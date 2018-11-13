Insperity Expects Yet Another Year Of Double-Digit Growth

Conservatively, the company is confident it will achieve double-digit growth again in 2019.

In its fall campaign, Insperity will be pushing its latest solution, Workforce Acceleration, designed to meet the needs of small to midmarket businesses not ready for co-employment.

Insperity reported third quarter results and updated full-year guidance on November 1st. For the fourth consecutive year, adjusted EBITDA growth should exceed 26% and may reach 33% in 2018.

In its latest earnings call, Insperity (NSP) CEO, Paul Sarvadi, encouraged analysts to validate the potential of its latest solutions offering.

“You can just kind of run those numbers out...”

The Expansion

Traditionally, Insperity has operated as a PEO (professional employer organization) for small to medium-sized businesses. In a PEO model, the employee is “co-employed” by an administrative employer, such as Insperity, and the worksite employer.

The company's growth has been spurred by geographic expansion and resource expansion through the recruitment and development of Business Performance Advisors (BPA). A BPA is responsible for account management from the initial sales cycle through support and maintenance. Years ago, Insperity found its training and a year's worth of experience were difference-makers relative to a BPA's productivity.

“With twelve months of experience in the field as a trained BPA, we typically reach a critical point of increased productivity and generate workforce optimization sales.”

Through the third quarter of 2018, Insperity had opened six new sales offices and hired and trained 16% more Business Performance Advisors compared to the 2017 third quarter. In its core segment, new sales accounted for a 26% increase in the average number of worksite employees.

In early 2017, though its growth potential was not slowing, the company opted to expand its offerings for companies not interested in or not ready for a PEO model. It began developing a traditional HR service, Workforce Administration. Insperity tested Workforce Administration throughout 2017.

In the 2018 second quarter, the company added brokered benefits management to the solution and rebranded the offering as Workforce Acceleration. Acceleration is defined as a “self-service, human capital management software bundle, plus professional HR support as needed”. The options include payroll and tax administration, time and attendance processing, HR administration, onboarding, performance management and employee-related compliance support. Brokered benefits management was the last key piece needed to round out the offering.

“Workforce Acceleration, our comprehensive traditional employment solution, is now fully ready for roll-out.”

The Potential

Insperity's 2018 fall campaign will highlight the availability of Workforce Acceleration. BPAs have a green light to push the service.

“We intend to incentivize BPAs to increase the volume of Workforce Acceleration sales.”

In the third quarter earnings call, Mr. Sarvadi verbalized key information relative to the offering's potential.

“Every year that we are out in the marketplace, we see approximately 35,000 business owners face-to-face and we close about 3,000 or so of them in our co-employment model. But, the rest of those companies that we see face-to-face are very good prospects for Workforce Acceleration... And so what we see is that, from the same effort, the investment we make in our more than 550 Business Performance Advisors out in the marketplace, that we're able to take their same time and effort that they spend, and instead of just getting the co-employment sale, also getting a couple of Workforce Acceleration traditional employment bundle sales. And we believe that, over time, we can make the value of those other sales worth 1/3 to 1/2 of the value of a Workforce Optimization sale.” (emphasis added)

So, Insperity's BPAs convert approximately 8-1/2% of sales calls to potential customers. That means a glaring 91+% of small to midmarket businesses representing over 67 million employees are potential candidates for another solution. “Running these numbers” should indeed illuminate the potential.

Year-to-date revenue through the third quarter of 2018 is $2.86 billion. This compares to $2.47 billion through the first three quarters of 2017 and $3.3 billion for all of 2017. To date, year-over-year revenue growth equals $388 million. It should equal approximately $490 million for the full year.

The growth in revenue is not wholly generated from new sales. Wage increases and the like do contribute a small portion. For example, in the 2018 third quarter, the average pay for comparable employees grew 4% compared to 2017.

But, if 3,000 new sales would have generated the whole of the $490 million in additional revenue, the average Workforce Optimization sale would be worth around $163 thousand. Using the factor of 1/3 to ½, a Workforce Acceleration sale could be worth $53.9 thousand to $81.6 thousand. And, if the ratio of Workforce Acceleration sales to Workforce Optimization sales is 2 to 1, annual revenue potential would equal $323 million to $490 million.

Running the numbers using the average number of worksite employees (WSEE) metric should validate the potential. Through the 2018 third quarter, WSEE was 204,895 as compared to 180,424 through the 2017 third quarter. Thus, year-over-year growth is 24,471 worksite employees. Insperity's guidance for average WSEEs for the full year of 2018 is 208,300 to 209,200. This compares to the 2017 average of 182,696 for the full year and would make year-over-year growth approximately 26,000 employees. Based on approximately 3,000 sales, the average number of worksite employees per sale equates to 8.7. Insperity's average revenue per WSEE per month is $1,552. If Insperity's BPAs can generate 6,000 sales of Workforce Acceleration at average revenue per WSEE per month in a range of $517 to $776, additional revenue for a year would equate to $324 million to $486 million. The estimate aligns with the revenue projection.

