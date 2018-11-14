3 E&P Companies In The Americas: Which To Invest In?

Investor takeaways are derived and presented at the end of the article.

They are compared to see which one offers better value with regard to their reserves, production, and free cash flowing generating power.

In this article, I review three local leaders, one each in Canada, the U.S., and Latin America, in terms of their asset quality, growth potential, and latent risks.

Given the maximum pain observable in the market, it may be time to consider loading up on quality oil stocks.

Preamble

Warren Buffett quipped 'Be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful'. The maximum pain observable in oil investors over the past few days tells us it is perhaps time to go shopping for oil stocks.

This time around, I'd like to focus on U.S.-listed E&P company which are of an adequate scale and have already been generating free cash flow.

U.S.-listed stocks are usually more liquid, enabling investors to make entry into and exit from them at ease.

In the petroleum E&P universe, size matters; too small an operation may suffer from lower efficiency and higher unit cost, however; a behemoth may lose on nimbleness and introduce bureaucracy.

Under conditions of universal market weakness, such as presently, investors should search for businesses of high quality, which usually means generating free cash flow while growing production nowadays.

In this article, I intend to place a select few E&P companies side by side, assess their relative value, and judge their suitability for investment. To expedite the process, I decided to forgo an exhaustive screening and instead focus on three particular names, i.e., from north to south, Calgary-headquartered Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE), Denver-based Whiting Petroleum Corp. (WLL), and GeoPark Ltd. (GPRK), for reasons I will detail below.

These three companies meet the three afore-listed criteria. All of them are listed on the NYSE, with their market capitalization in the neighborhood of $1-3 billion. They are quality businesses too as will be explained below.

Baytex

As is evident in stock performance, Baytex, like nearly all other Canadian upstream players, is a pariah in the eyes of investors, thanks to the rising cost to do business up north and especially to the woefully inadequate pipeline capacity there (Fig. 1).

Fig. 1 Stock chart of Baytex, Whiting, and GeoPark. Source.

However, the company actually has a substantial presence in the Eagle Ford trend in Texas. Eagle Ford contributes 45% of Baytex's total production and 55% of the operating netback (Fig. 2). In the 3Q2018, Eagle Ford was only allocated $44.7 million or 32% of the total CapEx but contributed $54.1 million of net income as compared with $27.4 million for the entire company.

Fig. 2. Baytex assets and their contributions to operation. Source.

After the completion of the acquisition of Raging River, Baytex owns five properties, i.e. Viking light oil, Peace River heavy oil, Lloydminster heavy oil, and East Duvernay light oil projects in Canada and Eagle Ford project in South Texas (Table 1). The acquisition of Raging River Exploration helped revamp the production mix, asset quality, and business economics, positive changes which are yet to be priced in. Baytex expects to deliver a 10% production growth in 2019 from this portfolio of assets.

Table 1. Baytex assets and their operating and financial parameters. Source.

With C$2.1 billion of net debt (partly thanks to the Raging River acquisition) as of September 30, 2018, Baytex is indeed highly leveraged, which is a source of concern although debt to EBITDA multiple and interest coverage are well within covenants (Fig. 3). The management plans to strengthen the balance sheet by "disciplined capital allocation to drive meaningful free cash flow" in 2019 (see here); to that end, it reduced the 2019 capital budget by C$100 million, hoping to generate C$100 million additional free cash flow to be partly used for debt reduction (Table 2).

Fig. 3. Leverage of Baytex. Notes: (4) Revolving credit facilities mature June 2020 and are comprised of a US$575 million facility and a $300 million term loan facility that is secured by the assets of Raging River, (5) S&P corporate and senior unsecured debt rating - "BB,"; Moody's corporate rating - "B1" and senior unsecured debt rating - "B2". Source.

Table 2. Summary of preliminary 2019 plans. Source.

Near-term catalysts include:

The strategic combination with Raging River was completed on August 22, 2018. Consequently, the Raging River assets only contributed 40 days to the quarter but will contribute the full 92 days in 4Q2018, which is a significant amount.

