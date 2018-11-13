Theravance: Why Yupelri Can Become A Blockbuster

Theravance's valuation currently discounts only part of its most important assets, so the stock is excellent value.

The drug

Yupelri (revefenacin) inhalation solution is an anticholinergic (or LAMA) approved for the maintenance treatment of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (or COPD). It was discovered by Theravance (TBPH) within its development partnership with GSK (GSK), but didn't work with the Ellipta device, so GSK returned it to Theravance, which later partnered the drug with Mylan (MYL).

According to Theravance, following Friday's approval Yupelri will be available within a few weeks. Pricing is unknown at this time, but should be similar to its only competitor Lonhala Magnair (marketed by Sunovion), i.e. ~$600 net of discounts for one month of therapy. Its patents provide exclusivity until 2025 at the very least, but I expect the drug to have at least 10 years of marketing exclusivity thanks to one or more different patent extension possibilities at its disposal.

Competition

Lonhala is the only competitor in the nebulized setting and has a very similar label to Yupelri. However, it is different in a few important aspects:

1) It works only with its own, proprietary Magnair inhaler.

2) Lonhals is reimbursed through Medicare part D (similar to other inhaled respiratory drugs, like the usual dry-powder inhalers), which makes reimbursement and formulary inclusion more challenging. This is presumably due to the proprietary inhaler. In contrast, Yupelri can be used in any standard jet nebulizer and can simply be plugged into the hospital's own compressed air system. It will be covered by the far more attractive Medicare part B.

3) It is taken twice daily, while Yupelri is taken only once daily. Once-daily always wins over twice-daily when it comes to adherence (and bad adherence means more exacerbations and costs).

4) Since it is twice-daily, Sunovion hasn't published a head-to-head comparison to once-daily tiotropium (Spiriva), which is the gold standard drug. Mylan and Theravance have published this data and Yupelri looks excellent with a 17% reduction of the exacerbation rate. Even when it comes to FEV1, the most important standard measure of lung function, Yupelri monotherapy clearly beats all other existing LAMAs (e.g. patients breathe a whopping 32% better than on Spiriva). Most importantly, Yupelri has also demonstrated enormous, additional FEV1 improvements when added to the patients' previous therapy. For example, if patients were previously on the LABA/ICS combo Advair, the addition of Yupelri further improved their lung function.

5) In theory, Lonhala's proprietary inhaler could be an advantage, since it is portable (which standard jet nebulizers are not) and the inhalation takes less time (~50% compared to Yupelri), but its cleaning is very complex. Overall, the total time consumed for inhalations with Lonhala will probably be more. Finally, complexity is something both doctors and patients want to avoid. Since nebulized therapy is typically prescribed to older patients with some cognitive problems or lack of dexterity, an easy-to-use, familiar device is a huge plus when it comes to adoption.

Marketing

Yupelri will be promoted by two sales forces: Theravance's own sales force is already in place and will target hospitals, where relatively easy reimbursement through Medicare part B should accelerate adoption. I expect competition from Lonhala to be very weak in this setting.

According to research by Theravance Biopharma, 45% of all COPD patients hospitalized for exacerbations leave the emergency setting with a prescription for nebulized therapy. As 38% of these patients have not been on nebulized options before, chances are good that many of these new patients can be captured.

In addition, Mylan will promote the drug in the outpatient setting, where it already has a large respiratory sales force, since it markets a nebulized, twice-daily LABA, Perforomist, in that setting and will also promote its generic Advair.

Both companies together will try to make sure that as many patients as possible leaving the hospital with a Yupelri script will adopt the drug for chronic use. If many patients want to use the drug regularly, payers will be incentivized to cover the drug, therefore the quick adoption in the hospital setting could enable faster formulary inclusion as well.

Sunovion also already has a respiratory sales force in place which previously only sold its market-leading Perforomist-competitor Brovana, but recently added the Novartis (NVS) handheld products to its sales bag (e.g. the LAMA/LABA combo Ultibron). However, this collaboration was only the result of Novartis' failure to compete effectively with the market leader GSK and results for Sunovion have been lackluster to date. Therefore, I expect the Mylan sales force to have a much stronger voice with prescribers.

While Cafepharma quotes must always be used with extreme caution, there are so many from different periods and in different threads that complain about Sunovion's strategy, that there is probably some truth beneath. Effectively, it looks like Lonhala reps are already feeling the heat from the looming Yupelri launch:

"Our “leaders” are still peddling the lie that Lonhala will be a $500 million drug. It will be lucky to be $50 million once Revefenacin is out, maybe lucky to get to $5 million."

Another example from the ground:

"The speakers for Lonhala Magnair are not impressed. The fact that it is an EXTREMELY expensive Part D drug will drive patients quickly to coverage gap. That is making a broad assumption that is covered at all ... copay will be unaffordable for most. They don't like the fact that other nebulized products require a 2nd device. They see that as cumbersome for patients. Combine all that with the fact that the efficacy data is no better than other products already on the market, respiratory division is in trouble."

Sunovion effectively has some problems at launch. While the drug was approved in 12/2017 (delayed due to a CRL), it was available only 4 months later. So Yupelri will launch only 8 months after Lonhala.

As far as the device is concerned, one Lonhala rep says:

"First week selling Longhala and it was a disaster! I think it is a great device but got laughed at from Dr.s for cost and no coverage they didn’t do a ... workshop on how to handle that!"

In summary, reps believe that "when Mylan/Theravance launch their neb LAMA, Lonhala will fade into oblivion."