The Bottom Line Impact

Insperity considers adjusted EBITDA per worksite employee per month as a key metric for measuring performance. It reflects the company's ability to manage expenses and set pricing. From 2015 to 2017, Insperity's growth in adjusted EBITDA exceeded 26% annually. For 2018, the company expects adjusted EBITDA to grow 33%. The adjusted EBITDA per worksite employee per month metric improved from $54 in 2014 to the current projection of $95. Insperity is hardly backing off the adjusted EBITDA growth trend.

“I would expect to end up with a budget for 2019 with growth in adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS at rates slightly higher than our unit growth.”

Adjusted earnings per share through the third quarter of 2018 equal $3.06. For the year, Insperity is now projecting adjusted earnings to range from $3.69 to $3.73 per share. In 2017, adjusted EPS totaled $2.45. Thus, at the midpoint, adjusted EPS will have increased $1.26 per share.

In formulating an impact to adjusted earnings relative to selling the Workforce Acceleration solution, it is pertinent to remember the employees are already on board, the time and effort is already being expended. The initial contact will be structured to “explain both options right up front and then slot them into the right option that's best for them”.

In the 2018 third quarter, with net income at $35.7 million and revenue at $925.13 million, net income margin equals 3.86%. For the first nine months of 2018, net income margin is 3.82%. Considering Workforce Acceleration sales should grow without corresponding increases in expense, Insperity should experience net income margin improvement. The company has already seen a similar impact related to its midmarket initiative.

“...as we have succeeded in the midmarket space, we have turned this segment into a premium to our growth rate. This opens up the potential for worksite employee growth -- or worksite employee growth rate -- to exceed the BPA growth rate by a couple of points in the future.”

Nevertheless, at current net income margins, on additional revenue of $323 million to $490 million, net income should increase $12.4 million to $18.8 million. With 41.5 million shares outstanding, adjusted earnings would improve in a range of $0.30 to $0.45 per share.

Traditional Growth

With its third quarter results, Insperity updated its 2018 full-year guidance. First, it raised the low-end of its range for WSEEs from 207,400 to 208,300 for a year-over-year increase of at least 14%. The adjusted EBITDA range improved from $225 million to $229 million to a range of $236 million to $238 million. Thus, year-over-year, adjusted EBITDA will grow at least 33%. Its projection for adjusted EPS was upgraded $0.20 on both ends from a range of $3.49 to $3.53 to a range of $3.69 to $3.73, now equating to year-over-year improvement of at least 50%.

The upgraded projections are some of the numbers used to estimate the potential of the Workforce Acceleration offering. Yet, “running those numbers” is based on the same 550+ BPAs conducting business in the same locales.

Insperity expects the number of paid worksite employees to grow in the low-to-mid teens for 2019. As well, it is tracking trends in the marketplace confirming a lack of qualified employees. This deficit tends to drive up both salaries and overtime costs.

Insperity estimates its BPA count will grow 13% to 15% in 2019.

The company's geographic location expanse now covers 75% of its target market. The number of new sales offices to open in 2019 should number more than six but they will likely open in smaller markets.

Insperity will continue to pursue the “midmarket” segment of the market, those businesses with 150 to 5,000 employees. In the third quarter, it did enroll its largest account to date. As well, the company has formed an “enterprise” division for 1,000+ employee companies and national accounts.

“We're just getting better and better at making our service model a customized fit for these really strong midmarket companies that are growing and trying to develop.”

At a broad glance, Insperity will see more resources in more locations offering more solutions in 2019. And, it expects its adjusted EBITDA growth to outpace the growth of any one of those factors. Still, it believes this is a conservative stance.

"We will begin next year with a conservative view of gross profit and allow upside to come in as we effectively manage these costs throughout next year."

Starting A Position

Market turmoil in October has spilled over into November. Yet, Insperity's share price has fared better than others. Thus, its multiple is holding up and is still above 25 looking forward. For a company experiencing earnings growth at a similar clip over the past four years, such a multiple isn't necessarily unreasonable.

Ignoring market turmoil and acknowledging shares are trading at a multiple comparable to its growth rate, Insperity does offer a healthy balance sheet. Cash of $408 million exceeds its debt obligation of $104.4 million.

Its dividend payout ratio is less than 20%, as much because its yield is slight at less than 1%. Besides infrequent growth, Insperity has also paid three special dividends since 2012 and has conducted a 2-for-1 stock split.

Because of market conditions, there could definitely be better bargains available. But, the projection of double-digit growth for a fifth year is hard to ignore, especially considering two of Insperity's solutions are in their infancy and the company typically adopts a conservative stance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NSP.