Although Baytex reduced 2019 capital budget by C$100 million, it still looks to achieve a 10% production growth by prudent capital allocation to assets within its portfolio that are performing under the current macro environment.

In Eagle Ford, through enhanced completions for improved well performance (increased lateral length, proppant loading, and frac stages), Baytex achieved record production rates from new wells, with 85 gross wells established average IP-30 of 1,750 boe/d per well, which is a 20% improvement over 2017 legacy wells. Two wells in Austin Chalk fracture trend showed IP-30 of around 2,400 boe/d per well, with 5-6 gross wells planned for 2018.

In the emerging resource play East Duvernay Shale, where it holds 256 sections of 100%-WI land, Baytex recently completed two light oil discovery wells in the Pembina area, with 30-day initial production rate (aka, IP-30) of 750 boe/d per well (88% in liquids and 12% in natural gas). The company has four wells on flow-back in 4Q2018 and two more wells scheduled for completion in mid-November 2018. Going into 2019, the company will focus on development and delineation drilling.

In Viking, Baytex is currently running 5 drilling rigs and 1.5 frac crews to execute a development program. Viking is at present its best performing project with a C$44/boe field netback at US$70/boe oil price.

Baytex is optimizing its heavy oil production. It will cut heavy oil volumes by 40% (5,000 boe/d) yet with a minimal impact on the adjusted funds flow. It secured additional rail capacity, increasing crude delivery by rail to 11,000 bo/d through 2019; beginning January 1, 2019, some 70% of its crude by rail commitments are WTI-based contracts with no WCS pricing exposure.

Baytex said it would continue to drive efficiency across the business with a 5% reduction in forecast 2018 general and administrative expenses (aka, G&A) to $1.55/boe.

There appears to be a capitulation going on with Baytex stock. As of November 9, 2018, BTE traded below US$2 per share on NYSE, having broken down from a range formation which has been operative at least since mid-2017 (Fig. 4). I would be extremely interested in establishing a position if the stock succeeds in retesting the three-year low of US$1.63.

Fig. 4. Stock chart of Baytex. Note 1, announcement of Raging River acquisition; 2, WCS differential blowout. Source.

Whiting

Whiting has recorded one of the best stock performance among the U.S. shale developers year to date. Its technical execution in the Bakken play has been really impressive, posting rapid production growth and generating free cash flow.

Whiting has the vast majority of its assets in the Bakken/Three Forks play in the Williston Basin with a project in the Redtail Niobrara/Codell plays of the DJ Basin (Fig. 5).

Fig. 5. The Bakken acreage of Whiting. Source.

During the 3Q2018, Whiting drilled 34 wells and brought on stream 45 wells in the Williston Basin area and did not drill any wells in the Redtail area. Production averaged 128,680 boe/d in the quarter, including 106,835 boe/d contributed by Bakken and 21,240 boe/d from Redtail, which is up 12.5% or 18.7%, if adjusted for divested properties, over one year ago (Fig. 6).

Fig. 6. Quarterly average production rate of Whiting Petroleum. The author's chart based on data sourced here.

Infrastructure construction in the region over the last few years has debottlenecked the export capacity from the Williston Basin, helping Bakken producers such as Whiting to realize price around $42.60/boe with a production mix of 66.8% crude oil, 16.1% NGLs, and 17.1% natural gas (Fig. 7).

Fig. 7. The quarterly realized price of Whiting. The author's chart based on data sourced here.

I like Whiting's execution in operation. It has been driving down operating costs consistently; LOE decreased by 9.3% from 3Q2017 and cash operating costs totaled $13.59/boe as of 3Q2018 (Fig. 8).

Fig. 8. Cash operating costs by quarter. Source

The 3Q2018 net cash provided by operating activities reached $264 million, as compared with the capital expenditures of $207 million, resulting in a free cash flow of $56 million. Since 3Q2017, Whiting has been ramping up the Capex from $161 million to $207 million, however, the company still achieved positive FCF in the past four quarters. The company forecasts to generate solid free cash flow at over US$55 NYMEX oil price.