Market

So far, the two available nebulized LABAs have totaled about $400m in annual sales. While in the handheld segment LABAs represent only 1-2% of total prescriptions, in the nebulized segment they represented 100% only because there used to be no alternative. Hence, it is reasonable to assume that, over time, the now available LAMAs will take at least their usual share among patients on nebulized therapy, which would be ~50%. However, since the other mainstay of COPD therapy, i.e. LABA/ICS combos like Advair, are still not available for nebulizers, LAMAs will probably take a much larger share. They might even take the entire market or almost, and especially a once-daily option is very attractive.

Moreover, there are excellent chances for a market expansion, e.g. patients with low PIFR (Peak Inspiratory Flow Rate) that can't use DPIs (you need to be able to take a deep breath to get the dry powder down into your lungs) could first use Yupelri to open their airways so that afterwards they can use a LABA/ICS like Breo (for a combined triple therapy) or a LABA like Perforomist (for an open LABA/LAMA combo).

Since the label allows add-on use of Yupelri, patients don't need to change therapy totally, but can simply add Yupelri to their existing drug mix - also thanks to a safety profile similar or in part even better than placebo.

In addition, for many older patients DPIs are stressful, as they need to get right a few things immediately and can't afford any misstep, otherwise the dose is lost or partially lost. So far, there was no gold standard option in nebulized form, but those on Spiriva or Incruse might now shift to Yupelri for chronic use.

Furthermore, longer term there is a chance to see a Yupelri + LABA combo, basically a "nebulized Anoro", which could have the additional benefit of effectively prolonging Yupelri's patent life.

Finally, the industry is currently trying to expand the use of LAMAs in the asthma population as well. Boehringer already sells its LAMA Spiriva for asthma and has successfully tested triple therapy including Spiriva for this indication. GSK will soon publish results from its CAPTAIN study in asthma as well, which might expand the market for its triple combo Trelegy significantly. If LAMAs got established as asthma treatments, Yupelri's potential could easily double.

I am not very bullish on the dry-powder version or potential handheld combos including revefenacin. While in theory a great drug (probably the best LAMA ever), it would compete as a single product against a generic Spiriva and GSK's unassailable Ellipta range. Therefore it would only make sense as a component of a larger series of superior, branded combination products, which has yet to surface.

The current total U.S. market for nebulized therapies totals probably about 1.5m prescriptions/year (which already includes a small expansion, as Brovana + Perforomist achieve about 110k scripts/month combined).

Within 3 years, patent exclusivity for both legacy drugs ends, so both Mylan and Sunovion are highly incentivized to move their share of the market to the new drugs. Hence, within 4 years at the latest, a minimum sales estimate would be ~$200m for each of them, but actually pricing for Lonhala is ~50% higher than for Brovana, so it should be really $300m - without any significant market expansion. If, as expected, Yupelri outperforms Lonhala, its minimum share should come closer to $400m.

It is hard to estimate the precise effects of any market expansion. It could be huge and double the TAM - or smaller, for example, if LABA/LAMA combos on the one hand enlarge the market, but on the other hand cannibalize sales from LAMA monotherapy.

We have already seen that Sunovion tells its reps about a $500m potential. This might be a tad aggressive for Lonhala, but for Yupelri it looks far more realistic. With a greater market expansion and/or higher pricing, $1B or more could be possible as well.

Valuation

From Theravance's point of view, in addition to 35% of the economics in the U.S., there might also be low double-digit royalties on international sales (which Mylan has licensed for all countries except China), upfront payments and royalties from China and 100% of the economics from dry-powder versions.

Moreover, Theravance is

"eligible to receive from Mylan additional potential development, regulatory and sales milestone payments totaling up to $205.0 million in the aggregate, with $160.0 million associated with revefenacin monotherapy and $45.0 million for future potential combination products. Of the $160.0 million associated with monotherapy, $150.0 million relates to commercialization and $10.0 million relates to regulatory actions in the EU. (Source)

Based on my DCF models, I feel comfortable with a NPV range between $400m and $600m, where the higher end is more likely than the lower end. (The full models, including detailed assumptions, are available in my subscription service Stability & Opportunity.)

The stock

Since the entire company currently trades for ~$1.5B net of cash (assuming the outstanding converts will be converted into new shares and therefore add to dilution), the midpoint of the range leaves $1B for other assets. The lion's share of this residual amount is covered by the GSK-partnered Trelegy Ellipta, which is shaping up as the smashing success I predicted many years ago (while Evercore projected peak sales of $200m - which Trelegy will probably deliver in year #2 already). Which leaves very little for the company's many other promising assets:

One compound partnered with Janssen (JNJ) in two phase 2 trials in ulcerative colitis and Crohn's, which alone could net the company up to $900m of development and commercialization milestones, in addition to a 33% share of U.S. net profits and double-digit royalties on ex-U.S. sales.

Another potential blockbuster and orphan drug in phase 3 that could revolutionize the treatment of neurogenic orthostatic hypotension.

Several other programs that are already partnered and could deliver substantial royalty income for Theravance.

A productive research engine that has already delivered several approved drugs and has rarely failed a single trial. I expect the company to present at least another potential blockbuster development candidate at its upcoming R&D event on 12/12/18.

Theravance remains a stock for day traders that often shows great volatility without any reason - which is yet another indicator for a highly likely market inefficiency. After following the company since before its spin-off, I still believe patient, long-term investors in Theravance will be rewarded very well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TBPH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.