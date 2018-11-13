FitBit: Take A Step Back

The company has nothing in the pipeline that makes this anything but a gamble investment wise.

Nearly two years ago in December 2016, I published an article on Seeking Alpha titled FitBit’s Next Step where I outlined what I thought the company needed to do over the next few years. Quickly I'd like to look back on what I suggested.

My 1st suggestion for FitBit was to fire co-founder & CEO James Park. Still think this would be a good idea as the company’s financial & stock performance since my article was published has been poor. Additionally, it might clear the deck so FIT can be acquired - which might be the best possible outcome for shareholders at this point.

My next suggestions were far more accurate, as I suggested FitBit become a software company. This is exactly what FitBit has done over the last 2 years, including announcing an App Store just one month after I suggested it. The company has also moved further into coaching & paid services. That being said, the “software/services” segment of the company is still less than 1% of revenues according to company documents.

I still believe up-selling the millions who use a FitBit device daily is the company’s greatest competitive advantage, but it’s not moving the needle. However, management did recently note the paid-services segment was up 34% Y/Y, which makes it one of the company’s few growing revenue generators.

Unfortunately for FIT shareholders, the service segment is not growing fast enough to offset declines in traditional fitness trackers. The company has successfully shifted declining sales of traditional fitness tracker devices to more advanced smartwatches - with the sales mix now being about 50-50. Kudos to management for accomplishing that, otherwise FitBit shareholders might be further underwater.

Smartwatch Shift

But what benefit have shareholders achieved by FIT gaining more share in the Smartwatch category?

The answer is none.

Revenue Q3 2017: 392,522

Revenue Q3 2018: 393,575

During this timeframe (Q3 2017 - Q3 2018) Smartwatches went from 9% of revenues to 49% - and the difference in revenue is a rounding error considering the above figures are represented in thousands.

What about margins?

Gross Margin Q3 2017: 45%

Gross Margin Q3 2018: 39%

Gross margins are even worse in the smartwatch category! Ouch!

The real problem for FIT is Apple Watch (AAPL) dominates the “high-end” smartwatch category. Combine the company’s brand power, synchronization with other Apple Products, and almost unlimited resources to advertise - FitBit won’t compete at the high-end price point anytime soon. This was proven when Ron Kisling Said on the Q2 call the Ionic “didn’t meet our initial expectations” after being priced at $299.

So it was a smart move for FitBit to price its Versa smartwatch at $199 - well below the Apple Watch after the Ionic proved to be a flop at a price point closer to Apple.

However, FIT now finds itself earning lower gross margins in the smartwatch category versus traditional trackers. With no ability to charge more for its products, FIT will be stuck in the middle of the marketplace between high-priced Apple devices and low-end 'knock-off' type smartwatches.

Images/Pricing: BestBuy

FitBit Revenue Trend

The FIT parma-bull might argue I'm just plucking the latest Q3 numbers and not including the all-important Q4 when FIT is set to sell the bulk of it's products.

Data: Morningstar Revenue In Billions(2018 Figure Based On Company Guidance)

However, FIT has already guided to a 2nd consecutive year of revenue declines ($1.5B for 2018 was reiterated in Q3). Could FIT management be sandbagging? Possibly, but does it really matter? FIT will sell less fitness trackers because of less consumer demand; only to replace (some of) those sales with lower-margin smartwatches.

What Does FIT Need To Do?

FIT stock has been on a steady decline since my last article. It's not going to turn things around selling mid-priced pieces of plastic competing against the world's richest company.

Keep Investing In "Services"

Another way to describe it to investors is up-selling. Because FIT earns lower gross margins despite the higher ASP of a smartwatch, the company needs to charge more. We know a FIT smartwatch can't come close to AppleWatch ASP's - so the additional revenue needs to come from coaching, digital subscriptions, app sales, etc.

Sell More Direct

Apple owns a large segment of its sales channel with over 500 retail locations & direct-to-consumer website.

Should FIT build-out a bunch of retail stores? Absolutely not, however in the most recent quarter - revenue from Fitbit.com decreased 34% to 22.1M or 6% of revenue. (Q3 2018 10-Q P. 37) FitBit should be selling directly to the millions of people who have already shown confidence in buying its products. Allowing Amazon (AMZN), Target (TGT), Wal-Mart (WMT), Best Buy (BBY), to capture the company's much needed profit margin is a failure by management.

Keep Selling The "Health Care" Pipe Dream

There's nothing a FitBit tracker can do that another competing company can't copy. So I'm not 100% sure what product FIT will magically develop that will take over the medical device world. Surely the R&D costs for a product of that nature would be astronomical.

But (some) investors are buying it. Ignore the fact the company earns less on smartwatches vrs low-end trackers. Ignore the fact the medical device business might have more cut-throat competitors than Apple. Ignore that the company has been selling this to investors for several years while in its 2nd year of declining revenues.

Take A Step Back

Potential shareholders of FIT should just take a step back. This company has seen its fitness tracker revenue decline rapidly over the past year. While it has successfully replaced that revenue dollar-for-dollar with smartwatch sales, the gross margins have fallen from 45% to 39% because of it.

What happens when smartwatch sales peak for FIT? “Non wrist” devices like headphones & scales have been flops in the marketplace - so there should be little confidence FIT will invent something new. What will FIT replace inevitable smartwatch revenue declines with?

Such important questions deserves a definitive answer - and management at FIT doesn’t have a product in the pipeline to solve it.

Final Thoughts

Given the company has no upward pricing power in the smartwatch category, FIT shares are nothing more than a gamble the company can come up with a replacement for eventual declining smartwatch sales. In a market where high-quality companies are being sold-off, I’d avoid lower-quality names like FIT until the future becomes clearer.

