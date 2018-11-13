The Gold Commonwealth Launches - A Community Seeking Under-Covered Opportunities

(Editors' Note: This article is meant as an introduction for The Gold Commonwealth, a new Marketplace service from Gold Panda.)



This month I launched my Seeking Alpha Marketplace Service, The Gold Commonwealth.

About me and how it all started

I knew I wanted to invest in stocks and study economics when I was 14. I started with a mutual fund when I was 19 with all the money I had saved and then I started investing on the local stock exchange when I was 20 right after got my first job. I have a bachelor's degree in finance with a minor in business administration as well as a master's degree in international business. Currently I work in a position related with M&A in Latin America.

I've been investing on the Bulgarian stock exchange for more than 11 years and I started investing abroad May 2016. I wrote my first article on SA in January 2017. I already was very actively reading SA and what led me to become a contributor was that there was very little coverage of the companies I invested in. Writing allowed me to do some additional research on my companies and then get comments from people who might point out something that I’d missed or just smarter investors than me would join who could provide more insight into a company. I consider the latter the best part of writing at SA – the comments themselves are often better than the article and they’ve helped me make several calls that have proved very profitable. Overall, I've been focusing on writing about undervalued and under-covered companies in the resource sector, mainly gold. This has worked out very well sometimes with Solgold (OTCPK:SLGGF) for example up by almost 50% since I wrote about the company in the middle of September.

I view The Gold Commonwealth as the next step for me as a retail investor. I want to create an investment community where we can all help each other invest better - Virtus Unita Fortior (strength united is stronger). That's why i'm opting for a free trial and a minimum fee.

I'm 31 and I like reading Pratchett and Michael Lewis. (By the way, there's a Pratchett reference and joke in this post, see if you can spot it.)

My return over 2017 was just above 30%, but don't look too much into that as I play the long game and I'm a fan of Peter Lynch. I share a lot of his ideas. Here are a few:

"The trick is not to learn to trust your gut feelings, but rather to discipline yourself to ignore them. Stand by your stocks as long as the fundamental story of the company hasn’t changed." ― Peter Lynch

"People who succeed in the stock market also accept periodic losses, setbacks, and unexpected occurrences. Calamitous drops do not scare them out of the game." ― Peter Lynch

"When stocks are attractive, you buy them. Sure, they can go lower. I've bought stocks at $12 that went to $2, but then they later went to $30. You just don't know when you can find the bottom." ― Peter Lynch

So what can you expect to get from this service?

Exclusive articles - these won't be re-published later in my free articles section and will remain only for subscribers.

2-3 interviews per month with analysts and retail investors from the resources sector as well as geologists - they also will remain exclusive for subscribers.

More in-depth analysis of companies in my weekly series, which cover the best drill interceptions in the metals mining sector.

Earlier look at my free articles, will depend on each article but a minimum of two weeks.

My portfolio and watch list in real time - currently I own shares in several gold, nickel/cobalt, uranium and manganese miners, two aircraft leasing companies, a few tech firms, a biotech company and an auto parts manufacturer among other. As you can see I'm a generalist, but gold companies have the highest weight in my portfolio at the moment.

A chat room which I hope will grow into a great community in time.

At the moment I plan to post roughly one article per week not counting the interviews. Feel free to suggest people who I should interview and contact me if you want me to do an interview with you. I'll also include a short post each week with more detailed analysis of the companies mentioned in the weekly series. I'd also like to talk about companies which are not listed in the U.S. and can't be covered in a regular SA article, like for example Avation or Jupiter Mines.

Who's it for?

The Gold Commonwealth could appeal to investors in the resources sector. While I currently focus on analyzing opportunities in the gold space, I'm actually a generalist, so I will also cover companies from the tech, aviation, REIT and motor vehicles manufacturing sectors, to name a few. Since I'm from Bulgaria, expect some articles on the European companies in my portfolio, like Schaeffler (OTC:SFFLY).

Overall, the service is intended for investors seeking positive returns regardless of the broader market's direction.

Now what's next?

As I already mentioned, my ultimate goal is to create an investment community where we can all help each other invest better - Virtus Unita Fortior (strength united is stronger). There's a free trial so you can sign up and take a look without any commitments. The initial content I have prepared includes two interviews - one is with a geologist and entrepreneur who has an average annual return of over 20% and we discuss a gold company which I haven't covered in my free service (he recently became a SA contributor), and the other one is with one of the most active retail investors in Mali-focused gold miner Hummingbird Resources (OTCPK:HUMRF) and we discuss the company's recent troubles and its prospects (he went on a site visit at the Yanfolila project in March 2018).

I always will respond to questions about my investment ideas and engage with others on their ideas. Thank you to everyone who is joining me.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.