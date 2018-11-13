Abraxas Petroleum: Aiming For Positive Cash Flow In 2019

With positive results from its downspacing study, Abraxas may have several decades worth of inventory (with a two rig program) in the Delaware Basin.

Abraxas's 2018 results look to be heading toward the weaker end of its guidance ranges for production and cost.

Abraxas Petroleum's (AXAS) 2018 results look to be ending up towards the weaker end of its guidance ranges for production and cost, although is it still on track to deliver around 35% year-over-year production growth.

Going forward, Abraxas looks set to deliver positive cash flow in 2019 at current strip prices with its $108 million capital expenditure budget. The positive cash flow should be achievable even if Abraxas only grows production modestly compared to Q4 2018 levels.

Q3 2018 Results

I previously discussed how Abraxas was likely to come in near the low end of its revised production guidance of 10,000 to 11,000 BOEPD for the full year after it released its Q3 2018 production numbers and mentioned the production impact of issues such as third party midstream outages and shut-ins for frac protection.

The additional details from its Q3 2018 earnings indicates that it may perform relatively weakly on some other parts of its full-year guidance as well. For example, with lease operating expense averaging $6.51 per BOE over the first three quarters, Abraxas's lease operating expense may need to average $4.70 per BOE or lower in Q4 2018 for it to stay within the high end of its $4.00 to $6.00 per BOE guidance for full year lease operating expense. Abraxas's lease operating expense was $4.84 per BOE in Q1 2018, but has been above $7 per BOE in the last couple quarters due to higher cost of services and costs "incurred repairing wells damaged by frac hits from offset wells."

Abraxas had also mentioned that 2018 production was expected to average 66% oil. It is at 63% oil through the first three quarters (up to 65% oil in Q3 2018) and probably needs around 72% oil in Q4 2018 to get to 66% oil for the full year. The new wells coming online in the latter part of Q4 should boost Abraxas's oil percentage, but probably only to the high 60s for the quarter. This would leave Abraxas at 64% to 65% oil for the full year.

2019 Capital Program and Outlook

Abraxas is aiming for a $108 million capital budget for 2019. This includes $39 million in spend for the Bakken (to drill and/or complete 13 gross wells), $58 million for the Delaware Basin (to drill and/or complete 12 gross wells) and $11 million for acreage and facilities. This probably translates into 5 to 6 net Bakken wells and around 8 net Delaware Basin wells.

At 12,000 BOEPD in production during 2019 with a 66% oil split, Abraxas is expected to generate around $176 million in revenue net of hedges. The 12,000 BOEPD number seems doable since it would only be a modest increase versus Abraxas's expected Q4 2018 production and may actually be a bit less than its December 2018 production (due to the large number of wells coming on-line then). The 66% oil production number may be slightly less than Abraxas's Q4 2018 oil split.

Units Price Per Unit Revenue ($ Million) Oil (Barrels) 2,890,800 $55.50 $160 Natural Gas [Mcf] 5,256,000 $1.60 $8 NGL (Barrels) 613,200 $19.00 $12 Hedge Value -$4 Total $176

If lease operating expenses average around $6 per BOE during 2019, Abraxas would then have an estimated $168 million in cash expenditures during 2019. This leads to an estimate of $8 million in positive cash flow at current strip prices.

$ Million Lease Operating Expense $26 Production Tax $15 Cash SG&A $11 Interest Expense $8 Capital Expenditures $108 Total $168

Abraxas is capable of generating positive cash flow in 2019 at lower oil prices than 2018 (where it had significant cash burn) since 2018 involved heavy spending to achieve rapid production growth. Even with the midstream issues and shut-in wells, Abraxas's Q4 2018 production may end up 30+% higher than in Q4 2017, while 2018 production should be 35+% higher than 2017. The 2019 plan looks to involve moderate production growth and a focus on reaching positive cash flow instead.

Future Guidance

These numbers above are just my estimates though, and Abraxas is planning on issuing 2019 guidance in mid-to-late December. It appears that Abraxas is going to take a more conservative approach to its 2019 guidance and make some allowances for the impact of gas flaring and shutting in wells for frac protection.This is a good move and could result in Abraxas making positive guidance revisions later in the year if those items end up affecting production by a smaller amount and/or if its new wells continue to perform strongly.

Downspacing

Abraxas noted that its downspacing study is going well and that it thinks that 660' spacing is probably appropriate. The study involved the Caprito area and the Wolfcamp zones, but Abraxas thinks that the other parts of its acreage will probably allow similar spacing as the Caprito area. If that's the case, then Abraxas's inventory will gain hundreds of locations.

Source: Abraxas Petroleum

If 660' spacing is economically viable across Abraxas's Delaware Basin acreage and in all its currently targeted/appraised zones, then Abraxas will have 730 gross (544 net locations), giving it several decades worth of inventory with a two rig program.

Conclusion

Despite items such as total production, lease operating expenses and oil percentages falling toward the weaker end of expectations, Abraxas has made considerable progress in 2018. Its production has grown 30%+ (from Q4 2017 to Q4 2018) and it appears to be on track to deliver a combination of modest production growth (from Q4 2018 levels) and positive cash flow in 2019 at current strip prices. Abraxas has also positioned itself to have plenty of Delaware Basin inventory to replace the Williston Basin as the primary driver of production growth going forward. It may have only a couple years of Williston Basin inventory remaining, but now could have several decades of Delaware Basin inventory with its positive downspacing studies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AXAS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.