Christopher & Banks: So You Want To Be A Value Investor?

I continue to add to my position in the $0.50's and $0.60's per share range.

CEO, Keri Jones, and her management team have excellent resumes and has lots of equity and career incentive to turn around this business.

With a market capitalization $3 million less than its networking capital (as of August 4, 2018), CBK is a real world and textbook example of a deep value stock.

As a value investor and someone who has been obsessed with financial markets, earned an undergraduate degree in finance, and MBA from a good Tier 2 school, along the way, I have read a number of investment books. However, after doing soon, and with the benefit of time and a few value investing misadventures, I get the sense that there is a stark difference between investors that appreciate the value investing art form from the safety of the shoreline (the academic folks) and those that actually put their capital to work trying to apply this very tricky art form.

It's really easy to say I saw this or that after the fact and the recovery and it is entirely different to actually risk your capital when price action looks the scariest. So for the actual value investing practitioners that attempt to traverse the rugged value investing terrain, I write to share a real time and real world example of company that is currently selling at a market capitalization that is less than its networking capital, when the company filed its Q2 2018 10-Q (as of August 4, 2018).

That company is Christopher & Banks (CBK). As of August 4, 2018, when its Q2 2018 ended, its networking capital was $22.9 million (current assets of $71.3 million less current liabilities of $48.4 million).

Source: CBK Q2 2018 10-Q

As of this past Monday afternoon, November 12th, shares of CBK were trading at $0.51 per share. With 38.5 million fully diluted shares outstanding, we are talking about a market capitalization of $19.6 million. So as I noted above, outside of standard retail store operating leases and the $300K per year leaseback from selling its corporate headquarters, CBK has no long term debt.

Source: Fidelity

So I write share an update on CBK and explain why I have been buying more shares in the $0.50's and $0.60's.

Candidly, I have been surprised and once again reminded that Mr. Market is prone to occasional bouts of severe mood swings. On September 4, 2018, ahead of the Q2 2018 earnings print, shares of CBK closed at $0.97. Presently, CBK shares are changing hands at $0.51 per share, marking a 47% decline in a short period of time. Ahead of the Q2 2018 earnings report, I was guardedly optimistic and very excited about CBK's new CEO, Keri Jones, and her impressive career track record. Although actual Q2 2018 results weren't great, I still feel good about Keri Jones and sense that the market is just giving away this business, especially at $0.51 per share.

Moreover, as a value investor, I try not to spend too much energy focused on stock prices. Instead, I try to work out whether I can buy a proportional ownership stake in a business at what I perceive to be a discount to its intrinsic value. As someone who always eat my own cooking, I continue to slowly add more shares of CBK, and I will explain why.

Switching gears and pivoting away from stock prices, let's talk about the CBK's Q2 conference call (see here).

As I noted above, thinking about valuation, if we look at CBK's balance sheet for the period ending August 4, 2018, we see cash and cash equivalents of $23.1 million. More importantly, CBK's net working capital is healthy and they aren't playing games with accounts payables to make the cash balance look inflated. Specifically, CBK's working capital is a healthy $22.9 million ($71.3 million - $48.4 million).

Lo and behold, $0.51 per share x 38.5 million shares equals a market capitalization of $19.6 million. Other than standard retail store operating leases and a sales leaseback for its corporate headquarters, CBK has no long term debt and has a $50 million untapped bank line through 2023.

The Second Amendment, among other changes, (i) extended the term of the Credit Facility to August 3, 2023; and (ii) supplements the existing $50.0 million revolving credit facility by adding a new $5.0 million revolving "first-in, last-out" tranche credit facility (the "FILO Facility"), subject to the borrowing base restrictions applicable to the FILO Facility. The Borrowers must draw under the FILO Facility before making any borrowings under the revolving credit facility. Loans under the FILO Facility will bear interest, based on quarterly excess availability under the Borrowing Base. At closing, the rate under the FILO Facility will be either (i) the LIBO Rate plus 3.00% for FILO Loans that are LIBO Rate Loans; or (ii) 2.00% above the Base Rate for FILO Loans that are Base Rate Loans. These rates are slightly higher than the rates under the revolving credit facility. Source: CBK's Credit Agreement and August 6 (8-K)

So because this is a mall based women's retail apparel company and this sector is absolutely hated, CBK's market capitalization roughly $3 million dollars less than its August 4th net working capital balance!

