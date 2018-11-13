Biotech Analysis Central Pharma News: Voyager's Update, Sarepta's Raise, Nektar's Struggle

Welcome to Biotech Analysis Central Daily News, a daily news report and analysis about what has happened lately in the biotech industry.

Voyager Therapeutics Receives A Bad Update For Lead Gene Therapy Treatment

News: Recently, Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) announced an update for its lead gene therapy treatment VY-AADC treating patients with Parkinson's. It was noted that even though the Phase 2 study it ran points to safety and efficacy for VY-AADC, such evidence won't be enough to obtain regulatory approval. Back in July of 2018, things seemed to have been going good for this program.

Voyager noted that in its written feedback from a Type C meeting with the FDA it was notified that its Phase 2 randomized placebo-controlled study would potentially be enough to file a BLA for review. Unfortunately, now it seems that may not be the case.

Analysis: This is highly devastating news for Voyager Therapeutics, but it was something that was out of its control. In other words, the biotech did everything right. What must be understood is that even though the FDA cited that the Phase 2 randomized study it ran may be enough for a regulatory filing, it changed its mind. The FDA is allowed to alter and change course if it wants to. The only thing that Voyager can do now is concede to the FDA's direction on what it wants to see, and that's bad news.

The reason why I state that is because now the Phase 2 study won't be sufficient enough on its own for a BLA filing. The FDA now views this Phase 2 study as an exploratory study. This means Voyager will probably have to end up running a Phase 3 study if it intends to seek regulatory approval for VY-AADC treating patients with Parkinson's. If this remains the case, it will be a while before VY-AADC can potentially be approved by the FDA. That's because the next study for VY-AADC has yet to be initiated.

Sarepta Therapeutics Makes A Huge Bet On Its Pipeline

News: Recently, Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) announced that it would raise $500 million to fund its pipeline and other business operational activities. In order to accomplish this, it will sell 3,817,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $131 per share. There will also be a 30-day option for underwriters to purchase up to an additional 572,550 shares of its common stock on the same terms and conditions. This offering is expected to close on or about November 13, 2018 subject to certain customary closing conditions.

Analysis: This was a huge offering that was implemented by Sarepta, however, I think that it could potentially serve it well. For starters, this biotech was built on its DMD drug eteplirsen when it gained FDA approval back in September of 2016. A majority of the cash will likely be used to fund items in the pipeline, especially its gene therapy programs which are being developed to target a host of diseases. Most importantly, one gene therapy program involves the use of microdystrophin gene therapy to treat patients with DMD.

This may end up being a superior form of treatment over eteplirsen, but that remains to be seen. In my opinion, this amount of cash could also be used for a potential acquisition. This could be a possibility based on Sarepta's past actions. For example, back in May of 2018, Sarepta formed a partnership with Myonexus Therapeutics to obtain a license for five distinct forms of Limb-girdle muscular dystrophy (LGMD) products.

It didn't come cheap either, Sarepta had to pay out $60 million upfront for consideration of this deal. On top of that, within the next two years, it may have to pay $45 million during the evaluation period. If it feels that the program is running smoothly, then it can just acquire Myonexus any time it wants to. I believe that a portion of the cash being raised now might be for the potential acquisition of Myonexus. However, a huge chunk could be for any other potential acquisition that could bolster the gene therapy programs targeting rare diseases.

Nektar Therapeutics Continues To Struggle With NKTR-214 Combination Treatment

News: Recently, Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) announced an update for its Phase 1/2 PIVOT-02 study using the combination of NKTR-214 and Opdivo for previously untreated patients with metastatic Stage IV melanoma. This updated clinical data was presented at the 2018 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting.

It was shown that the overall response rate (ORR) was 53% with 38 evaluable patients. This combination also did manage to obtain a disease control rate (DCR) of 76%. The DCR meaning complete response, partial response or stable disease achieved for those treated with the NKTR-214 and Opdivo combination.

Analysis: The recently released data from the Phase 1/2 PIVOT-02 study is okay, but it is nothing to write home about. That's because back in June of 2018 at ASCO the ORR was at 50%. That means with the additions of several other patients, this number barely budged up to 53%. On top of that, analysts were at least hoping that the NKTR-214 combination could at least obtain a 60% ORR.

There is another important factor to consider here. The addition of NKTR-214 was meant to boost efficacy of Opdivo. However, in a trial alone as a monotherapy Opdivo was able to obtain a 50% response rate on its own. There is a way for this combo to potentially redeem itself, but the problem is that it will be many years out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.