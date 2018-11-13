The Big Fallacy Is That  Economic Growth Will Eliminate The Federal Deficit

Even given current "conservative" estimates of future interest rates increases, debt as a share of GDP is expected, by the Congressional Budget Office to be over 92 percent in 2028.

Governments are not able to grow out of the deficits created to stimulate the economy and there is no economic research that shows that they do.

Government deficits are on the rise and future government debt service is probably severely underestimated.

How many times have we heard the following justification for government deficits?

Government deficits resulting from tax cuts will be paid off over time through accelerated economic growth.

We heard this from the Reagan administration in the 1980s. We heard this from the Trump administration in 2017. One of the latest to build on this fantasy is the coalition Italian government elected just this past March. Many other examples can be cited.

Never happens.

Well, president Trump already has his excuse for this not happening under his reign. His excuse: Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. The Fed, under Mr. Powell’s leadership, is ready to put into place in December, a fourth increase in the target range of Federal Funds rate this year.

Mr. Trump has increasingly made it known that he is unhappy with Mr. Powell’s leadership because it threatens the economy with higher longer-term interest rates, threatens to curtain economic growth, and will make it harder to contain an already out of control budget problem.

But, more and more people are realizing that this budget situation could cause problems for the future and more and more people are producing scenarios of what the future environment might look like.

The U.S. debt held by the public is now around $15.9 billion.

The U.S. Treasury is expected to issue twice as much debt in 2018 as it did in 2017,

Over the next three fiscal years, the budget deficit is expected to be around $3.0 trillion.

And, none of the figures being discussed include the possibility that a recession might happen in the next year or two…or three. After all, the current recession is now in its tenth year, the second longest economic recovery in U.S. history. The deficit would rise even faster if the U.S. experienced a recession.

This, also, does not include any major rise in longer-term interest rates such as those seen by Harvard economist and former chairman of the president’s council of economic advisors, Martin Feldstein. Mr. Feldstein has constructed a realistic picture of an economy where the yield on the 10-year U. S. Treasury note rises into the 5.00 percent range over the next two or three yeas, up from around 3.20 percent now.

The could be disastrous because about 70 percent of the federal debt will need to be refinanced over the next five years. Thus current projections put out by the Congressional Budget Office could be way off the mark.

As it stands, the picture looks bad enough.

Kate Davidson and Daniel Kruger take a look at the “debt cost” scene in the Wall Street Journal.

They write “In 2017, interest costs on federal debt of $263 billion accounted for 6.6 percent of all government spending and 1.4 percent of gross domestic product, well below averages of the previous 50 years.”

But, the federal government has had historically low interest rates to work with, even through the U. S. debt held by the public increased by almost $11.0 trillion over the last ten years.

“The Congressional Budget Office estimates interest spending will rise to $915 billion by 2028 or 13 percent of all outlays and 3.1 percent of gross domestic product.”

Interest as a percent of GDP was this high in the last part of the 1980s and into the 1990s as a result of the Reagan/Bush 41 budgets. Only under the guidance of President Bill Clinton and his Treasury Secretary Robert Rubin, did this number drop down below 2.0 percent.

Not only are these numbers out-of-line, historically, but the low interest rates distorted the composition of the budget. This is something that is going to be hard for any political party to explain and deal with in the upcoming years.

For example, the government is expected to “spend more on interest that it spends on Medicaid in 2020; more in 2023 than it spends on national defense; and more in 2025 than it spends on all nondefense discretionary programs combined... according to the CBO.”

Furthermore, the government faces some difficult decisions in the future connected with the current budget dilemma. For example, “By net September a divided Congress will need to decide whether to extend a budget agreement which boosted federal spending by $300 billion for two years over limits enacted in a 2011 law. Beyond that lawmakers need to decide whether to extend president Trump’s individual income-tax cuts, which are set to expire in 2025.”

Basically, there is little or no place for the government to go on fiscal policy in the future and if interest rates do continue to climb, the problem is going to become much worse.

And, this is assuming that there is no recession in our near future.

Of course, if there is a recession, then fiscal policy will be very constrained, and if the Federal Reserve does not continue on its path to reduce its securities portfolio and raise it’s policy rate of interest, the Fed will, itself, be limited in what it can do.

The short-run problem is that politicians have a short-term focus. The next election is in 2020 and it has already started. I can’t see our politicians, in the current state of affairs running on anything but economic policies that promise more spending and fewer taxes, especially at the top.

Right now, debt as a share of GDP is around 78 percent, the highest it has been since the end of World War II. Give the current “mild” assumptions, this figure is expected to rise above 92 percent in 2028.

Economic growth is not going to buy us out of this scenario. It never could.

Fiscal responsibility and discipline require integrity, persistence, and honesty. Where are we going to find it?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.