It is extremely rare to find a valuation this low. And yes, I get it that the company is losing money and has negative EBITDA and that is why the market is so extraordinarily negative and places such a low valuation on this business. However, I would argue that this business has brand value, a loyal customer base, very good leadership (with lots of incentives in the form of stock options), and it's trading WAY BELOW its replacement value. And frankly, CBK's negative EBITDA margins are about negative 2% to 2.5%, so an optimist might suggest that the company is on the cusp of breakeven, should the turnaround show progress.

Moreover, because of the severity of the carnage in mall based retail apparel, lots of capacity (competition) is leaving the market. This is either forced reductions in capacity due to the Chapter 7 (think liquidations) like at Bon-Ton or Chapter 11 and store closures as a result, like at Sears. Plus, if you follow the space, most companies and indirectly competitors are talking about optimizing their store bases (closing stores). In other words, because the cycle has been so severe, the companies that are left standing and solvent should have a better shot at showing improved gross margins, better same stores sales, and there is a great opportunity for lease concessions and cost reductions.

If we look at CBK's FY 2017 10-K, we see rent expense of $55.4 million.

Source: CBK FY 2017 10-K (page. 60)

To keep the numbers round, and because most of the stores are MPW stores, let's use average store square footage at 3,900.

At February 3, 2018, MPW stores, outlet stores, Christopher & Banks stores, and C.J. Banks stores averaged approximately 3,900, 4,000, 3,300 and 3,600 square feet, respectively. Approximately 84% of the total aggregate store square footage is allocated to selling space.

In FY 2017, the beginning store balance was 484 and ended at 463. So let's use 470 to keep the number round.

Here is the math. CBK is spending an average of $30.22 per square foot for its portfolio of leased space. That is 18.43%, as CBK had FY 2017 sales of $164 per gross sq. foot. So holding sales constant, never mind the fact that management is trying to increase the top line, gross margins, and comps, if you can save 10% over the next say two years, that is $5 million per year in rent expense. That is pretty close to the difference between losing a little bit of money and breaking even.

And here is the backup data for the sales per square foot.

Source: CBK FY 2017 10-K (pg. 24)

Moreover, if you look at page 20 of CBK's FY 2017 10-K, you quickly realize that 51% (237 out of 463) stores have leases expiring in 2018 and 2019.

Source: CBK FY 2017 10-K (pg. 20)

My Guardedly Optimistic Thesis (Management)

For a company trading at valuation less than its net working capital, you would think it would be rudderless and have a vacant CEO position where no one would be willing to take the role. In fact, it is the exact opposite. CEO, Keri Jones, had a highly successful 27 year career at Target. She has a proven track record of achievement and advancement. In her last role at Target, she was responsible for Target's Global Supply Chain. In terms of complexity and moving parts, I would argue that running a 462 women's retail apparel company is less complex than her last role at Target. Moreover, her depth of experience enabled her to get hired as the Chief Merchant at Dick's Sporting Goods, yet she left that job, a lucrative job, in order to take the CEO role at CBK!

Source: LinkedIn

In July 2018, Keri successfully recruited Andrea Kellick as Chief Merchant. Keri and Andrea worked together at Target. If you look at Andrea's biography, post B School, she worked at Express for three years, then Gap/Old Navy for six years and then spent 16 years at Target. Andrea has a really impressive resume and practical experience.

As noted in the conference call, Andrea was head of women's apparel at Target.

Andrea Kellick, who joined as Chief Merchant in mid July, brings more than [technical difficulty] years of retail experience, primarily in apparel across specialty and mass. Andrea has expertise in all aspects of product design, development, buying and planning and most recently served as the head of women's apparel at Target. Our leading priority is to drive profitable sales growth by consistently delivering product that our customers love and presenting it in a way that is both inspiring and easy to shop. Andrea with her team will be refining our content, evaluating our vendor and sourcing partnerships as well as the entire design and development process to ensure that we're focused, fast and flexible enough to meet our customer needs as well as deliver improved financial performance.

And finally, Keri recruited a capable CFO, in Richard Bundy, who progressed in his career and held Senior Finance roles at much larger and indirect competitor, Chico's (CHS).

We're also thrilled to have Richard Bundy on board as our Chief Financial Officer. Richard has strong specialty retail background, including extensive experience in financial planning and analysis as well as operations. Richard has spent the last decade at Soma and Chico's brands, most recently as the VP of brand finance and strategy. Richard's immediate priorities will focus on areas where we can drive both improved sales and profitability. These include store operations, marketing and promotional effectiveness, and driving higher returns from our real estate portfolio.

