Buffett's Bet Burdened Beyond Belief

Cash drain is about to accelerate though and dividends should be stopped to preserve maximum liquidity.

When we last talked about Seritage Growth properties (SRG), we concluded that it was in trouble.

Taking into account potential capital raises and assets sales, Seritage will likely deliver less returns than most REITs on the market today, but with much higher risk.

Since then, SRG has had a mediocre performance. While SRG has lagged the broader REIT index, and prime retail REITs, it has still performed quite respectably overall, contrary to our thesis.

Today we take a fresh look at where it stands in light of recent events and its Q3-2018 report.

Q3-2018 results

SRG reported rather abysmal funds from operations (FFO) and the metric actually went negative.

This decline was fully from the flow-through of properties that Sears (OTCPK:SHLDQ) has surrendered early on in 2018. We have yet to see the impact of properties that are being taken off rent in Q4-2018.

Of course, Sears declared bankruptcy in Q4-2018 and we have a whole new set of stores that will be added to even this expanded list.

How bad will it get?

Sears still provided $90 million of rent (annualized) in Q3-2018.

While the 39.9% of total rent looks high but manageable, that is based on signed but non-occupied leases added to the total. The current Q3-2018 run rate of actual rent was just $41.15 million or $164.6 million annualized.

Sears makes up 55% of that total ($22.63 million quarterly) and it is rapidly heading towards zero. In addition, Sears contributes to tenant expenses that SRG will have to take over. Assuming a 70% loss rate within the next 2-3 quarters, SRG will go from a flat FFO rate to an annualized negative FFO of $83.37 million.

Now some of this will be replaced by incoming leases, but whichever way we look at it, 2019 will be a negative FFO year.

The Buffett deal

In August of this year, SRG got a vote of confidence from Warren Buffett as his company, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) loaned SRG $1.6 billion.

Buffett himself was also an early investor in Seritage, and he is still a top shareholder in the REIT, owning about 5.7 percent of its outstanding shares. The billionaire said a few years ago that his investment in Seritage made sense because it didn't conflict with any of Berkshire's companies. The latest loan that Berkshire made to Seritage gives the REIT an initial loan of $1.6 billion at a fixed rate of 7 percent, with the option for Seritage to borrow an additional $400 million by a maturity date of July 31, 2023.

While Buffett had personally invested in SRG shares earlier, the current large loan from BRK.A replaced SRG's LIBOR tied loans which were rapidly approaching a 7% interest rate. This does create the apparent room for SRG to get through the Sears bankruptcy and financing is at least not an immediate concern. However, there are clauses in this loan that create potential for a default.

The Term Loan Facility includes certain financial metrics to govern springing collateral and certain covenant exceptions set forth in the Loan Agreement, including: (I) a total fixed charge coverage ratio of not less than 1.00 to 1.00 for each fiscal quarter beginning with the fiscal quarter ending September 30, 2018 through the fiscal quarter ending June 30, 2021, and not less than 1.20 to 1.00 for each fiscal quarter thereafter; (II) an unencumbered fixed charge coverage ratio of not less than 1.05 to 1.00 for each fiscal quarter beginning with the fiscal quarter ending September 30, 2018 through the fiscal quarter ending June 30, 2021, and not less than 1.30 to 1.00 for each fiscal quarter thereafter; The Term Loan Facility contains customary events of default, including (subject to certain materiality thresholds and grace periods) payment default, material inaccuracy of representations or warranties, and bankruptcy or insolvency proceedings. If there is an event of default, the lenders may declare all or any portion of the outstanding indebtedness to be immediately due and payable, exercise any rights they might have under any of the Term Loan Facility documents, and require the Company to pay a default interest rate on overdue amounts equal to 2.0% in excess of the then applicable interest rate.

It is important to note that SRG's adjusted EBITDA barely exceeded interest payments, prior to a legion of Sears properties going offline.

SRG is allowed to use a very generous definition though of "combined EBITDA," where signed but not yet occupied leases can be counted.

“Combined EBITDA” means, for any Fiscal Quarter, the sum of (A) Annualized EBITDA for such Fiscal Quarter, plus (B) without duplication of any amounts included in Annualized EBITDA, and adjustment to base rental income and expense reimbursements to reflect annualized pro forma base rental income and expense reimbursements under signed binding leases in place as of the end of such Fiscal Quarter, in each case, assuming each lease had been in place during the entire quarterly period (and then annualized) and including each lease with future rent commencement dates to the extent such future rental income is reasonably expected to commence no later than 12 months after the date of signing of any such lease, even if the tenant thereunder has not yet assumed occupancy, so long as the lease contains no material contingency to commencement outside of buildout of leased premises and related permits and approvals and expiration of applicable free and abated rent periods under such lease.

At the same time, incremental advances under facility are dependent on Annual rent and combined EBITDA exceeding $200 million.

...of the definition of “Combined EBITDA”) ended prior to the date of incurrence of such Incremental Advance for which financial statements have been delivered to the Administrative Agent pursuant to Section 5.05, is no less than $200,000,000

We saw above that this number was already at $227 million and as $80 plus million of annualized rent is lost, $200 million will be a tricky target to maintain.

What we expect

For all the apparent good faith here by BRK.A, we think the loan covenants are quite punitive and SRG may have a hard time drawing down additional funds. The good news is that it does not need funds right away as SRG has close to $500 million in net cash. The bad news is that SRG will be spending at a hurricane rate to develop its properties.

It is important to note that even with the $280 million of spending, the rents from these developments will likely be in the order of $28-$32 million annualized based on the company's own 10.0%-11.5% ROI rates. It may appear that we are ignoring projects currently nearing completion, but we are not. The $280 million spent will also include projects that will not be completed in the next 12 months and hence overall a $28-$32 million rent add is fair in our opinion.

Conclusion

The race to finish the properties has begun and SRG is on the clock. The numbers look rather bad over the next 12 months, in spite of counting the many leases that are already signed. SRG will likely have to sell more properties and if the taxable income allows (which we think it will), stop paying a dividend. SRG hinted it might go in that direction as well. Bulls have always insisted that there is great value in the SRG portfolio, something we have never been convinced of, and SRG will likely have to prove them right over the next 12 months to avoid more problems.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. Tipranks: No rating

