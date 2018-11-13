Toyota's 2019 Sales To Get A Boost From All-New Corolla And RAV4

In 2019, these headwinds reverse, and Toyota will benefit from tailwinds that logically should boost its U.S. sales numbers.

Sales have shifted to the RAV4 SUV for those who are willing to pay more, and the all-new subcompact C-HR crossover starting in April 2017.

In the U.S., the Corolla sedan has been declining in sales, but still outsells the hatchback version by more than 10:1. Welcome to America!

Toyota will introduce an all-new Corolla on Nov. 15. The current Corolla sedan hails from 2013. This is the normal generational replacement cycle.

On November 12, Toyota (TM) issued a press release that it will show its all-new Corolla on November 15: here. This is important because the Toyota Corolla is the best-selling car of all time.

According to Wikipedia, more than 40 million Corollas had been sold by mid-2013: here. That means that by now, we should be at 45 million. In comparison, less than half as many - or 21.5 million - Volkswagen Beetles were made until production stopped in 2003: here.

The Toyota Corolla’s status as the best-selling car of all time therefore makes the launch of a new one especially important in the car industry. The current Toyota Corolla sedan that's sold in the U.S. today hails from 2013, so given the normal “all new” generational cycle in the car industry, late 2018 or 2019 would be easily predictable as the natural replacement moment.

For all its success as the world’s best-selling car ever, Toyota’s global Corolla franchise is a bit of a mess. Why?

First, the Corolla sedan that constitutes more than 90% of Toyota’s U.S. Corolla sales is a completely different car than the Corolla hatchback, which was initially sold as a Scion in the U.S. market a few years ago, then taking on the Corolla iM name, and now is called the Corolla Hatchback. Get that? Having the sedan version of a car being completely different than the hatchback version makes no sense. It ought to be only a styling difference in the rear one-third of the vehicle.

Mind you, that's the situation as it stands today - which is before Toyota unveils the details about the new Corolla sedan on November 15. Once those details are made available, we can revisit this analysis.

Second, there's an equally crazy labeling difference between Corollas sold in different geographies. In Europe and some other geographies, the Corolla is not sold as a sedan - but the hatchback is called “Auris.” Why? There's no obvious good answer, but rather the obvious answer is that it seems totally stupid as it does not benefit from, or contribute to, the global Corolla franchise value.

On the other hand, the European Corolla - er, Auris - has a hybrid version for those who think that the Prius is unacceptably ugly. And believe me, I have spoken to a lot of people who feel that way. Why can’t Toyota learn something from Mazda (OTCPK:MZDAF) or Tesla (TSLA) as to how to design a car, whether it is partially electrified, wholly electrified, or not electrified at all, so as to avoid making it ugly?

The other point to be made about body style is this: The sedan version of the Corolla is not sold in Europe. This mimics the situation Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF) has with the Golf and Jetta. The Jetta is not sold in Europe anymore. Why? Europeans buy hatchbacks and wagons - not sedans.

In contrast, Americans buy sedans - but not very many hatchbacks or wagons, unless they are called “SUVs” or “crossovers,” at which point Americans buy a lot of them. Get that? The SUV is American-speak for “wagon” or “hatchback.”

With that in mind, let’s take a look at how Toyota’s Corolla sales in the U.S are doing. Let’s start with the sedan:

Corolla sedan 2018 2017 change Prior full year 308695 360483 -14% January 20011 20107 0% February 23535 25395 -7% March 29245 30584 -4% April 24015 29136 -18% May 27052 30942 -13% June 25947 29432 -12% July 24589 26600 -8% August 23777 25995 -9% September 19130 30931 -38% October 20416 23177 -12% Total 2018 237717 272299 -13%

As you can see in the table above, U.S. Corolla sales were down 14% in 2017 and down 13% thus far in 2018. Especially given the context of the continued market shift from sedans to SUVs, combined with this being the last year of the current (soon to be “old”) Corolla sedan, this kind of a decline is expected.

