American Airlines: No Bullish Case For This Stock Right Now

Based on this, and on the stock's current valuation, I fail to find a bullish case for American Airlines at this point in time.

Debt levels continue to remain high, and this company is not generating as much cash as its peers.

American Airlines (AAL) is down by over 30% since the start of this year.

In a previous article back in May, I argued that while American Airlines (AAL) has high debt levels, this should not be a concern over the long-term as the airline is overhauling its fleet with more fuel-efficient aircraft, which will result in cost savings over the long-term.

However, one comment which certainly gave me food for thought was as follows:

Source: Previous Article on Seeking Alpha

When I analyzed the net income to long-term debt of American Airlines and its competitors, this was done using YCharts data - of which I am unsure whether this does indeed include capitalization of leases. In this regard, I decided to take a closer look at the balance sheets of American Airlines, Delta Airlines (DAL), and United Continental Holdings (UAL) for the most recent quarter as compared to the end of 2017.

American Airlines

AAL Sep-18 Dec-17 Long-term debt and capital leases 22274 22511 Less cash 303 295 Net long-term debt 21971 22216

DAL Sep-18 Dec-17 Long-term debt and capital leases 8115 6592 Less cash 1380 1814 Net long-term debt 6735 4778

UAL Sep-18 Dec-17 Long-term debt and capital leases 13334 12699 Less cash 2621 1482 Net long-term debt 10713 11217

Sources: September 2018 Balance Sheets (AAL, DAL, UAL)

From the above, we can see that while American Airlines does have a higher debt load on a dollar basis, while both Delta and United Airlines correspondingly have a higher proportion of cash to long-term debt.

With that in mind, it is worth pointing out that Delta’s net long-term debt after including cash is up by over 40%, while net long-term debt for American Airlines has decreased slightly. Ultimately, the airline industry is highly capital intensive and it is therefore understandable that all three companies would have long-term debt (including capital leases) that would far exceed reported cash.

Now, back to the more fundamental question - is a high debt load a problem for American Airlines going forward?

Well, the stock has clearly come under a lot of price pressure in 2018:

Source: investing.com

More specifically, the stock has continued to fall recently over concerns regarding rising fuel prices, the very thing American Airlines is trying to avoid by upgrading its fleet.

While demand for air travel itself rose by 5.4 percent in Q3 2018 to $11.6 billion, total operating expenses has also grown and net income has seen a significant drop on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis:

Source: American Airlines Q3 2018 Earnings Report

So, while there could be a case for saying that high debt loads by American Airlines could pay off later down the line with fleet modernization, this eventuality still seems to be quite distant. Moreover, American Airlines is not generating as much cash from its operations in the meantime, and this is concerning.

Additionally, American Airlines continues to be more expensive than its peers on a P/E basis:

Source: ycharts.com

At this point in time, I cannot find any bullish case for this stock. American Airlines is still relatively expensive in spite of its price drop, and the airline is not generating enough cash to cover high debt levels. Until we see a significant reduction in long-term debt as well as a revival in earnings, I would not be a buyer in this stock.

Disclaimer: This article is written on an "as is" basis and without warranty. The content represents my opinion only and in no way constitutes professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.