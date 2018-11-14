Realty Income Is Not A Buy At Any Price

Realty Income (O) is a real estate investment trust (‘REIT’) which is a favorite among dividend investors due to its high and perennially growing yield. Its attractive business model makes earnings and dividend growth very predictable, yet surely there must be a price where shares become a sell? Bulls, however, may argue that the higher the stock price goes, the higher rate of earnings growth they can achieve. I explain why this will not translate into higher total returns, and use management’s own slides to prove it.

An “OP” Business Model

O is in the triple net lease business. While technically it’s a REIT, I prefer to think of O as being a non-traditional lender making “real estate loans.” Like a traditional bank, O provides capital to its customers. Unlike a bank, however, O acquires ownership of the customer’s underlying property and signs a long lease term agreement. O primarily caters to the retail sector, but they do have some industrial, office, and agricultural exposure as well:

(2018 Realty Income Q3 Presentation)

On a specific level, we can see that they target so called “defensive industries” which are protected from the threat of e-commerce and economic downturns:

(2018 Realty Income Q3 Presentation)

Now unlike the typical bank loan, O sees much healthier “default rates” as its triple net leases can be argued to be senior to debt because the tenant can not operate its business without access to its location. Furthermore, whereas a typical bank loan “matures,” thereby ending the relationship between the lender and customer, O seeks a much longer term relationship and typically would like to renew their leases upon expiration. The combination of these two factors has led O to have very high occupancy rates and the ability to simply raise rents by about 1% every year:

(2018 Realty Income Q3 Presentation)

Lease expiration can be a difficult time for NNN REITs because the tenant would be allowed to walk away from the lease, leaving O with a property but no tenant. O historically has, however, seen reasonable recapture rates which mean that they are able to either re-sign or sign a new lease with another tenant at about 100.3% of the previous rent:

(2018 Realty Income Q3 Presentation)

That said, their primary growth driver of earnings comes from not same-store rent increases, but by increasing their asset base (their “real estate loans”) through a combination of retained cash flows, equity, and debt. They would be making the spread between the cost of capital and the acquisition cap rate.

In general, O’s business model is very straightforward and defensively positioned - making it a very favorable stock to own. But what’s the problem?

The Main Argument Is Valuation

Fellow author Dane Bowler has raised concerns over valuation. His argument makes complete sense: nothing is always a buy regardless of the valuation. But O bulls will counter: the higher stock price means a lower WACC and thus a higher earnings growth rate. Surely, this would imply that O can achieve an even higher rate of return from a higher base?

First, Defining Total Return

At the end of the day, investors are long O for the dividend:

(2018 Realty Income Q3 Presentation)

This means that for better or worse, O may be valued mainly based on their dividend. Recently trading hands at a 4.2% yield, this reflects a significant premium over the roughly 3.19% of the 10-year treasuries. Furthermore, even in the worst case that O can only grow through internally generated cash flows, O should still be able to increase earnings and their dividend by around 3% (for reference, O recently increased earnings by 5.2%). This means that assuming the 4.2% yield remains attractive and O continues to be valued as a yield instrument, the expected rate of return would be at least 7.2% - that’s 4.2% from the dividend, and 3% in capital appreciation in order to maintain the same dividend yield. As long as O continues to be valued as a high quality income play, it should still be able to produce equity-comparable returns moving forward. Now with the total return calculation defined, let’s finally answer the question: do higher growth rates really compensate for higher valuations?

In Their Own Words

O has this slide in their presentation illustrating how they can grow much faster as their stock price goes higher:

(2018 Realty Income Q3 Presentation)

Let’s take the high end of the graph above, namely a 325 bps investment spread and 7.6% growth rate and use the following definition for “nominal 1st Year WACC”:

(2018 Realty Income Q3 Presentation)

O recently saw 6.3% acquisition cap rates, thus a 325 bps spread would imply a nominal 1st year WACC of 3.05%. We can thus calculate the implied AFFO yield to be 2.7% or 36 times AFFO. Using the valuation metric defined above, this would imply a 2.7% + 7.6% = 10.3% return. In comparison, at current prices of around 19.6 times AFFO (5.1% AFFO yield), the nominal 1st year WACC is 4.4%, investment spread is 190 bps, and projected growth rate around 5.2%. Again, using the valuation metric defined above, this would imply a 5.1% + 5.2% = 10.3% yield. It should be clear that the increased earnings growth does not necessarily directly translate to increased total return potential - the lower starting yield effectively cancels it out.

But there’s a problem with this. As many may know, future cash flows are worth much less than present cash flows due to both opportunity cost and uncertainty of future cash flows. I find it unlikely that O would be able to maintain the higher 7.6+% growth rates indefinitely, as their assumptions include $1.75 billion in acquisitions, which obviously would need to keep going up as their asset base keeps going up in order to maintain the same growth rate. O is far from being the only operator in the space and thus has significant competition from, for example, the likes of STORE Capital (STOR) and National Retail Properties (NNN). O notes that their higher stock price and lower WACC means that they are able to better compete with peers on price - giving them access to higher quality properties (due to lower cap rates). I, however, argue that this is a poor attempt to spin the reality that acquisition cap rates may be simply compressing for O, without an associated increase in investment spread. For example, whereas the 10-year treasury yield has jumped from 2.45% to 3.1% YTD, O, however, has continued to see their cap rates decline over the previous year:

(2018 Realty Income Q3 Presentation)

I thus give little credence to the argument that a higher valuation is justified for its impact to a lower WACC - at the end of the day, O is still a stock and valuation still matters. I consider the current 4.2% yield and projected 3-5% forward growth rates to be poor from a traditional equity point of view, but more than acceptable from a fixed income point of view. I thus view shares as a hold, and instead recommend STOR due to its lower valuation and higher forward growth rates.

(Chart by Author)

Other Risks

O might see a day where it is no longer valued solely by its yield. If this happens, then even the current valuations would be unjustifiable. While I view this to not necessarily be a likely occurrence, I should point out that there are many variables that can expedite its occurrence, including but not limited to a deceleration in same store rent increases, continued compression in investment cap rates, or a combination of the two. Again, these problems can be for the most part avoided by choosing a less premium valued NNN peer.

Increasing competition in the space, especially from the likes of STOR and NNN, may lead to a pricing war which sends acquisition cap rates lower, or forces O to increase their risk tolerance and reach for yield. If this happens, then O would require their stock price to remain high to help compensate by giving them a lower WACC - but such a requirement would significantly increase business model risk. Strong preference should be given to stocks which can perform regardless of their stock price (terms which I believe O currently fulfills).

Conclusion

While I do not share the opinion that O is an outright “sell,” I, however, am adamant that valuation is still very important and their increased growth rates accompanying higher valuations do not justify higher valuations. Given that there are better valued alternatives in the space, I now rate O a hold.

