldman Sachs. I knew that concealing Jho Low's involvement as an intermediary was contrary to Goldman Sachs's stated internal policies and procedures," he said. "I and several other employees of Goldman Sachs at the time also concealed that we knew that Jho Low was promising and paying bribes and kickbacks to foreign officials to obtain and retain 1MDB business for Goldman Sachs, for the benefit of Goldman Sachs and myself.

Over the weekend, as I noted on Twitter below, the Financial Times reported that former Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein was present at a meeting between Goldman bankers and Jho Low, the Malaysian official who's been charged in the 1MBD scandal.

Now, Malaysia's "leader-in-waiting" Anwar Ibrahim is demanding Goldman refund the country the $600 million in fees it collected related to 1MBD. If you currently own shares of Goldman Sachs and intend to stay long, but want to limit your downside risk over the next several months, in light of the current scandal, I have presented a couple of ways you can do so below.

Adding Downside Protection To Goldman Sachs

For these examples, I'll assume you have 300 shares of Goldman and can tolerate an 18% decline over the next several months, but not one larger than that. The screen captures for these two hedges come from the Portfolio Armor iPhone app.

Uncapped Upside, Positive Cost

As of Monday's close, these were the optimal, or least expensive, put options to hedge 300 shares of GS against a >18% drop by late June.

The cost of this protection was $1,800, or 2.91% of position value. That cost was calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts. In practice, you can often buy and sell options at some price between the bid and ask.

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

If you were willing to cap your possible upside at 14% over the same time frame, you could have used the optimal collar below to get the same level of downside protection as the first hedge.

There were a couple of differences with this hedge. The first is that, after an iterative process taking into account the net cost of the collar, the hedging algorithm was able to use a less expensive strike for the put leg, one where the cost was $1,575, or 2.55% of position value. The second difference is that the income from selling the call leg - $1,665, or 2.69% of position value, calculated conservatively, at the bid - more than offset the cost of the put leg.

So the net cost of this hedge was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $90 when opening it, assuming you placed both trades at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

Wrapping Up

It's impossible to predict with certainty the risk to Goldman Sachs from the current scandal. Goldman has survived previous scandals, such as the one surrounding its actions during the financial crisis. Nevertheless, the prospect of a former Goldman CEO being implicated in the current 1MBD scandal might elevate its impact beyond that of previous scandals. If you plan to stay long in the face of that risk, one of the hedges shown above might be worth considering.

To be transparent and accountable, I post a performance update for my Bulletproof Investing service every week. This was the latest one: Performance Update - Week 49.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.