Source: Christopher and Banks Q2 2018 earnings transcript

So clearly, all three members of the executive staff left relatively safe and somewhat lucrative roles in a quest to execute a successful turnaround at Christopher and Banks. Rationale people don't take these type of career and financial risks if they don't perceive the upside to be worthwhile.

This is most important intangible that gives me comfort.

Next, let's talk specifics.

Gross margins are way too low. You need to get them up 400 to 500 Bps.

Green shoots and action plan:

Get inventory in line with sales.

Importantly, we ended Q2 with inventory down 4% over the same period last year, after ending Q1 with 10% more inventory year-over-year. Our top priority going forward is taking a more disciplined approach in the inventory to sales ratio, and you will see this take shape this fall season. Additionally, we do not have the same cost pressures this fall.

(Please note all remaining quoted material is from the Q2 2018 conference call.)

Refining the process and looking for efficiencies.

Andrea with her team will be refining our content, evaluating our vendor and sourcing partnerships as well as the entire design and development process to ensure that we're focused, fast and flexible enough to meet our customer needs as well as deliver improved financial performance.

E-Commerce

We're pleased to see the continued strong momentum in our e-commerce business with sales growing 15% on top of a 22% increase in the second quarter of last year. Number three, drive omnichannel growth. We've made significant progress in the past three months on ship from store. We've moved from a three-store pilot to shipping from 70 stores with an expectation to be at over a 100 stores by the end of this quarter. As we take these steps to more fully leverage our overall inventory, we expect this to drive incremental revenue and profitability. We also remain on track to launch buy online pickup in store later this fall.

Again, inventory management, improve the supply chain, and smarter promotions.

Second, we plan to achieve gross margin expansion through improved inventory management, including supply chain and omnichannel initiatives, greater disciplines around our promotions and the continued reduction of occupancy costs. We're expecting much of the improvement to come from merchandise margin rate expansion, as a result of reduced discounting and a higher penetration of pull price sales, with the balance being achieved through supply chain savings and improved occupancy leverage.

They need to cut SG&A and they know that.

Number five, reducing our cost structure. We're intently focused on reducing costs in our organization. We've made important progress in occupancy cost and insurance. Most recently, we have engaged a third party to leverage our non-merchandise procurement, which we believe will result in significant savings as we renegotiate contracts as they come up for renewal.

I also liked Keri's candor on the conference call.

Another instance of candor:

August is a touch slower, but we are flowing the product differently.

Risk Management

I'm not suggesting that CBK is a low risk bet. This is about as high octane as it gets. A money losing mall based apparel retailer that has a target market selling product to women in their mid 40s to 60s and who want to feel like they are getting quality merchandise and at a good price is tricky. So if you own it or are contemplating adding, be crystal clear that we are surfing the out fringes of the risk frontier.

So make no mistake, yes, the stock is cheap, but we still need to see tangible evidence of a turnaround. So this means that sales need to grow, gross margins need improve, and lots of cost need to be taken out. It is all about execution and blocking and tackling. There are no magic bullets to this story.

However, and quite simply, if CBK's gross margins improve, inventory turnover increases, they successfully negotiate rent concessions, and they cut a bunch of SG&A then you have tremendous operating leverage. So, again, if you play, bet with your high risk capital.

Takeaway

At the end of the day, I continue to add to the CBK bet for four reasons:

You have three highly talented executives that left big jobs and relatively safe incomes to execute this turnaround.

The stock is trading at a market capitalization that is less than its current working capital, at least as of August 4th.

Management fully understands the situation and are full aware of what they need to do and have a credible and actionable plan to execute.

The company is trading at a valuation so far below its replacement value. Just think about the amount of capital required to start a new brand, have a store base of 462, have a supply chain, and e-commerce business. It would cost far more than $20 million!

We shall see how Keri and her team does in Q3 2018. The market is already pricing in an incredible amount of fear. If there are any signs of modest improvements and evidence of some tangible green shoots, shares of CBK should trade materially higher than $0.51 per share.

Market Adventures As a full-time investor, I look for new ideas for my portfolio every day and I always eat my own cooking. I manage three portfolios (Tactical Value, High Octane, and Buy and Hold). Tactical Value is a very diversified portfolio focused mostly on safer dividend stocks and more conservative ideas. High Octane and Buy and Hold are value based, but target capital appreciation. Start your free trial today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CBK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.