Omeros: Head Fake Is Buying Opportunity

We discuss this and better than expected third-quarter revenues for Omeros in the paragraphs below.

This is an overreaction as the transaction retires higher cost debt and puts the company on a stronger footing that it was before.

"People sleep peaceably in their beds at night only because rough men stand ready to do violence on their behalf." - George Orwell

Omeros (OMER) fell some 20% last Friday after it announced a convertible debt deal that will raise some $210 million. This is a classical overreaction that happens in the space frequently. As investors look more at the details of this transaction, I believe they will become more positive on it and the shares will start to claw back those losses.

The company also reported Q3 results late last week. We take a look at both events in the paragraphs below and provide our updated view on Omeros as well.

Company Overview:

Omeros is a Seattle based biotech concern. The company focuses on developing and commercializing small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The stock currently sells right at $13. The stock currently sells right at $13.00 a share and has a market capitalization of approximately $625 million.

Product Portfolio and Pipeline:

The company currently markets OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States. Sales have plunged this year as the product lost its 'pass through' status at the end of 2017. However, this has been restored as of October 1st. This is already starting to positively impact revenues which came in at $4.6 million in Q3, up significantly from $1.7 million in the second quarter of this year and about 80% of revenues from this product in 3Q2017. The consensus was expected just over $3 million of Omidria sales in the third quarter.

Source: Company Website

The most important part of Omeros' pipeline is a compound called OMS721, which is targeting five rare conditions and has potential blockbuster status. One of these is Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome or aHUS. This condition is an extremely rare disease. It is characterized by low levels of circulating red blood cells due to their destruction (hemolytic anemia), low platelet count (thrombocytopenia) due to their consumption and inability of the kidneys to process waste products from the blood and excrete them into the urine (acute kidney failure), a condition known as uremia. Soliris from Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) currently does over $3 billion in revenues treating this disease. The company has a Phase 3 trial in the enrollment stage targeting this indication.

Another late stage trial is targeting hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA). This is a condition OMS721 recently received Orphan Drug Status on. In addition, the company has file a letter of intent to submit a marketing authorization application with the European Medicines Agency. Something that should happen in the first half of 2019.

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet:

Maxim Group reiterated its Buy rating and $32 price target on Friday on Omeros. More importantly, Maxim's analyst made several key points about the convertible debt deal.

The analyst believes there is some misunderstanding of the financing deal. He points out of the some positives of the deal below

Pay off existing debt, removes covenants and interest rate is cut in half (from ~12% on prior debt). New debt is unsecured, would no longer be tied to IP or assets.

Protection against dilution. Convert initially $19.22 per share but with capped call transaction the 'effective' conversion price is $28.84. We believe the risk of dilution low.

Operations funded for 2 years+ assuming Omidria returns to its $20M+ per quarter form. Positive signals already in 3Q18 with $4.6M in revenue as wholesaler's stock up with pass-thru reinstated in 10/1. We expect significantly higher revenue in 4Q.

Verdict:

If you like Omeros before the convertible debt deal, you should like even more with a 20% haircut. The investment proposition is the same. If OMS721 is successful, the stock is likely a multi-bagger if not more depending on how many indications it is eventually approved for. If OMS721 flunks out across the board, Omidria sales are unlikely to enable to allow Omeros to remain a going concern. We are on the optimistic side of that bet.

Option Strategy:

I added some exposure to Omeros Friday using a Buy-Write options strategy as I think it is a good way to accumulate shares on this dip. Using the May $15 call strikes, fashion a Buy-Write order with a net debit in the $10.00 to $10.10 range (net stock price - option premium). This mitigates some downside risk and sets up a more than solid potential return for its approximate seven month hold period. Option liquidity is good in this strike price.

"Whoever said the pen is mightier than the sword obviously never encountered automatic weapons." - Douglas MacArthur

Bret Jensen is the Founder and author of articles on The Biotech Forum, The Busted IPO Forum, and The Insiders Forum. To receive these articles as published on Seeking Alpha, just click the appropriate link and hit the orange follow button.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OMER.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.