Cryptoassets Explained: Pundi X

Although the project may lack focus, they have produced software and hardware being used in retail stores right now.

The Pundi X token is based on the ERC-20 protocol, and runs on the Ethereum blockchain.

Introduction

Pundi X (NPXS-USD) is a project focused on more practical real-world applications of blockchain, such as use in retail stores. Wokoworks Technology HK Limited is the parent company of Pundi X, but also owns Pundi-Pundi, Scanbersama, Pundi Booster and Pundi Toko.

Pundi X has produced the XPASS card, the XPOS point of sale system, and a mobile application for android.

Source: PundiX.com

The NPXS token runs on the Ethereum (ETH-USD) blockchain using the ERC-20 standard. But, there's also a NEM version, which we'll get into later. Recall that NEM (XEM-USD) is an Ethereum competitor that I wrote about here.

Purpose and Classification

On the Pundi X website, we see that there are several ambitious goals laid out. They talk about enabling Dapps, connecting people to IPFS, engaging in retail sales, allowing people to buy and sell cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC-USD)(COIN)(OTCQX:GBTC), providing SDKs and APIs and more. However, their main thrust is to drive adoption through useful tools in the retail environment.

Source: Pundi X

This is the XPASS card, which you can see being used in this video below.

Source: YouTube

The XPOS, which is also featured in this video can be seen below. It's essentially a hybrid POS that accepts traditional payments like MasterCard (MA) or Visa (V), but also cryptocurrencies.

Source: Pundi X

Taxonomy

Utility Token.

Age, History, Current Status

Pundi X just had their ICO in January of 2018 in which they raised $35M. They have hit the ground running since then, reporting that they are already shipping XPOS terminals all over the world.

Source: Pundi X

Pundi X has created this timeline, which is also found on their website.

If they can achieve these goals, I think the whole cryptocurrency ecosystem would benefit from the positive externalities. The reason is that the POS system supports many of the top cryptocurrencies. So, suddenly all those cryptos could be used to buy anything from a store with one of these devices, which would be awesome.

Software Development

Pundi X has released the Xwallet application for Android, and is preparing for the release of the iOS version soon. The app doesn't have very many downloads yet (over 500 as reported by the Play Store), but the reviews are good, around 4.2/5.

As far as I can tell, the company has not open sourced any of their code, so this limits our ability to check in on their activity and participation level. I consider this a strike against them, but on the other hand they have delivered functioning hardware and software quickly. So, clearly the team can deliver results.

Market Capitalization

Right now Pundi X is sitting at number 36 in market cap according to Coinmarketcap.com. This puts them right between Bytecoin (BCN-USD)(BTE-USD) and Nano (NANO-USD), formerly known as Raiblocks.

Source: Coinmarketcap.com

Just look at the daily volume compared to these two. $14M compared to, $2M and $500k, wow. The 8.54% price increase over the last 24 hours doesn't hurt either.

Exchange Liquidity

If you want to buy or trade Pundi X on an exchange, you can do so on Cashierest, Latoken, or Binance. But, the most popular exchange by far is Allbit, with 63% of the volume in the last 24 hours.

Source: Coinmarketcap.com

The most popular trading pair by far is NPXS/ETH, but NPXS is also actively traded for KRW and BTC.

Token Issuance Model

Pundi X launched their ICO with a token called PXS, but there was a token swap in which people could switch these tokens for NPXS, which is what the token goes by today. The exchange rate was 1:1000 when converting between PXS and NPXS.

Today, there is a total supply of 280,255,193,861 tokens, of which 142,603,994,148 are circulating. The amount of tokens is fixed, and there is no mining or staking. Tokens are burned with each transaction completed at an XPOS terminal, which should result in slight deflation over time.

13.1. PXS 3-year release program we accept Ethereum (ETH-USD) during the ICO and the basic exchange rate between ETH and PXS is 1 ETH = 1666.67 PXS3 subject to holding for three (3) years (36 months) and fulfill the KYC requirement. However, purchaser will only receive 500 PXS (30%) at the moment, the rest of the 1166.67 PXS (70%) will be entitled only if the purchaser holds for 3 years (36 months). We will release the rest of the 70% of the PXS token on a monthly basis. Therefore, purchaser who does not hold PXS for 36 months shall be penalized getting lesser PXS token. In short, the total receiving token is 1 ETH: 1666.67 PXS; the initial receiving token is 500 PXS, and the locked token is 1166.67 token subject to terms and conditions. - Pundi X Whitepaper

Delaying the issuance of tokens in this manner helps to ensure that investors don't just buy this token to flip for a quick buck.

Security

Security is not really covered very well in the whitepaper. However, since this team is building a PoS card and terminal that accepts credit card payments from the big names in the industry, there are going to be some stringent requirements placed on them. The pundi X tokens also living on the Ethereum blockchain, so they will pick up some security from the Ethereum network in that regard.

I think the team has chosen to focus on ease of use rather than security, which is good to a certain extent. But, security should not be ignored. I'd like to hear more from the team on this front.

Whitepaper

The whitepaper is really straight forward. It reads more like a marketing pamphlet, but it does make a good business case for Pundi X.

Basically, the goal is to increase adoption, which I like.

1.7. The Solution This paper presents Pundi X, a platform for consumerizing cryptocurrencies by enabling their use in retail Point of Sale (POS) through a mobile app and contactless payment card. Following in the footsteps of Bitcoin, Pundi X has the same properties of Real Implementation, Open Governance and Incentivization that allows for the rapid global expansion of the solution. 1.8. Real Implementation Pundi X is a complete end-to-end solution for contactless and mobile retail point-of sale (POS) including a full-stack reference implementation of all the components. It includes a mobile application, a contactless smart card and point-of-sale (POS) terminals that are already in deployment. All of these components will be made widely available through open source and open specifications. - Pundi X Whitepaper

They continue:

Pundi X Platform will be provided as open source and the hardware reference implementation specifications will be provided under Creative Commons. The Pundi X solution will therefore be readily deployable across the world in regions outside of Indonesia. With these international deployments, Pundi X will be able to reach the 1 Billion user mark. - Pundi X Whitepaper

Sounds good to me.

Community

Pundi X has 1,438 followers on LinkedIn, 28,783 people in their English telegram channel, and 52.9k followers on Twitter. This places them right between Bytecoin and Nano in terms of Twitter (TWTR) popularity.

However, their popularity on Reddit is a bit low with only 3.3k subscribers.

Criticism

Some have pointed out that Pundi X seems a bit unfocused. I agree with this assessment, based on the fact that the company has a wide scope of objectives. Also, they have launched a second XPOS device that runs on the NEM blockchain. This device uses a totally different token, the NPXSEM.

Source: YouTube

The team has proven that they can deliver, but I would like to see the software open sourced and less distractions like this nonsense with NEM.

Conclusion

I like that this team set a goal and started shipping hardware and software right away. This is great. I hope they succeed. In cryptocurrency, adoption is the name of the game, so I hope they nail it.

I'm not sure if I would invest in this token however, just because I'm not sure how the token itself would really appreciate. Sure, it's going to be used for fees, but we're talking fractions of a coin per transaction and there's billions of these tokens.

However, I think this team could produce meaningful spillover effects for the community at large and I wish the Pundi X team all the best. You're doing the Lord's work.

This article was published first in Crypto Blue Chips.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTC-USD, ETH-USD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.