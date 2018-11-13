Windstream And Uniti: Lingering Lawsuit Creates Opportunity

Investment Thesis

Uniti Group (UNIT) and Windstream Holdings (WIN) are currently seeing depressed share prices due to the overhang of a lawsuit against WIN. Both stocks may see a large price upswing if the outcome is positive - and the time to capture the opportunity is closing.

The Lawsuit Against WIN

WIN's legal troubles concerning its spinoff of UNIT has seen excessive amounts of digital ink spilled. In short, Aurelius claims WIN is in default of its bonds due to how the spinoff of UNIT went down. Beyond Savings has written a series of excellent articles articulating both sides of this legal dispute - so I will not rehash them in depth here. But most contributors and management of both companies feel that WIN will successfully win this lawsuit - the outcome in legal disputes is never guaranteed, however.

Where is the Ruling?

The legal battle in court is finished and has been for a while now, but the final ruling hasn't been issued. Judge Furman is extremely busy and as noted by WIN's management - will be for at least another couple of weeks. What is he doing? Well currently, he is overseeing the in court battle regarding if citizenship status should be asked on the coming 2020 census. This court battle is expected to be extremely contentious. For those investors who are not American citizens, or those who are and don't know what all the fuss is about concerning the census. I'll briefly explain why this legal dispute is important.

Whenever the census occurs, it naturally determines where people live, which in turn determines the representation of each state in the house of representatives - congress. If millions of individuals, who are not citizens or here legally, decide to not honestly answer the questions of the census, it could radically change the representation of these states in the house of representatives - possibly making it easier for one political party to maintain control versus another.

Politics aside, this legal battle will garner priority over WIN's legal dispute, meaning the negative pressure on WIN's and UNIT's stock price will remain longer.

Don't Miss the Opportunity

Once the outcome is announced, if positive, WIN and UNIT should see strong positive reactions. UNIT prior to this legal dispute was trading above $25 and saw a dividend yield of 9%. UNIT has attempted to avoid issuing additional shares due to the cost of capital but is itching for this legal dispute to be over - expecting strong price action and allowing them to issue shares to capture accretive deals.

UNIT data by YCharts

UNIT is a strong, more diversified company today than it was just over a year ago, and the market has slowly increased UNIT's share price in recognition of this fact. But even with the slow rise in price, UNIT has failed to trade above its levels when WIN was not fighting its legal battle.

WIN also saw massive share price depreciation due to this event, WIN cut its dividend, announced share buybacks to replace it, then completed a reverse stock split and caned its buybacks altogether. WIN's fundamentals have slowly been improving but the legal battle has exacted a heavy toll on WIN shareholders.

The window to grab WIN or UNIT at depressed values is closing, when Judge Furman issues his decision, the time will have passed. Unfortunately, we don't know exactly when that will be, but the census trial is still on-going and he is forced to be there and paying 100% of his focus on that battle.

Investor Takeaway

Investors looking to capture this opportunity have two very different choices - a regional telecom provider in WIN or an infrastructure REIT in UNIT. UNIT provides the added bonus of capturing a supported high yielding dividend, while WIN may see strong price movement due to UNIT's plan to issue additional equity to fund growth should their share price see strong enough action - possibly capping its upside. Either choice should provide a short-term trading opportunity upon a positive outcome of the legal dispute.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNIT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.