Let’s shift our attention to the hatchback version of the Corolla, which is a completely different car under the skin:

Corolla iM 2018 2017 change Prior full year 20501 17727 16% January 1396 1460 -4% February 1486 1766 -16% March 2147 2123 1% April 1881 1968 -4% May 2526 1995 27% June 2221 1619 37% July 2165 1733 25% August 2378 1649 44% September 1667 1838 -9% October 1604 1490 8% Total 2018 19471 17641 10%

As you can see in the table above, the Corolla hatchback has done better. An all-new generation arrived mid-year 2018 and fueled huge increases in July and August - as well as a tiny bit in June too. Still, it’s a good result overall. The old generation was up 16% in 2017, and being up 10% in 2018 is very good considering that there was a generational shift that also slowed things down a little bit in the spring as the old generation was being moved out.

However, look at the overall magnitude: At 19,471 sold in 2018, it’s not even 10% of the 237,717 sedans sold during the same time, despite its 13% decline. As I wrote above, Americans prefer sedans over small hatchbacks. It’s true with Volkswagen Jetta vs. Golf, and it’s true in this case with Corolla sedan vs. Corolla Hatchback.

Furthermore, to illustrate how Toyota’s customers have shifted their buying patterns in recent years, let’s compare these numbers with Toyota’s best-selling compact SUV, the RAV4:

RAV4 U.S. 2018 2017 change Prior full year 407594 352154 16% January 26655 22155 20% February 29867 26351 13% March 34937 32027 9% April 31007 31757 -2% May 38202 38356 0% June 37722 34120 11% July 41093 41804 -2% August 42222 43265 -2% September 37440 42395 -12% October 34004 34086 0% Total 2018 353149 346316 2%

As you can see in the table above, the RAV4 now outsells the Corolla by a wide margin - and that’s despite that much of the RAV4’s 2018 sales have been impacted by the drawdown in advance of the all-new RAV4 arriving in U.S. dealerships potentially in as little as weeks from now. Yet, after a 16% up year in 2017, it’s still up 2% in 2018 - even if most of the 2018 gains took place in the first quarter of the year.

But hold on a minute. The RAV4 is a more expensive vehicle than the Corolla. They are not just an easy substitute for each other. Corolla buyers are looking for deals around $15,000 or sometimes even less, after discounts. The RAV4 has MSRPs that are way higher than that.

Therefore, in 2017, Toyota introduced the C-HR, which is a smaller and less expensive SUV, that started eating into RAV4 sales numbers, but also could attract the marginal Corolla buyer. Let’s see how it has been doing in the U.S. market:

C-HR U.S. 2018 2017 change Prior full year 25755 0 N/A January 3946 0 N/A February 4420 0 N/A March 5253 0 N/A April 3923 550 613% May 4366 1848 136% June 4331 3100 40% July 3688 3444 7% August 3823 2901 32% September 4180 3017 39% October 3683 3638 1% Total 2018 41613 18498 125%

As you can see in the table above, sales quickly reached a decent level after its April 2017 introduction to the U.S. market. Toyota is now moving approximately 4,000 C-HR units per month in the U.S. market - twice as many as it has been selling Corolla hatchbacks (approximately 2,000 per month).

Conclusion: Toyota will benefit in 2019

The automotive replacement cycle is what it is. It’s about 5-6 years for Toyota. Therefore, it gets an all-new RAV4 at the end of 2018 and a new Corolla seemingly a few months after that.

Given that these generational cut-overs impact sales numbers, Toyota stands on the cusp of some cyclical tailwinds helping its 2019 numbers. First, the RAV4 that should help numbers already in the first half of 2019, and then the Corolla which should help Toyota’s U.S. sales numbers no later than the second half of 2019.

Now, all Toyota needs to improve even more is to introduce more and newer SUVs across the range - from the smallest to the largest. Just look at what Kia (OTCPK:KIMTF) and Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF) are rolling out in 2019: here.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: At the time of submitting this article for publication, the author was short TSLA. However, positions can change at any time. The author regularly attends press conferences, new vehicle launches and equivalent, hosted by most major automakers.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.