Going forward, there are a number of catalysts:

In the DJ Basin, the Colorado Initiative 97 (or Proposition 121 on ballot), which proposed to extend well setback from the current 500 feet to 2,500 feet and effectively make 85% of the non-Federal land off-limits for oil and gas development (see here and here), was defeated by a large margin on November 6, 2018. The issue has been exerting a negative pressure on the stocks of operators in the DJ Basin including Whiting. Now that the downward pressure is removed, there should be a rerating ceteris paribus.

Whiting had a total capital plan of US$750 million for 2018, with a plan to drill 120 in the Williston Basin and to complete 145 wells (123 in the Williston Basin and 22 at Redtail). In the first none months, Whiting drilled 91 wells in the Williston Basin and completed 86 wells in the Williston Basin and 25 wells at Redtail (see here). That leaves an additional 29 wells to drill and 37 wells to complete in the Williston Basin.

I expect Whiting will continue to improve well economics and reduce the cash operating costs in the foreseeable future (Fig. 8).

Whiting stock entered a consolidation in late May 2018 following a powerful run in the previous three months. The stock broke out from the consolidation but that turned out to be a head fake as September turned into October 2018. A 38% drop within October 2018 brought the stock to $34 where it seems to be getting some support.

Fig. 9. Stock chart of Whiting. Source.

GeoPark

GeoPark is the king of Latin American independents. Not only has the Chile-based company earned the bragging rights about its enviably profitable Llanos 34 Block (aka, LLA-34) in Colombia, but also it distinguishes itself by how the operation is run by the immensely talented management.

I expect GeoPark to book a significant amount of additional reserves in LLA-34 in the upcoming year-end reporting cycle, given the success in step-out drilling in the Tigana/Jacana fields (e.g., Tigana Norte 9) and new discoveries (Chachalaca Sur, Chricoca, Tigui) (Fig. 10). In Chile, GeoPark also discovered another gas field, i.e., Jauke (see here).

Fig. 10. A map of LLA-34 of GeoPark. Source.

GeoPark has been consistently delivering production growth from LLA-34, where I do not expect production peaking for another couple of years (Fig. 11). After that, new production from the Morona Block (GeoPark operated, 75% WI) in northern Peru is supposed to pick up the rally baton.

Fig. 11. Production profile of GeoPark. The author's chart based on data sourced from company quarterly and yearly filings.

The Situche Central Field in the Morona Block is estimated to hold 37 MMbo of 2P and 78 MMbo of 3P reserves, with gross unrisked exploration resources ranging from 300 to 500 MMbo (see here, here, and here). In 2019, GeoPark budgets US$95-105 million for the construction of early production facilities in the Morona block with the goal of bringing the Situche Central light oil field onstream by early 2020, subject to the EIA approval in 1Q2019 (Fig. 12).

Fig. 12. A map of the Morona Block, shown with the Situche Complex and the Huitoyacu River Complex and nearby leads and prospects. Source.

In 1Q2018, GeoPark closed the purchase agreement with Pluspetrol to acquire a 100% working interest and operatorship of the Aguada Baguales, El Porvenir, and Puesto Touquet blocks, Neuquen Basin, Argentina for a total consideration of $52 million (see here). In June 2018, GeoPark farmed into the 366,000-acre Los Parlamentos Block in the same basin in 50:50 partnership with YPF S.A. (YPF) (see here). Within one year, GeoPark established a strong presence in one of the most petroliferous basins in South America.

Some of 90% of GeoPark's production is cash flow positive at US$25-30 Brent oil price. GeoPark enjoys a consolidated OpEx of US$8/boe and US$4/boe for LLA-34 (see here). Low costs mean high profitability: GeoPark has been free cash flow positive since 2016 (Fig. 13).

Fig. 13. The net profit and free cash flow of GeoPark by year. Please note 2018 is for the first 9 months of the year. The author's chart based on data sourced here.

Going forward, I believe a number of highly visible catalysts will likely drive the stock up.

