November 15 Natural Gas Storage Report: Final Injection

THE WEATHER

Last week, the number of total degree-days (TDDs) jumped by around 35% w-o-w, as heating demand went up across the U.S. – particularly, in the Central and Midwest parts of the country. However, we estimate that total energy demand (as measured in total degree-days – TDDs) was some 12% below last year’s level.

This week, the weather conditions cooled down again. We estimate that the number of HDDs will surge by no less than 60% w-o-w in the week ending November 16. Total energy demand (measured in TDDs) should be some 35% above last year’s level. Next week, the weather conditions are expected to warm up, but only a bit. The number of HDDs is currently projected to drop by 10% w-o-w for the week ending November 23 (see the chart below). On balance, total energy is projected to be some 15.0% above last year’s level.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

The latest numerical weather prediction models are showing above normal HDDs and TDDs over the next 15 days (November 13-November 28). Consumption-wise, the latest weather models are bullish in absolute terms, but not as bullish as previously. Total demand is expected to average 97.0 bcf/d over the next 15 days (some 20% above 5-year average), supported (in part) by strong exports – specifically, into Mexico – but also by strong LNG sales.

Natural gas consumption is also supported by a number of non-degree-day factors such as higher nuclear outages. As of Tuesday, there were a total of 15,000 MW of nuclear power generation offline (-700 MW from Monday, but +9% vs. 5-year average). Although the deviation of nuclear outages from the historical norm has been moderating lately, the absolute figures are still high. Our subscribers receive daily (early morning) update on all the market variables, including nuclear outages. Consider signing up, if interested (see the link below). Other non-degree-day factors, such as coal-to-gas switching is no longer providing any additional boost to consumption.

Overall, while total demand remains strong, its deviation from historical norm is declining. We currently estimate that it will drop to 8% by November 23, before growing again (see the chart below). At the same time, we estimate that total natural gas supply will remain at no less than some 16% above 5-year average over the next 30 days (at least).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

STORAGE

U.S. Energy Information Administration should report a smaller change in natural gas storage this week compared to the week prior. We anticipate to see an injection of 30 bcf (6 bcf smaller than the comparable figure in the ICE’s latest report for the EIW-US EIA Financial Weekly Index, 43 bcf larger than a year ago and 11 bcf larger vs. 5-year average for this time of the year).

The natural gas rally from mid-September and especially from October 31 is almost entirely built on very bullish expectations. Indeed, we currently expect annual storage deficit to expand by 136 bcf over the next four weeks (five EIA reports). Our projection for the next three reports is bullish compared to ICE figures (as has been the case from Nov. 1 - see the chart below). At the same time, however, our EOS index is mostly in line with market expectations. As of this morning, it stood at 1,397 bcf (13 bcf below ICE figures and 43 bcf above the comparable results from March 2018).

Source: NYMEX, ICE, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

The question is – what exactly has the market priced in? Given that EIA is yet to confirm at least one bullish storage draw, it seems reasonable to infer that the market has taken a very broad view and has priced in a lot more than just bullish short-term weather. Therefore, the amplitude of future changes is going to increase. If there is a slightest hint that the weather is not turning as bullish as expected, the price can potentially drop like a stone. At this moment in time, however, the bulls remain in control and weather forecast is providing them with support.