GeoPark has an agreement with partner LG International Corp in Colombia which allows GeoPark to earn back up to 12% equity participation at the Colombian subsidiary level in accordance with the performance of the project. During 1H2018, GeoPark paid an $8.1 million dividend to LGI. GeoPark and LGI are currently implementing the dilution mechanism, which is expected to be triggered during 4Q2018 following the next dividend payment. Subsequent to the dividend payment, GeoPark would increase its equity interest in its Colombian business from 80% to 84%. This will help intensify the beneficial impact of the Llanos 34 block on the bottom line of GeoPark.

In 4Q2018, GeoPark is testing five drilled wells and drilling 10 new wells, including development, exploration and appraisal wells in Colombia, Argentina, and Brazil. These wells may generate major positive news (see here).

I expect great news from the year-end 2018 reserve booking cycle, which may result in a substantial upward revision of its intrinsic value. At the current share price, is still substantially undervalued (see here).

In 2019, GeoPark has a US$220-240 million capital budget, fully-funded by cash flows, to pursue a 15% production growth. Specifically, the company plans to drill 22-24 development and appraisal wells and 2-3 exploration wells in LLA-34; it budgets $95-105 million for the construction of early production facilities in the Morona block, Peru, with the goal of bringing the Situche Central light oil field onstream by early 2020. In Argentina, it plans $20-25 million for two exploration wells, two tight gas development wells and waterflooding project in the Aguada Baguales, El Porvenir and Puesto Touquet blocks as well as seismic studies in Los Parlamentos block. The company also plans to spend $17-20 million on one development well and one exploration well on the Jauke/Dicky large geological structure in the Fell block, one exploration oil well in Isla Norte block in Tierra del Fuego.

The stock of GeoPark placed number one in 2017 in the petroleum E&P space, with a 135% appreciation; year-to-date, it has already clocked in a gain of more than 100%. However, the stock has been consolidating since June 2018. It bounced off a support level above US$15.5 recently. I believe, by the time of the next reserve booking and the next quarterly earnings reporting, expected in January to February 2019, the stock will have broken out above US$20 (Fig. 14).

Fig. 14. Stock chart of GeoPark. Source.

A relative value comparison

Let's look at their relative valuation metrics to see how these three companies stack up against each other (Table 3).

Baytex appears to be the cheapest in terms of enterprise value (aka, EV) to reserves multiple, however, there are some nuances involved:

Baytex's end-2017 2P reserves include some 65.23 MMboe of probable reserves in Eagle Ford. Because Whiting only reported proven unconventional reserves, I re-calculated the EV/Reserves with these 65.23 MMboe excluded.

Whiting normally does not report probable reserves. This puts Whiting at a disadvantage when comparing the EV/Reserves metric.

GeoPark will probably book another significant reserve addition to account for the Situche Central field in the Morona Block in Peru in the year-end 2019 reserve reporting cycle, which will lower the EV/2P metric.

With regard to reserve life, Baytex has a small lead over Whiting and GeoPark.

In terms of the EV/Production metric, Baytex again looks cheap, especially when comparing to Whiting.

Table 3. A comparison of Baytex, Whiting, and GeoPark. Please note, 2P and 1P reserves are as of end-2017; Production is as of 3Q2018; FCFs are projected for 2019 with projected production growth considered; share prices are as of November 9, 2018. *, after subtraction of the 65.23 MMboe of probable reserves in Eagle Ford; **, after the Situche Central field (37 MMbo and initial production of 6,000 bo/d) therefrom are accounted for. The author's calculation based on the company's financial filings and presentations.

Now let's look at these companies in the light of free cash flow generation. For each US dollar invested in the stock of these companies, an investor gets US$0.12 of free cash flow from Baytex, US$0.07 from Whiting, and US$0.13 from GeoPark. In other words, his/her stock investment turns over in 8.1 years, 14.7 years, and 7.9 years in the case of Baytex, Whiting, and GeoPark, respectively.

Baytex forecast its 2019 free cash flow based on a US$70/boe WTI, which may be aggressive.

Therefore, Baytex and GeoPark seem to offer comparable value although GeoPark is clearly more potent with regard to growth while Baytex leads in terms of reserves. Both Baytex and GeoPark beat Whiting as far as reserves, production and cash flow are concerned.

Investor Takeaways

A brief review of three leading independent E&P companies reveals that, although they operate in vastly different conditions of subsurface geology, infrastructure, and fiscal regimes, Baytex, Whiting, and GeoPark have all attained production growth and positive free cash flow.

Baytex: deep value yet risky

Facing challenging pipeline export capacity constraints, Baytex has to dampen its production growth outlook, particularly that of the heavy oil, in order to maintain a positive free cash flow. Baytex, fortunately, has a highly performing acreage in the Eagle Ford trend, South Texas to offset the pressure on its heavy oil assets in Canada.

The unrelenting sell-off resultant from the WCS differential blowout and in the wake of its acquisition of Raging River Exploration has made Baytex extremely cheap in terms of reserves, production, and cash flow.

Going forward, the main risk for investors will continue to be the pipeline malaise in Canada, although the worst may be behind of us. Additionally, Baytex's high leverage poses another layer of risk. I consider Baytex's free cash flow the most fragile among these three companies.

Whiting: A Bakken leader at a price

Whiting is known to be capable of consistently delivering results, including steady production growth, well-level performance and economics, and low-cost operation. It benefits from the comeback of the Bakken play, fueled by technical improvements and pipeline debottlenecking.

The recent sell-off has made Whiting attractive again, especially relative to other Bakken players (see here). However, it is still not a deep value as Baytex or GeoPark is.

Except for a whiff of reservation concerning its relative valuation, I see two main uncertainties in Whiting going forward: oil price and inventory of drilling locations. If oil price crashes again, so goes the stock of Whiting. As for the drilling locations, Whiting said it had 1,122 in the tier-1 class and an additional 558 in the tier-2 class. At the pace of drilling 120 wells per year, the tier-1 locations can last 9 years, nonetheless, I can almost hear Wall Street complains in a few years about the drilling locations and urges Whiting to diversify away from the Williston Basin.

GeoPark: The king plans the next move

GeoPark is already the strongest Latin America-focused independent oil company. It is destined to be the king of that group, perhaps to attain a market capitalization in excess of US$5 billion in a few years.

GeoPark's brilliant success is not an accident nor purely by luck. From the humble beginning in southern Chile dated 2002, the duo at the helm, CEO James F. Park and Executive Chairman Gerald E. O'Shaughnessy, designed the company in a way to achieve greatness. They are indeed lucky in striking the Tigana/Jacana field complex in LLA-34, Colombia, but finding a major field is just a matter of time with their well-hewn strategy of technical talent hiring, asset accumulation, and portfolio management as I discussed in details previously (see here).

The GeoPark management must be good at thinking well ahead of the curve, as we learned time and again by connecting the dots. The Morona Block in northern Peru fits the bill as the next growth engine for the company just as production growth may be atrophying in a couple of years. At this point, I still haven't been able to envision what specific role the management has in mind for the strategic partnership with ONGC-Videsh (see here), but I suppose it may have something to do with the growth beyond Morona, perhaps something big in Mexico or probably an even bigger scheme.

Among the three companies, GeoPark boasts the lowest cost and the most robust free cash flow, which, amazingly, does not come at a high price tag. Judging from the rapidly growing reserves, production and profits, GeoPark seems to be still a deep value (see here and here).

Going forward, the principal risk for investors is the execution of the Morona project. Will GeoPark receive the EIA approval as expected in 1Q2019? Will the Achuar indigenous tribesmen delay, frustrate or even sabotage GeoPark's exploration and development in the area? I am cautiously optimistic (see here, here, and here). The company's Neuquen assets, Argentina, introduce both considerable potential and uncertainties. I think its measured pace in ramping up the operations in that country is a wise one.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GPRK, WLL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.